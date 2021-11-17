Columbia To-Do List (Nov. 17-23): Vista Lights, The Nutcracker and Chris Thile

HOLIDAY
Vista Lights
An annual after-hours tradition that unofficially kicks off the holiday season in the Congaree Vista shopping and entertainment district on Nov. 18, Vista Lights has grown over the last 30 plus years to include a festive Christmas tree lighting on Gervais Street and celebratory holiday music and dance performed live by local arts groups. Artists and artisans will have plenty of works on display at the City Market, while a special Kids’ Zone promises family fun on Lincoln Street. More info at facebook.com/VistaColumbiaSC. AUGUST KRICKEL
BALLET
The Nutcracker
Nothing screams the start of the holiday season in Columbia quite like "The Nutcracker." On Nov. 23 through Nov. 28, Carolina Ballet will pair with the Columbia Festival Orchestra for their annual production of "The Nutcracker." This timeless, two-act ballet takes viewers to a magical atmosphere, where young viewers are often in awe of characters such as the Sugar Plum Fairy. Tickets range from $16.50 to $22.50 and performance times vary depending on the day. More information at the township.org. HALLIE HAYES
SINGER/SONGWRITER-ISH
Chris Thile at Newberry Opera House
The mandolinist and MacArthur "genius" grant recipient is always a beguiling presence, both because of his virtuoso talents as well as his insatiable curiosity and sense of adventure with his many, many projects. It’s actually kind of rare to get him all alone on stage though, which is what this Nov. 17 show offers. The tour supports his new solo album "Laysongs." Tickets are $90, show starts at 8 p.m. More info at newberryoperahouse.com. KYLE PETERSEN
OYSTERS!
SC Oyster Festival
Celebrate your Carolina love for oysters at the South Carolina Oyster Festival on Nov. 21. Starting at 11 a.m. at the Robert Mills House, enjoy oysters in all forms, as well as other food vendors and cold beer. Tickets are $10 for anyone above the age of 16, so bring your family and picnic blanket for a day of oystery fun. More information can be found at scoysterfest.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
COMEDY
Cocoa Brown at The Comedy House
Comedian Cocoa Brown is most famous for her signature role in Tyler Perry’s "The Single Mom’s Club," but she’s really at her best on stage with a microphone stand. While she doesn’t really break new ground per se, her charisma and magnetism allow her to own the stage, delivering withering commentary and putdowns with panache. Brown performs multiple sets at The Comedy House from November 19-21; tickets are $15. More info at comedyhouse.us. KYLE PETERSEN
ROCK AND ROLL
ZZ Top
American rock 'n' roll at its finest is coming to Columbia, and those who love the classics are going to love this one. On Nov. 19, Township Auditorium is bringing rock 'n' roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top to its stage. For over 51 years the band has created rock and roll music rooted in blues, performing in their infamous sunglasses, hats and long beards. The show begins at 8 p.m. with ticket sales starting at $37. More information at thetownship.org. HALLIE HAYES
RAP
Tech N9ne
Rapper Tech N9ne sprang from the horrorcore scene, a stitched together Frankenstein’s monster of rap styles including hardcore and gansta, filtered through an occult slasher movie sensibility. Born Aaron Dontez Yates in Kansas City, Missouri, N9ne discovered his influences early, escaping a hardscrabble upbringing through an interest in ghosts. He hits The Senate stage at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 18. Tickets between $25 - $30. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com. PAT MORAN
ART
701 CCA Biennial Part Two
If you didn't get your fill of cutting edge contemporary art by visual artists working in South Carolina — and really, is that even possible? — you're in luck. There’s an opening reception from 7 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 18 at 701 Whaley for part two of the 701 CCA Biennial exhibition, which runs through Dec. 23. This juried show includes works from five Midlands artists — Susan Lenz, Flavia Lovatelli, Quincy Pugh, Jordan Sheridan and Isaac Udogwu — plus seven more. More info at 701cca.org. AUGUST KRICKEL
