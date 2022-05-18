Columbia To-Do List (May 18-24): The Temptations, Columbia International Festival and Charlie Boy

SOUL
Temptations and The Four Tops
As far as Motown artists go, The Temptations are royalty. From their indelible classic hits to their evolution over time, they stand out as a group that has both defined and continued to be a part of history. For their 60th anniversary, they are returning to the Township Auditorium for the second time this year on May 21 at 8 p.m. to celebrate this milestone, bringing with them another beloved group of Motown hitmakers, The Four Tops. Tickets start at $25. More information at thetownship.org. STEPHEN PASTIS
FOOD/ART
Columbia International Festival
If you want to explore various cultures in one stop, the Columbia International Festival is the place to go. The South Carolina State Fair Grounds will host the annual event on May 21 and 22, showcasing different cultures, nationalities, races and language groups represented in South Carolina. More than 80 different countries will demonstrate their culture through art, food, music, photos and artifacts. The event starts at 10 a.m. and lasts through 7 p.m. both days. For more information, visit cifonline.org. HALLIE HAYES
POP/ROCK
Charlie Boy
The Kat Hammond-fronted Charlie Boy only has a couple of singles officially released, but the group is quickly becoming one of the hottest indie rock bands in the state with their hazy indie pop sound and nostalgic, soft-focus hooks. The band headlines a stacked New Brookland Tavern bill which includes the post-blues sibling duo The Mobros, Chicago’s garage rock outfit North by North, and alt-rock locals Tripping on Bricks. The show is on May 20. Cover is $12, doors at 7 p.m. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
COMEDY
Hot Sauce Comedy
“Tragedy is when I cut my finger,” funnyman Mel Brooks once said. “Comedy is when you fall into an open sewer and die.” Curiosity Coffee Bar’s ‘Hot Sauce Comedy’ is billed as “laughter through the suffering of others.” Since headliner Tyler Wood hosts his own incendiary cuisine comedy show, “Hot Shots,” the cruel comedy on tap is probably closer to killer hot sauce than a drop down a manhole. Remember, both blisteringly hot food and hearty laughter release endorphins. The May 20 show is free and starts at 5:30 p.m. More info at curiositycoffeebar.com. PAT MORAN
ART/CLASSICAL
Ghazals in the Galleries
The Columbia Museum of Art and Baker & Baker are hosting “Ghazals in the Galleries” on May 19th. The show includes a unique performance in the galleries from vocalist Madhuri Jadhav accompanied by harmonium, guitar and tabla amidst the exhibit “Anila Quayyum Agha: Let A Million Flowers Bloom.” Agha’s exhibit is an impressive duo of installation pieces — transparent glass cubes where light shoots out in elaborate patterns. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 19 and admission is $15 ($10 for CMA members.) Visit columbiamuseum.org for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
ALTERNATIVE/SINGER-SONGWRITER
Andy Hull
Manchester Orchestra frontman Andy Hull will be without the titanic wail of his rocking bandmates for this show at The Senate, but his numerous acoustic turns and solo projects over the years make him well-adept at translating his alt/emo writing tunes in a more traditional singer/songwriter setting. Tiger Jaw’s Ben Walsh and Creeks (Jon Simmons of Balance & Composure) open. Tickets are $27, the show is on May 22 and doors open at 6 p.m. More info at TheSenatecolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN
DANCE
Columbia Conservatory of Dance Annual Showcase
Harbison Theatre will host this year's annual showcase from the Columbia Conservatory of Dance on May 21 and 22. Voted the best dance school by Free Times in 2018 and 2019, William Starrett’s school gives young dancers the opportunity to learn, practice and perfect various genres of dance. The showcase will demonstrate different dances learned by the young dancers of the school. The event starts at 6 p.m. on both May 21 and 22. For more information, visit columbiaconservatoryofdance.com. HALLIE HAYES
ROCK
Wombat Junction
There are so many genres and subgenres of music these days that it’s easy to miss a good straight-ahead, meat-and-potatoes rock band, but that’s what Columbia’s Wombat Junction is. The quartet is all about noisy riffs, propulsive rhythms and catchy vocal hooks. Nothing flashy, but nothing to turn your nose up at, either. Wombat Junction is playing the Rhythm On The River concert series at the West Columbia Amphitheater with The Runout. Showtime is 6 p.m. on May 21, and admission is free. Visit cwcchamber.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
ROCK
The Woggles
Although the three-decades-running retro garage spectacular The Woogles are an Atlanta-based band, they have to feel at home in Columbia given how often they’ve played the Soda City. Despite losing some members and showing a few more gray hairs, there’s no denying the ferocity and showmanship that this 60s-loving and Steve Van Zandt-endorsed group brings when it hits the stage. Locals Brandy & the Butcher will debut their new LP and Flippants support at New Brookland Tavern. The Jam Room Music Festival will be teased, at least partially, at the show as well. Cover is $10. Doors open at 8 p.m on May 21. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
JAZZ-ISH
Quebe Sisters Under the Canopy
What’s the difference between a violin and a fiddle? A violin doesn’t have beer stains. I bet the Quebe Sisters are familiar with this comparison. The Texas siblings studied classical violin before making the jump from Paganini to Papa John Creach. Grace, Sophia, and Hulda Quebe con-join triple fiddles with sisterly harmonies to craft sashaying tunes that harken to Stephane Grap-pelli’s gypsy jazz, Bob Wills’ dancehall swing and the winsome nostalgia of Asleep at the Wheel. The May 22 concert is free and starts at 3 p.m. More info at newberryoperahouse.com. PAT MORAN
ROCK/PUNK
Live music at Art Bar
The Vista’s Art Bar is a little off-kilter, so it makes sense it's hosting one of the most idiosyncratic lineups in recent Columbia show history. The lineup on May 21, starting at 8 p.m., includes the chaotic edge that is Soda City Riot. Then, it’s not a bird; it’s not a plane; it’s The Chodes. The self-titled Florida scum punk band will play powerfully screamed, brash punk lyrics in queue with Guardians Warlock — a band with comedic heavy punk-metal music and award-winning Chili to its name — and Scout’s Honor, a newly reincarnated Charleston punk band. Admission is free. More at artbarsc.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
ROCK/COVER
Tokyo Joe’s “The Best of Everything”
If there are any Columbia bands that know how to rock some cover tunes, it’s Tokyo Joe and the Root Doctors, and they’ve chosen one hell of a songwriter’s catalog to cover at the Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington. “The Best Of Everything” show will feature the greatest hits of Tom Petty’s long and illustrious career. This tribute incorporates everything from the Rickenbacker Guitar to Tom's signature top hat and aims, the band says, to leave every Tom Petty fan feeling as though they have experienced a tribute performance worthy of the original. Showtime is 6 p.m. on May 20, and tickets are $22. Visit icehouseamphitheater.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS