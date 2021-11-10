Columbia To-Do List (Nov. 10-16): Millennium Tour, Dear Blanca and Meli’sa Morgan in town

R&B/JAZZ
Meli’sa Morgan
Meli’sa Morgan entered the music business as one-third of disco trio High Fashion. Morgan left after a minor club hit, and jump-started her solo career with a sultry cover of Prince’s “Do Me Baby” that topped the 1985 R&B charts. Morgan scored two more Top Ten R&B singles, “Do You Still Love Me?” and “If You Can Do It: I Can Too,” and still retains her power and passion. $65; Nov. 12 and 13 for the show. More info at chayzlounge.com. PAT MORAN
NEO SOUL
Soul of the City Concert Series and a Punk Rock Matinee
Curiosity Coffee Bar’s programming has a certain counterculture eclecticism to it, and that’s on full display this week between Nov. 13-14. Catch Black Nerd Mafia’s “Soul of the City” series Saturday night with local neo soul-indebted rappers Eezy Olah and Tam the Viibe, appearances from beatmakers MidiMarc and Airborne Audio and DJ T-Mobile spinning at 7 p.m. ($10 cover), then slide back in the next day for a “punk rock matinee.” The latter bill features Atlanta punk rock vets, The Hanging Judge, and rookies, Billy Batt and the Mad Men, as well as hometown favorites Soda City Riot. Doors at 3 p.m. and cover is $8. More info at facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar. KYLE PETERSEN
COUNTRY
Land Jam - Country Music Festival 2021
Many people know South Carolina to be a love for all things country – including music. It’s only fitting that Land Jam - Country Music Festival 2021 takes place just miles from the Capital city in Lugoff, SC. The festival takes place Nov. 12 and 13, and features an extensive list of artists like Jerrod Nieman, Ricky Young, Lewis Brice and more. The event starts with a Friday Night Kickoff Party at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $2,000. More info at landjamfest.com HALLIE HAYES
RAP/R&B
Millennium Tour 2021 at Colonial Life Arena
In a show that should probably be called “The Millennial Nostalgia Tour 2021,” a package of 2000s-era rap and R&B favorites relive their glory years of filling arenas. Bow Wow (of Lil fame) and Soulja Boy bring the hip-hop heat as headliners, while R&B crooners Omarion and Ashanti balance it out with their pre-streaming radio hits. Also on the bill is Ying Yang Twins, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd and Sammie, which means you’ll also be singing along to songs that you didn’t even know you remembered. Doors at 7 p.m. for the Nov. 14 show and tickets start at $48.50. More info at coloniallifearena.com KYLE PETERSEN
FOLK
Dear Blanca
Dear Blanca is a fan-favorite band here in Columbia, and New Brookland Tavern is bringing them center stage on Nov. 12. The band is known for its eccentric and unique sound. While they fall into an alternative genre, you can also hear traces of indie-rock and folk throughout their music, seen in their 2020 album “Perched.” Their lead vocals are soft but dynamic all in one — it makes for a captivating tone. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and doors open at 8 p.m. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. HALLIE HAYES
ART
“The Artists Inside Outsider Art”
Outsider art can be defined as artistic self-expression that doesn’t conform to standard notions about what “fine art” is supposed to be. Often self-taught, and driven by some inner voice or need, these artists also work in the folk art tradition, and a representative selection — including Thornton Dial, Bessie Harvey, and R.A. Miller — are showcased in “The Artists Inside Outsider Art,” an exhibition at the McKissick Museum with an opening reception 5:30-7:30 PM on Nov. 16. More info at sc.edu. AUGUST KRICKEL
POP
Babe Club and Lunar Vacation
New Brookland Tavern is known to bring some of the most eccentric up-and-coming regional bands to their venue, and they’re proving that to be true with their Nov. 13 show. Lunar Vacation, Babe Club and Charlie Boy all take the stage to put on captivating performances that capture punk, alternative and pop all in one. It’s hard to put any of these groups into a single genre box, but it’s safe to say they make good music. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door, and doors open at 7 p.m. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. HALLIE HAYES
BLOOD DRIVE
2021 Carolina Clemson Blood Battle
The rivalry between Carolina and Clemson goes, quite literally, as deep as blood. Starting on Nov. 15, donate some of your blood to the Red Cross to beat Clemson at a fierce annual competition and participate in one of the largest blood drives in the country. Hours vary depending on location, and appointments and walk-ins are both welcomed. For hours, times, locations and more visit sc.edu. Go ‘Cocks! STEPHEN PASTIS
SHOPPING
Devine Day and Devine Night Out
The merchants along Devine Street want to help you kick off the season of giving in style, and so have expanded their annual evening shopping crawl into the daytime, promising "amazing shopping and dining experiences" from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 11. Many stores will stay open late, specials and sales will abound, some shoppers will have the day off for Veterans Day, plus Captain Telegram will provide trolley service from 5 to 8 PM - so it's a match made in retail heaven. More info at devinestreetcolumbiasc.com. AUGUST KRICKEL
