Columbia To-Do List (May 4-10): First Thursday, Erykah Badu and Rosewood Crawfish Festival

R&B
Erykah Badu & Friends
After hitting multi-platinum status in the late 1990s with her debut album “Baduizm,” R&B singer/songwriter Erykah Badu has managed to keep her artistic juices flowing for three decades. Even after initial hits like “Next Lifetime” and the classic “Tyrone” faded from the radio, Badu piloted an adventurous career that saw her reaching beyond soul music into a mystical sound that was all her own. Badu’s performance at Colonial Life Arena includes the Goodie Mob and Lucky Daye. Showtime is 7 pm. on May 8 and tickets range from $78-$253. Visit coloniallifearena.com for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
FESTIVAL
Rosewood Crawfish Festival
Over a dozen vendors will line up to serve gator, burgers, Cajun delights, and, of course, crawfish for the Rosewood Crawfish Festival. A Creole chef will cook over 10,000 pounds of the little red crustacean, fresh from Louisiana, while live music plays headlined by New Orleans rockers Cowboy Mouth. The event and activities open at 11 a.m. on May 7 at the State Fairgrounds. General admission costs $10. All proceeds go to improving the Rosewood Drive area for residents and businesses. More information at rosewoodcrawfishfest.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
ART/MUSIC
First Thursday
Think of CMA’s First Thursday as a labyrinthine floral arrangement, as the exhibit Art Blos-soms, which recasts iconic works of art as floral arrangements, threads throughout the museum and Boyd Plaza. The efflorescent theme continues with Anila Quayyum Agha’s immersive exhibit Let A Million Flowers Bloom, which harnesses floral and geometric shapes to explore psychic landscapes both public and private. DJ Preach Jacobs and Richland Library’s pop-up art show can be found amid the foliage. The May 4 event is free. More info at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN
ART
“Terra Incognita”
“Terra Incognita” is a collaboration between visual artist Naomi Falk and musician/sound artist Greg Stuart that tackles the uncertain future of our physical world due to “late-capitalism-driven climate catastrophe.” In practice, that means landscapes of 2x4s and textiles dramatically brought to life through an unsettling, slow-moving multi-channel audio collage. Bleak? Sure. But also fascinating and potentially enrapturing, given the combined talents of some of USC’s most imaginative minds. The exhibit opens at 701 Center for Contemporary Art on May 5 at 6:30 p.m., with a conversation between the artists and 701 Executive Director Michaela Pilar Brown. More info at 701cca.org. KYLE PETERSEN
ROCK
Dear Blanca, Sloppy Boys
Columbia's Dear Blanca, of local indie rock acclaim, is launching its The Great Atlantic Blowout Tour with the California-based The Sloppy Boys. You're likely familiar with the prior, but the latter perhaps not as much. Comprised of three members of sketch comedy group The Birthday Boys, which had a IFC television series produced by Bob Odenkirk, they play music that is humorous but is sneakily sincere at times. It pairs nicely with Blanca's earnest tunes and, at times, similarly zany energy. The tour comes after Blanca front man Dylan Dickerson played with the messy Californians in a spate of shows out West. The two play at Columbia's Cola Town Bike Collective on May 6. Tickets run $10. More info at facebook.com/dearblanca. DAVID CLAREY
THEATER/MUSICAL
"Material Girls"
You may never meet pop icons like Lady Gaga in person, but this show will get you pretty close. Newberry Opera House is bringing the high-energy musical Material Girls to its stage on May 8 at 7:30 p.m. This show features dynamic vocalists who recreate the looks and sounds of some of pop music's most iconic performers like Cher, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Adele. Tickets start at $60. More information at newberryoperahouse.com. HALLIE HAYES
ROCK
Dead Spring
“Stories Left Untold,” the most recent release by Columbia’s Dead Spring band, is only two songs long, but there’s a world of great music included in those two tracks. The band, led by singer/guitarist Alec Edelson, enjoys taking clashing textures and putting them right next to each other. So you’ll get crashing, thrashing indie-rock choruses edging up against blissful dream-rock interludes which then fade into near-progressive sections with thorny, twisted tempos. It’s an exciting appetizer for whatever the band does next. Their show at New Brookland Tavern also includes Great Wide Nothing, Bleeding Trees, Subutech and Sometime In February. Showtime is 6 p.m. on May 4 and tickets are $12-$14. Visit newbrooklandtavern.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
