Columbia To-Do List (Nov. 23-29): Soda City Jazz Festival, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

POLITICS
An Evening with Congressman James E. Clyburn
It’s no secret that perhaps one of the most powerful politicians in the Democratic Party hails from South Carolina. The U.S. House majority whip is coming to the University of South Carolina courtesy of its University South Caroliniana Society for a discussion that’s somewhat scant on specific details – as an event description labels it as “remarks and reflections.” It likely that Clyburn will take a victory lap after Democrats averted what seemed to be a looming disaster in the midterm elections and instead retained control of the Senate. The event is free, but seats can be reserved and more info on the 6 p.m. Nov. 28 event can be found at sc.edu. DAVID CLAREY
HOLIDAY
Broadway in Columbia’s Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
For over 35 years, Mannheim Steamroller has been one of the distinctive sounds of Christmas. With its instrumental interpretations of classics like “Joy to the World,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” Mannheim Steamroller has made its creator, Chip Davis, the best-selling Christmas music artist in history. Listen to holiday favorites live at the Koger Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 25. Tickets range from $45 to $65. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. SKYLAR LAIRD
JAZZ
Soda City Jazz Festival
Whether you avidly listen to jazz or are looking for the perfect gateway into the genre, there’s a lot to love at the Koger Center For The Arts’ Soda City Jazz Festival. Saxophonist and headliner Boney James has been an icon of the jazz world for over 30 years, racking up Grammy Award nominations and a Soul Train award while performing solo and collaborating with other iconic R&B and soul artists. Norman Brown is considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time. You can also upgrade to a VIP ticket experience and take in extra performances ahead of the show. The Nov. 27 Showtime is 7:30 p.m. and regular tickets range from $79-$89. VIP tickets ares $99 and $125. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
BALLET
The Nutcracker
Chances are, growing up you’ve heard of the Christmas classic, The Nutcracker. There is nothing quite like seeing the live ballet performance of it. On Nov. 23, you can do just that as Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet pairs with the Columbia Festival Orchestra for a night of classical dancing, music and, just maybe, Christmas magic. This event is perfect for the whole family and begins at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $16.50 and the events runs until Nov. 27. Visit thetownship.org for more information. HALLIE HAYES
HIP-HOP/RAP
FatRat Da Czar
It’s been way too long since we’ve heard from FatRat Da Czar, perhaps Columbia’s best-known and most well-respected MC. He was a music-making machine prior to the pandemic, churning out albums and putting on events like crazy. But he took a long break during COVID-19, and for a time doubted whether he would ever make music again. Luckily enough, he decided to come back to the fray and hopefully his show at New Brookland Tavern will be the beginning of another long period of productivity. The Nov. 26 showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $15. Visit newbrooklandtavern.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
POP
2 Slices
With elastic basslines, sparkling synths, skittering beats and New Wave-inflected vocals that are alternately robotic and aspirational, Charleston indie-electro group 2 Slices garnered raves with an ambivalent attitude towards pop on the band’s superlative debut “Best Believe” in 2017. 2 Slices’ 2020 follow-up “Vision of 2” blew the doors off already high expectations with jazzy, psychedelic, shapeshifting tunes cradling a cache of dazzling lyrics from (mostly) unreliable narrators. Tickets for the Nov. 25 show are $12-$15. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. PAT MORAN
FOOD
Thanksgiving dinners around town
If you're alone for the holidays or just don't feel like cooking for family, there are plenty of places to enjoy a nice meal without the hassle of cooking. Southern food chain Lizard's Thicket, which has over a dozen locations spanning across Columbia, will be open from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. on turkey day. If you're feeling fancier, California Dreaming is open from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Hampton Street Vineyard will host a $55 per person meal with a reservation. More information can be found by checking out our listing of Thanksgiving meals here. HANNAH WADE
BLUES
The Aristocrat’s Rockin’ Blues
Get out of the post-holiday slump with some blues-rock from The Workin’ Trouble Band, a four-piece blues-rock group based in Columbia. Plus, after eating so much turkey for Thanksgiving — and, let’s face it, the days after — throw in some southern food at The Aristocrat or opt for a drink from its extensive menu. The Workin’ Trouble Band will play at The Aristocrat at 7 p.m. Nov. 26, no ticket necessary. Visit facebook.com/workintroubleband for more info. SKYLAR LAIRD
CLASSICAL
Natasha Paremski Plays Rachmaninov
Fiery, dynamic and empathetic Russian-American classical pianist Natasha Paremski may be the perfect interpreter for Rachmaninoff, that most emotional of romantic composers. Exemplifying the University of SC Symphony Orchestra’s season theme of “Power and Empower,” Paremski tackles Rachmaninoff’s inspiring and virtuosic Piano Concerto No. 2, written as the composer struggled to return from the pit of despair after suffering from a deep depression. Tickets for the Nov. 29 concert are $28. More info at kogercenterforthearts.com. PAT MORAN
HOLIDAY/DRINKING
Thanksgiving Eve at Tin Roof
Before sitting around the dinner table with family on Thanksgiving, why not stand around the bar at Tin Roof with friends? Tin Roof is hosting Thanksgiving Eve on Nov. 23 to prepare you for a day of family time. Listen to live music by AJ Lang and friends, take a few shots and celebrate the holidays with lots of friends. Maybe you’ll make a new pal too; wouldn’t that be something to be thankful for? The Thanksgiving Eve Bash starts at 8 p.m. More information at tinroofcolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES
ROCK
Jasper’s Front Porch Swing
How about this for a title: Rock Guitar God. That’s what local guitarist Chris Reed . On Nov. 27, Reed plays the season-closing iteration of the Jasper Project’s Front Porch Swing series. Hosted and organized by Al Black, the event asks you to “Bring a lawn chair and a cooler and be entertained.” More info can be found at facebook.com/JasperProjectColumbia. DAVID CLAREY
FOOD
Fleur de Licious Jazz Brunch
The food truck turned brick and mortar location of The Bistreaux by Fleur de Licious aims to emulate the look, feel and taste of New Orleans. In doing that, they've introduced a jazz brunch series. Every Sunday, the Cajun-creole restaurant is open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and serves up a special brunch menu featuring items like a Brunch Burger and Bananas Foster Pain Perdu. Visit the restaurant at 2700 Broad River Road on Sundays for brunch. More information at facebook.com/eatfleurdelicious. HANNAH WADE