THEATER
Theater opening everywhere
There is so much theatre in Cola this week. Children's Theatre starts out with four performances of the musical Ragtime, presented by talented teens in the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Tech. Town Theatre has "Elf the Musical," then there's "Tiny Beautiful Things" at Longstreet Theatre. But wait, there's also "Intimate Apparel" at Trustus Theatre and "Murder on the Orient Express" at the Arts Center of Kershaw County. They all open on Friday Nov. 12. There's bound to be something for you and the person over there and the other guy (and the person reading over your shoulder, too.) Information and prices at respective theater sites. AUGUST KRICKEL
FILM
"The French Dispatch"
Meticulous, nostalgic and obsessive, The French Dispatch is possibly the most Wes Anderson movie ever, which means that no matter how visually dazzling and stuffed full of wry humor and clever performances this love letter to French cinema and the mid-20th-century New Yorker is, many will find it as fussy and mannered as a Rube Goldberg contraption. Their loss. Mixing pathos with humor, this overstuffed portmanteau bears repeated viewings. Various days, prices and times at various Columbia theaters. PAT MORAN
TALK
Let’s Talk Race Community Conversation
Sure, Richland Library “Let’s Talk Race” conversation series has been going on a while now, and it’s always a fruitful dialogue on any given subject given the lens of race, equity and inclusion, but this particular one is something special. This virtual event will focus on the Columbia Museum of Art's incredibly special exhibit "30 Americans," which features some of the most groundbreaking and acclaimed Black artists of the contemporary moment. Such rich texts, and the opportunity to view them close-up beforehand, should fuel some fascinating insights on Nov. 11. The talk begins at 6:30 p.m. More info at richlandlibrary.com. KYLE PETERSEN
ART
"Daring Bravely"
Heidi Darr-Hope specializes in mixed-media pieces informed by her past while looking toward the future. Her “Daring Bravely” exhibit is influenced by her participation in the 1960s counter-culture, as well as her ongoing spiritual quest that has taken her across the globe, encompassing rituals in India and Bali, Mexico’s Día de los Muertos, Tibetan mandalas and the visceral and mysterious messages hidden in dreams. Free admission for the Nov. 10-13 event. More info at stormwaterstudios.org. PAT MORAN
GARAGE SALE
Trinity Bazaar
Garage sales may seem like a bygone event of white picket fence dreams, but there’s still plenty around. In Columbia, none may take on the size (and tradition) of the Trinity Episocal Cathedral’s Trinity Bazaar. It’s been around since the ‘40s and, per usual, the proceeds are going to a few good causes around town. Plus, in an era when thrifted style is as popular as ever, maybe you’ll find a snazzy piece of clothing. Or finally buy that kitchen utensil you’ve been putting off buying. More info for the Nov. 13 event at trinitysc.org. DAVID CLAREY
ROCK
Drivin N Cryin
It would be relatively easy to cast Drivin N Cryin as a Southern rock-offshoot of the 1990s alt-rock gold rush, but the group was always more Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers than it was Toad the Wet Sprocket. The combination of the group’s riff-savvy approach and Kevin Kinney’s smart, story-driven songwriting has not only given them surprising staying power, but also stay artistically vital four decades in. The band plays The Senate on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m., tickets are $21. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN
SOUL
Southern Soul Music Festival at Township
Nothing hits home in South Carolina quite like soul music. On Nov. 13, Township Auditorium is bringing all the slow, soulful music to Columbia with the Southern Soul Music Festival. The festival will feature live performances by Tucka, Sir Charles Jones, Pokey Bear, Calvin Richardson, Ronnie Bell and Lebrado. Ticket prices start at $61.50 and vary to $101.50. Doors open at 7 p.m. More info at thetownship.org. HALLIE HAYES
MUSEUM
“Bindings and Betweens”
Generations of heritage and history will be passed down at The S.C. State Museum on Nov. 13, the opening day of the museum’s newest exhibition. “Bindings and Betweens” is a display of over 40 unique quilts, each with a lineage of tradition and culture. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this opening event will have free entrance, several educational demonstrations and fun activities. Learn more at scmuseum.org. STEPHEN PASTIS
LET'S DANCE
Columbia Young Pro Shag Night
The shag, South Carolina’s state dance, originated in 1940s Myrtle Beach when dancers devised a series of fast and precise steps to swing music. Shag has remained remarkably resilient ever since. Over time, shaggers smoothed out the steps as swing gave way to rock ‘n’ roll and Motown. The Columbia Young Pro Shag night is designed to teach young professionals and college students the evergreen Carolina shag. $20; Nov. 10, 8 p.m.; Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St.; tinroofcolumbia.com. PAT MORAN