COMEDY
Hilliary Begely
Hilliary Begely is an Asheville comedian who acted in the Netflix film “Dumplin” and the Prime Video film “When We Last Spoke.” She will be headlining two COLAughs events. The first event on May 7 is at NoMa Warehouse, and tickets cost $20 to see Petey Smith McDowell and Columbia comedians Allie Johns and Christian Williams. The following event, Brunch ‘N Munch, is at We’s on Meeting Street for a Mother’s Day Comedy brunch special. The brunch event starts at noon on May 8 and tickets cost $15. More information at eventbrite.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
THEATER
"The Wedding Singer"
There’s a sweet old-fashioned air to the musical comedy "The Wedding Singer," based on the Adam Sandler hit, and it’s not just because the story is set in the mid-1980s, the era of big shoulder pads and even bigger hair. The property also plays like a 1930s screwball comedy, with its heart firmly on its sleeve. Workshop Theatre’s production puts the focus the music as well as wedding singer Robbie Hart’s broken heart. Tickets are $18-$25 the show that starts its run May 6. More information at workshoptheatre.com. PAT MORAN
RAP/R&B/POP
Carolina Shout Festival
The latest edition of this outdoor festival at Harbison Theatre curated by Reggie Sullivan features the bassist and bandleader’s own crackerjack R&B/pop/jazz group alongside OG hip-hop scene leader FatRat da Czar, the ebullient folk-pop duo Prettier Than Matt and the party band Partly Cloudy. The disparate range of acts share a crowd-pleasing bent and artistic chop that fit the festival’s larger goals of showcasing quality South Carolina talent. Music starts at 3 p.m. on May 7, tickets are $15 with kids 10 and under free. More info at harbisontheatre.org. KYLE PETERSEN
R&B
Beth Inabinett
On May 6, Columbia’s Chayz Lounge is bringing the sultry vocals of Beth Inabinett as she presents Songs of The Ladies of Soul. This show will take you on a journey of soul, with Inabinett performing hits from Sade, Phyllis Hyman, Gladys Knight, Anita Baker and Jill Scott. Tickets start at $30 and the show starts at 8 p.m. More information at chayzlounge.com. HALLIE HAYES
POP/ROCK
The Root Doctors
The long-running Columbia party band The Roots Doctors has been a reliable institution in town since the 1990s, and for good reason. Frontman Walter Hemingway and company know how to bring a good time, with wide variety of covers and a high-octane stage presence that should light up the Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington. This free show on May 5 starts at 6:30 p.m. More info at icehouseamphitheater.com. KYLE PETERSEN
WINE
Wine Walk
Is wine your drink of choice? If so, you’ll want to find yourself at the Icehouse Amphitheater on May 7 for Wine Walk, sponsored by the Lexington Beautification Foundation. The event features unlimited wine tastings – that’s right, unlimited. Food will be available for purchase and all attendees will walk away with a souvenir wine glass. Come listen to live music and enjoy the flavors off a variety of wines. Tickets start at $25. More information at icehouseamphitheater.com. HALLIE HAYES
CLASSICAL
“Catesby Comes to the Carolinas: A 300th Anniversary Celebration"
The final concert of Columbia Baroque’s Around the Globe: Exploring Unfamiliar Territories series celebrates the 300th anniversary of renowned English naturalist Mark Catesby’s visit to the Carolinas. The May 10 concert will be a wide-ranging event that includes historian John Myers, guest artist Richard Stone on theorbo and lute along with Brittnee Siemon, mezzo-soprano; Mary Hostetler Hoyt, baroque violin; Erika Cutler, baroque violin; Gail Ann Schroeder, viola da gamba; and William Douglas, harpsichord. The concert includes material by William McGibbon and Georg Frederic Handel along with English pub songs, and it takes place at the USC School Of Music’s 206 Recital Hall. Tickets are $20. Visit columbiabaroque.org for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
NATURE/TALK
"Wild Bees" and Rudy Mancke
Rudy Mancke co-hosted SCETV’s NatureScene until 1978 and now hosts the SCETV and S.C. Public Radio show "NatureNotes," while also teaching at USC as the naturalist in residence. Suffice to say, he is an expert on the natural world around us. In conjunction with the Wild Bees exhibit at McKissick Museum, Mancke will bring attendees inside the intimate world of pollination and flowering plants on May 10 at 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for free admission. More information at onecolumbiasc.edu. STEPHEN PASTIS