Columbia To-Do List (Nov. 16-22): Colaroo, Vista Lights and Southern Exposure concert

MUSIC
Colaroo Micro Music Festival
This festival gets an A+. Well, hopefully. Run by University of South Carolina students for a class assignment, the two-stage festival will feature local bands and food trucks. Alabama-based rock band The Stews will headline, with DJ Tony Chu opening. For the first time in its three-year history, the festival will take place outside, on Santee Ave. in Five Points. The Nov. 16 festival will begin at 7 p.m. and is free. Visit facebook.com/colaroolive for more info. SKYLAR LAIRD
HOLIDAYS
Vista Lights
It’s that time of year when the holidays are in full swing and some of Columbia’s favorite events are finally approaching — including Vista Lights. This annual event features live entertainment and shopping, with more than 60 galleries, shops and restaurants sharing their holiday delicacies, all within the Vista district. And of course, you’ll get to experience the communal lighting of the Vista’s Christmas tree. The tree lighting takes place at 7 p.m., Nov. 17. The event is free. More information at vistacolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES
CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL
Hub New Music
The Southern Exposure New Music Series routinely brings some of the most inventive and well-regarded contemporary classical musicians and groups to Columbia. That’s no different in the Nov. 18 performance that leader Mike Harley has assembled. This time, he’s bringing in Hub New Music ensemble for a free performance at the USC School of Music recital hall. The mixed wind/string quartet plays moving music, such as their 20-track release made with Carlos Simon “Requiem for the Enslaved,” which tells the story of 272 slaves sold to pay the debts of Georgetown University. It’s heavy, stirring work. More info at sc.edu. DAVID CLAREY
NORDIC
Norse Notes
You may not know the names of Scandinavia’s superlative composers, but you’ve probably heard their music, perhaps Norwegian Edvard Grieg’s “In the Hall of the Mountain King,” or Finnish genius Jean Sibelius’ magisterial tone poem “Finlandia.” Norse Notes celebrates the sounds of Scandinavia, through the works of Norse, Swedish and Finnish composers. It’s a treasure trove of lively — maybe even familiar — marches, overtures, waltzes and folk dances. The Nov. 20 concert is free. More info at harbisontheatre.org. PAT MORAN
FOOD
Smoked's One Year Anniversary Oyster Roast
In honor of one year of being open, Smoked, the upscale, combination oyster bar and microbrewery, will host an oyster roast. The event will begin at 6 p.m., Nov. 17, on the restaurant and bar's outdoor patio space. For $75 a ticket, you'll get access to two beers, small plates and all-you-can-eat oysters; couples tickets are $125. There will also be live music. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit smokedsc.com. HANNAH WADE
BLUES
Main Street Blues
If you're a fan of blues, jazz, soul and even some classic guitar riffs, The Joint is the venue that constantly has you covered. Join them at 5:30 p.m., Nov. 18, for Main Street Blues — a night of endless blues guitar. The event will feature As Working Trouble band, Ash Chappy, Sam Hilliard, David Baize and Ray Blues. Grab a drink, bring your friends and get lost in dynamic instrumentals. More information at facebook.com/thejointsc. HALLIE HAYES
INDIE ROCK
Manchester Orchestra
Atlanta’s Manchester Orchestra isn’t actually a massive symphonic group. They’re an indie-rock quartet. But their sound is as massive as their name. On their ambitiously named 2021 album “The Million Masks Of God,” the band soars into the stratosphere on just about every cut, creating huge soundscapes and unleashing arena-leveling choruses. Think of My Morning Jacket at their biggest moments, Secret Machines without the progressive time-signatures or maybe Muse with less of a British accent. The band’s Nov. 17 show at The Senate with Petey and Lunar Vacation starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. Visit thesenatecolumbia.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
ROCK
Zion: A Composition
Saul Seibert’s “Zion” is a multifaceted artistic experience seen and heard in four acts. Each musical arrangement is also expressed in a multimedia art installment. Utilizing a tremendous cast of players from the Carolinas to assist with the orchestrations, “Zion” is a plethora of musical styles with influences including Indian ragas, psychedelia, heavy metal, jazz, electronica, and blues. Its members include Marshall Brown on keyboard, Zach Seibert on guitar and soundscapes, Sean Thomson on sitar and mandolin, Kevin Brewer on percussion, Darren Woodlief on bass, and Seibert himself on guitar. The entire piece will be performed at the Columbia Museum of Art on Nov. 17 with a multimedia presentation by Ash Lennox and Virginia Russo. Showtime is 7 p.m. and admission is $15; it’s free for members and students. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
METAL
Art Bar Metal
You want the local/regional metal, you got it. This show at Art Bar is a serious dose of metal madness. The evening kicks off with a performance by the Charleston thrash-metal hardcore-punk crossover band Coffin Slide, followed by the straight-ahead metal of Detest The Throne. Up next is Columbia’s own death-metal practitioners Vivisectionist, and then the Shelby, N.C., hardcore metal band Fear Illusion closes things out. If you feel like making your ears bleed on a Saturday night, this is the show for you. The Nov. 19 showtime is 8 p.m. Visit artbarsc.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
AMERICANA
49 Winchester
Like the lever action repeating rifle suggested by its name, Winchester 49 can pack a mighty kick, but more often this tears-in-your-beer Americana/alt country outfit trades in yearning melodies, heartfelt — sometimes haunting — harmonies, introspective lyrics and a gentle nostalgia rooted in the band’s humble beginning. It turns out Winchester 49’s moniker namechecks lead singer Isaac Gibson’s childhood address and has nothing to do with rootin’ tootin’ shootin’ cowboys. Tickets for the Nov. 18 show are $20. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. PAT MORAN
ART
Melrose Art in the Yard
How many artists or artisans can you fit in one neighborhood’s yard? This isn’t the start of the joke, but it is the start of a recommendation on something you should check out. On Nov. 20 the Melrose Heights neighborhood is hosting its annual Art in the Yard event, which features 80 artists and artisans showing off (and selling) their works. This is the third time the neighborhood has hosted the event, as it started in 2020, and this year it brings out live music from Admiral Radio starting at 4:30 p.m., following the art showcase. More info at facebook.com, just search for the event. DAVID CLAREY
MUSIC
Concert in the Gardens
Pack a picnic or just sit back and relax for Historic Columbia’s Concert in the Gardens. South Carolina Philharmonic ensembles will perform in the Hampton-Preston Mansion gardens, which are themed to reflect their original antebellum design. Bring a blanket or chair, and pack food or drinks — or buy wine at the 21+ event. The Nov. 17 performance will begin at 6 p.m., but the gardens at the Hampton-Preston Mansion will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20. Visit historiccolumbia.org for more info. SKYLAR LAIRD
METAL
He is Legend
Hailing from Wilmington, hard psych/stoner metal outfit He is Legend is — well, legendary — for its positive and encouraging lyrics, an anomaly in a scene often suffused with anger and nihilism. After breaking through in 2004 with a cacophonous mix of screamo vocals and post hardcore guitar riffs in its debut album “I Am Hollywood,” He is Legend honed its sonic attack into a more melodic and hard rocking sound – all the better to convey the band’s empathetic message. Tickets for the Nov. 21 show are $18. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. PAT MORAN
FOOD
Pop up & Grow Food Truck Friday
Columbia has a slew of impressive food trucks, but oftentimes they're tough to find or have random schedules. That's where Food Truck Fridays come in — every Friday at The Event Hall (located at 2901 Two Notch Rd.) food truck vendors can set up for free to offer their cuisine to locals. The event lasts from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and more information can be found at eventbrite.com. HANNAH WADE