EDM
Ravesgiving
What expresses “gathering” quite like a rave? Nothing. New Brookland Tavern is giving ragers the perfect opportunity to gather with friends before the Thanksgiving holiday with the EDM rave, Ravesgiving. On Nov. 19, patrons can listen to local DJs mix electric tracks with a lineup consisting of Sara.Tonin, Psyrensound and more. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance and $12 at the door. More information at facebook.com/NBTavern. HALLIE HAYES
ART
Visual Arts Society Fall Show
Midlands artists working in multiple media will have their work featured in Camden’s Bassett Gallery at the Arts Center of Kershaw County from Nov. 18-Dec. 17. The fall exhibition of the local Visual Arts Society is a juried show and will feature styles ranging from oil, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media, sculpture and photography to pottery, ceramics and fabric art. An opening reception will take place on Nov. 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. More info at fineartscenter.org. AUGUST KRICKEL
FOOD
Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival
The annual “Jewish Food Extravaganza” in Columbia is back on Nov. 21. Get your corned beef, matzo ball soup and plenty other Jewish cuisine delicacies like brisket at the Beth Shalom Synagogue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Of course, there’s a litany of baked foods available as well. As always, it’s a fundraiser, and it's back for its 13th year. More info at bethshalomcolumbia.org. DAVID CLAREY
ROCK
North by North
Formed in Chicago and comprised of Nate Girard on vocals, guitar and bass, and Kendra Blank on vocals, drums and keyboards, North by North draws on the upbeat and catchy 2000s garage rock revival, classic rock and rhythmic elements from late 60s hard-bop jazz. The show is rounded out by Say Femme, Paisley and the Birdwalkers, Opus and the Frequencies. Tickets $10 for the Nov. 20. Doors at 7 p.m. at New Brookland Tavern. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. PAT MORAN
BLUEGRASS
The Edgar Loudermilk Band
Sure, bluegrass is a niche genre, but it’s still impressive how many of the leading lights of the genre end up on stage in the humble, old-school environs of Bill’s Pickin’ Parlor out in West Columbia. On Nov. 19, the club features Edgar Loudermilk, a talented bassist and songwriter who compares favorably to Dan Tyminski of "O Brother Where Art Thou" fame. As usual, the acoustic open stage kicks off at 6 p.m., with the Edgar Loudermilk Band following. Tickets are $10. More info at billsmusicshop.com. KYLE PETERSEN
ART/TALK
“Rembrandt for Tractors”
The unique Russian story of how Rembrandt paintings were traded for tractors is coming to The McKissick Museum on Nov. 16. Professor Elena Osokina will present this tale of how famous Western pieces from Leningrad ended up forming the core of the National Art Gallery in Washington. Starting at 6 p.m., the event, “Rembrandts for Tractors: Soviet Art Export under Stalin and the Creation of the U.S. National Gallery of Art” has free admission and refreshments are included. For more information, visit sc.edu. STEPHEN PASTIS
RAP-COUNTRY
Jamie Ray
Singer/rapper Jamie Ray was already on the way up thanks to quality features from Young Boy Never Broke Again and Lil Baby, but his full embrace/pivot toward a rap-country hybrid that plays up his drawl and central Florida upbringing is what is making him go viral. It’s a bit hokey, sure, but it really works, in part because of how fluent he is in R&B fundamentals. Ray plays the Skyline Club on Nov. 20 and tickets are $25, music starts at 9 p.m. More info at facebook.com/skylineclub803. KYLE PETERSEN
ART
Fall Back Fest Art Show
Rob Shaw Framing and Gallery might not be exactly the spot you expect to find a neat art exhibit at, but never judge a book by its cover — or, in this case, a gallery by its retail digs. The State Street gallery is playing host to a number of artists including Pascale Bligis, Noelle Brault and five others until Nov. 27. The styles range from realism to impressionism to abstract and photography. There’s something for everyone. More info at robshawgallery.com. DAVID CLAREY