Columbia To-Do List (Nov. 2-8): Tai Verdes, Mummenschanz and First Thursday

POP
Tai Verdes
American singer-songwriter Tai Verdes will take The Senate stage on Nov. 3. The artist who covers genres from indie to alternative to pop to soul is know for his TikTok trending hits like “A-O-K” and “FEELING THIS BAD NEVER FELT SO GREAT.” He’s one of those artists whose songs are bound to get stuck in your head with his viral-friendly hooks and beats. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $23. More information at thesenate.com. HALLIE HAYES
THEATRE
Mummenschanz
Since it was founded in 1972, Mummenschanz has delighted audiences and electrified theaters all over the world. For its anniversary production — aptly titled “50 Years” — the Swiss multi-award-winning troupe will be taking audiences on a journey of imagination and poetry, showcasing the most beloved sketches from the foundation’s repertoire over the past half-century. With its “50 Years” production, Mummenschanz is taking a look back at its history — while writing the next chapter in its story of inimitable, non-verbal language. Their Nov. 4 performance at the Koger Center for the Arts starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets range from $18-$48. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
ART/MUSIC
First Thursday
Free admission to the Columbia Museum of Art, along with extended hours, means it’s First Thursday for the month of November. Catch curated tour of exhibits including European Splendors: Highlights from the Kress Collection which traces a unique arc of Italian art from the late medieval to the Baroque period. The Allen University Percussion Ensemble plays in Boyd Plaza, and the outdoor venue also hosts food vendors and a beer garden courtesy of The Whig. The Nov. 3 celebration is free. More info at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN
FOOD
Bubble Q 2022
If you're a fan of multi-course dinners, farm-to-table ingredients and paired champagne, you won't want to miss this year's Bubble Q. From the owner of Black Rooster and Bourbon Kristian Niemi; chef Alex Strickland of Black Rooster and chef Josh Wilson of Bourbon, this multi-course, ticketed dinner from F2T productions will run you $95 plus fees. The dinner is Nov. 4 from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at City Roots Farm. More information can be found at f2tproductions.com. HANNAH WADE
JAZZ-PUNK
Shaking Souls
The members of jazz-punk duo Shaking Souls meld myriads of musical languages. Cello whiz Helen Gillet was born in Belgium, raised in Singapore, and went to college in Wisconsin before she landed in New Orleans; her musical vocabulary reflects her travels, stocked with phrases from Western classical melodies, North Indian ragas, and polyphonic French and Belgian folk music. Percussionist and distorter Simon Berz developed his own gnomic rhythmic and sonic syntax by building his own instruments and incorporating them in far-ranging sound art installations. The duo’s extemporaneous, surrealistic sonic collages, then, are a veritable global dialogue — one that rewards deep listening. They perform at the Mike Williams studio (in the former ifART Gallery space’s large room) at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4; admission is $15. PATRICK WALL
POP/EMO
Oso Oso
Spawned from the Long Island, N.Y., emo scene, Oso Oso followed a more mystical, pop-oriented approach that its peers. After the band dove headlong into anthemic pop with their 2019 album Basking in the Glow. The planned follow-up took on added gravitas when longtime Tavish Maloney passed away. Frontman and primary songwriter Jade Lilitri released the tracks essentially untouched. The result is the band’s most experimental and expressive release to date. Tickets for the Nov. 5 are $19-$22. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. PAT MORAN
BEER
Biscuits and Bluegrass
What's better than biscuits, bluegrass and beer? Hunter Gatherer at the Hangar will have all three on Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event, with general admission tickets starting at $45 a person, will benefit Senior Resources and is put on in partnership with BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. For more information, visit facebook.com/huntergathererbrewery. HANNAH WADE
ROCK
Blitzkid
Often lumped in with horror rock progenitors The Misfits, Blitzkid follow the more mellifluous path forged by the early 1980s goth rock iteration of The Damned, with pop-oriented vocals driving songs besotted with Famous Monsters of Filmland Magazine and the denizens of Roger Corman’s 1960s output for A.I.P. Blitzkid’s good-natured ghoulish-ness is led by singer/bassist Argyle Goolsby and singer/guitarist TB Monstrosity, the only constant members in the band’s 15-year long incarnation. Tickets for the Nov. 4 show start at $15. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. PAT MORAN
ROCK
A Seibert Brothers Rock N Roll Extravaganza
Saul and Zach Seibert used to work independently from one another, Saul as the lead singer and guitarist for the swamp-punkers Boo Hag and Zach as the leader of the roots-rockers EZ Shakes. But the pair teamed up on Saul’s brilliant, multi-part “Zion” project, and now they’ve put together an evening of rock and roll chaos at Art Bar that will feature E.Z. Shakes, King Saul & The Heretics and Richard & The Twins. The Nov. 5 showtime is 8 p.m. Visit artbarsc.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
INDIE
The Forum
Uncle Festers hosts the Florida-based dancey indie group the Forum, Charleston’s rock outfit Homemade Haircuts, and Columbia’s ever-soulful Opus & the Frequencies on Thursday Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Come see these indie acts for $15 at the door or $10 in advance at the Vista’s Uncle Festers. For more info visit facebook.com/unclefestersbar. EDEN PRIME
HEAVY ROCK/THRASH
Demiser
It doesn’t get much heavier than Demiser. The none-more-black thrash outfit is tighter than a mosquito’s ass, the band careens through their songs with speed, precision and power. And then there’s band member’s names! Say hello to Demiser The Demiser on vocals, Gravepisser and Phalomancer on guitars, Defiler on bass and Infestor on drums. Surely you must bow down before their sheer heaviness. Their Nov. 4 Art Bar show with like-minded bands Crospitter, Paezor and Abacus starts at 8 p.m. Visit artbarsc.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
SHOPPING
Fall Flea Market
If you like vintage goods, handmade goods and food from local vendors, you won’t want to miss Re-Find’sFall Flea Market. The annual event takes place on Nov. 5 and showcases a variety of local vendors selling a diverse range of vintage and handmade goods. Even better, food will be available to purchase so that you can enjoy a snack while you shop! The event starts at 10 a.m. in Elgin, SC. More information at.facebook.com/Refindsc. HALLIE HAYES
THEATRE
CTC 10-Minute-Ish Play Festival
Jon the Chapin Theatre group for the 10-Minute-Ish Play Festival, written and directed by South Carolina playwrights. Performances start at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 and 5. They will take place at the Firehouse Theatre at American Legion Post 193 in Chapin and tickets are $25. Each play lasts roughly ten minutes and features local talent from around the state. Proceeds go to the Chapin Theatre Building Fund, which is supporting the creation of a new performance venue. For more information and tickets please visit chapintheatre.org. EDEN PRIME