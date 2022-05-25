Columbia To-Do List (May 25-30): Wallows, Steel Hands Woodstock and Tech N9ne

INDIE
Wallows
Entering Columbia as part of its Tell Me That It’s Over tour, Wallows brings a mellow, fuzzed-out indie rock sound to the scene. They will be accompanied by Jordana, self-described on Instagram as “heartbreak indie pop sweet.” Wallows’ rhythmic noise with Jordana’s girl-rock clarity will be a good fit for fans of artists such as Peach Pit, Kid Bloom, and TV Girl. Tickets are sold out, but second hand starts at $70 if you’re a mega fan. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the Senate, May 28. More information at thesenatecolumbia.com. EDEN PRIME
HIP-HOP
Tech N9ne
Once an underground rapper with a cult following, Kansas City’s Tech N9ne has grown far beyond that. He’s earned three gold records, recorded a somewhat mind-boggling amount more and sold over two million of 'em in two decades. The artist has collaborated with a diverse group of musicians including The Doors, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Eminem and Boyz II Men. He will take The Senate stage on May 27 as part of his Asin9ne tour. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $25. More information at thesenatecolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES
BEER/ROCK/FOLK
Steel Hands Woodstock
Jefferson Airplane guitarist Jorma Kaukonen once told me about Woodstock: “We drove in, did the show and drove out, though of course we went on 18 hours late.” In honor of the original 1969 “be in,” Steel Hands Brewing celebrates their own version of the outdoor festival that transformed a generation. Like the original Woodstock, this is a free event with music, tie dye and local artists. Just stay away from the brown acid. The May 28 celebration is free. More info at steelhandsbrewing.com. PAT MORAN
LECTURE
It Housed History: The Candy Shop’s Importance in the Black LGBTQ Community
In conjunction with the South Carolina State Museum’s potent traveling exhibit The Bias Inside Us, Richland Library’s Let’s Talk Race program hosts a community discussion about the Candy Shop nightclub, an important nexus for Columbia’s Black LGBTQ community in the 1990s. The chat includes former club performers and attendees as they address sexuality, gender and bias spanning race and social standing. The May 26 program is free and begins at 6:30 p.m. More info at scmuseum.org. PAT MORAN
HIP-HOP/POP
KOS Album Release Show
Local musician KOS is back with new music, showcasing the release of his latest album “Seasons, Phases and Everything In Between” on May 27 at New Brookland Tavern. Initially known to be a hip-hop artist, KOS explores new genres of pop in his new music, in hopes to create a Billboard Top 40 career. The show will feature guest performances by nine other artists, many featured in KOS’s new album. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $8. More information at facebook.com/NBTavern. HALLIE HAYES
OLDIES/FOLK
Loading Dock Live
The Township Auditorium launches their Loading Dock Live concert series with two acts, The Albatross and The Duke Of Who Knows Where. The Albatross is an old-school jam band that specializes in ‘60s and ‘70s-style covers and originals. The Duke Of Who Knows Where, from Asheville, plays lilting acoustic folk and has a voice that’s eerily similar to the late Jeff Buckley. The show at Township is free and is presented by The Township Foundation. Showtime is 6 p.m. on May 26. Visit thetownship.org for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
FOOD
Columbia Chef Table with Mike Ellis
Columbia locals can enjoy a four-course meal prepared by Mike Ellis, the executive chef for both downtown restaurants Main Course and The Grand on Main. Columbia’s Chef Table series is taking place on May 26 at 6:30 p.m. in Lexington with tickets being sold for $60 a person. Some of the four courses offered for guests will be a spicy shrimp wonton appetizer, teriyaki pork with rice and strawberry lemon shortcake for dessert. For more information and to purchase tickets visit columbiacheftable.com/the-series. HANNAH WADE
COMEDY/PODCAST
Last Laugh Podcast Recording
One of the beautiful things about comedy is that it can come from anywhere — including Uncle Fester’s. For those looking to explore Columbia’s often elusive comedy scene, Uncle Fester’s is hosting a night of comedians with Last Laugh on May 26. The event starts at 8 p.m. and will feature four individuals — Flavor, Gayle Murray, Cheyenne Boozer, Kaz Sortino — and will be hosted by Michael Garrick of the South Carolina-based podcast “Poppin Culture.” More at facebook.com/UncleFestersBar. STEPHEN PASTIS
METAL
Intended Affliction
Heavy metal has the most folkloric origin of any music genre: Four blokes from a dead-end industrial town devise a new sound after their guitarist slices off his fingertips in a factory accident. Then they pilfer their band name from an Italian horror movie. The genre has changed since Black Sabbath’s heyday, but this bill of Intended Infliction, TRS, Fear Until Fury and Strike The Tower keeps the dungeon torches burning. The May 28 show starts at 8 p.m. and is $6 for ages 21 and up. More info at artbarsc.com. PAT MORAN
ART
Art Class: Illuminated Light Covers
With the exhibition closing on May 29, the Columbia Museum of Art is hosting a professional-taught class teaching the art of illuminated light covers inspired by the “Let a Million Flowers Bloom” exhibition and Anila Quayyum Agha’s style. The artist’s style is shown through the exhibition’s large, metal geometric structures with an internal light source that shines through floral cutouts to create patterns on the walls. Tickets cost $64 and include all necessary materials. The class is on May 28 starting at 10 a.m. for anyone 15 or older. More at columbiamuseum.org STEPHEN PASTIS
JAZZ
Randy Lucas Trio
On May 26th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Bourbon on Main Street, the intrepid bluegrass jazz group the Randy Lucas Trio will charm your ears with their sultry hymns. Inspired by pickers such as Earl Scruggs and fellow South Carolinian Don Reno, Lucas is a Lexington County native and banjo player since age five. The show is open to the public and part of a series sponsored by Jack Daniels (hence the name of the series, Jack N Jazz) and Bourbon and the ColaJazz Foundation. More information at colajazz.com. EDEN PRIME
JAZZ
Front Porch Swing by The Jasper Project
In an effort to share local music with patrons free from distractions, The Jasper Project presents Front Porch Swing. On Sunday, May 29, and on the last Sunday of each month, an audience will gather on Duke Avenue to listen to a local musician present their work, free of charge. For this week's iteration, local musician Jay Bring brings is grooves to the program. Bring your friends, bring food, bring a beer — whatever you may need to get cozy and support local art. More information at jasperproject.org. HALLIE HAYES