Columbia To-Do List (May 11-17): 'South Pacific', Blue Man Group and Dance Gavin Dance

THEATER
"South Pacific"
Love transcends the harsh realities of war and prejudice at the Koger Center for the Arts with “South Pacific.” This sweeping Pulitzer Prize-winning tale centers around two unlikely love affairs. Set on a tropical island during World War II, this timeless Rodgers and Hammerstein classic features some beloved classics like “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” and “There is Nothin’ Like a Dame” amidst big, Broadway performances and a chorus of American sailors and Navy nurses ready to take you to Bali Ha’i. The May 11 showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Koger Center and tickets range from $38-$58. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
THEY’RE BLUE
Blue Man Group
Few groups transcend their original artistic vision and become a cultural phenomenon. Even fewer, do it without saying a word and covered in blue paint. From their TV show appearances and film scorings to their popular performances and music, The Blue Man Group has certainly done that. Their bizarre, rhythmic performances are coming to the Koger Center on May 12, bringing the defining custom, paint-splattering instruments. Catch the show at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $45. More information and ticket prices at kogercenterforthearts.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
INDIE ROCK
Hillmouse
Hillmouse, the musical alias of Columbia’s Tyler Gordon, plays an interesting mix of straight-forward indie-rock and noise-rock. He likes pulsing, low-key but insistent rhythms and grungy guitars, and he’s got a good ear for catchy choruses, but every once in a while, he likes to throw in dissonant guitar effects that hint at a more abrasive sound. Altogether, his approach takes simple indie-rock and gives it a haywire, odder-than-average feel. Hillmouse is playing at New Brookland Tavern with Jamie Gray & Kid Lake, Flower Shopping and Jody Jackson on May 12. Showtime is 7 p.m. and tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Visit newbrooklandtavern.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
ROCK
Dance Gavin Dance
The California-based band Dance Gavin Dance is coming to Columbia’s The Senate on May 15. Known for hits like “We Own the Night” and “Death of a Strawberry,” the band brings a dynamic energy and unreplicable presence to each performance. The concert comes ahead of their upcoming “Jackpot Juicer” album slated for a late July release. Tickets start at $99 and doors open at 7 p.m. More information at thesenatecolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES
STRINGS
J. Pavone String Ensemble
Violist and composer Jessica Pavone’s poised string work is beautiful and bracing. Flanked by violinist and violist Abby Swidler and violinist Aimée Niemann in her eponymous trio, Pavone bridges metered, time-based scores and collective group improv, opening avenues to explore empty spaces. Sustained notes and resonant tonal clusters form a collaboratively sewn musical fabric in which musicians respond to the music, the performance space, and one another. This is something like free chamber music — at once intellectual, physical and spiritual. The trio plays at the ifART Gallery on May 13; the show starts at 8:30 p.m., and admission is $15. Masks are required. Visit ifartgallery.blogspot.com for more information. PATRICK WALL
FOOD
Drink Pink Rose Festival
F2T Production’s Drink Pink Rosé Festival brings over 100 different delicious wine tastings, food and live music to attendees. Food will be cooked by local chef Kristian Niemi and music will be performed by Mark Rapp Jazz Band, Dave Britt and Adam Gould. And if you want to do a little shopping while you're there, local vendors selling the wine will provide that, too. Tickets start at $75 and the event begins at 12 p.m. on May 15. More information at f2tproductions.com. HALLIE HAYES
ROCK
Quinn Cicala and Bones Hamilton
The pairing of indie-leaning singer/songwriters Quinn Cicala and Bones Hamilton feels natural. While the former Atlanta-based product leans towards country-rock deadpan and the Soda City-based Hamilton tends towards emotive, psych-tinged indie rock, they share a similar disaffected DIY spirit and songwriting chops. The duo plays Curiosity Coffee Bar May 11. Cover is $10, doors at 5 p.m. More info at facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar. KYLE PETERSEN
POP
Sheena Easton
The 1980s became Sheena Easton’s commercial high water mark when the Scottish synth pop queen scored a sultry, sassy hit with “Strut” and guested on Prince’s coruscating “U Got The Look.” There’s much more to Easton, however. She garnered two Grammys, recorded a James Bond theme, duetted with Kenny Rogers, starred in a musical revival of Man of La Mancha and much more. The May 15 concert at Newberry Opera House is $45-$90 at 3 p.m. More info at newberryoperahouse.com. PAT MORAN
JAZZ
Duane Eubanks
Trumpeter Duane Eubanks might be playing in the lobby of the Koger Center, but he’s a true jazz A-lister who’s played with everyone from Dave Holland and Wynton Marsalis to Alicia Keys and the Wu-Tang Clan. The younger brother of guitarist Kevin and trombonist Robin, Eubanks' jazz pedigree runs deep, and he’ll be bringing those bona fides alongside guitarist Amos Hoffman for this 7:30 p.m. set for May 10. Tickets are $23, more info at kogercenterforthearts.com. KYLE PETERSEN
CLASSICAL/FOOD
The Chamber Crawl at The War Mouth
The SC Philharmonic and The War Mouth present another edition of the Chamber Crawl. The Chamber Crawl brings classical music to your favorite local establishments, and this time The War Mouth will host a cello and violin duo. War Mouth is providing a cash bar with beer and wine selections (liquor will not be available). Add War Mouth's delicious food to your experience by upgrading your ticket with the War Mouth Snack Pack (an order of deviled eggs, cheese straws and country ham pate). The May 15 showtime is 2 p.m. and admission is $15 or $25 with Snack Pack. Visit scphilharmonic.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
COMEDY
Tom Segura
All stand-up comedians are story tellers, but Tom Segura is in a league all his own. Whether he’s recalling how he survived a drug overdose because he’s fat, or enumerating the myriad ways that Stephen Seagal is insane, Segura pulls finely observed details into coherent lived-in narratives. His deadpan, and conversational black comedy makes the absurd and terrifying as relatable as it is hilarious. The May 11 show at Township Auditorium is $45 and starts at 7 p.m. More info at thetownship.org. PAT MORAN
PUNK
Aim High
The forever Columbia-local band, Aim High — self-titled from their pinnacle 2021 album “Local Band Forever” — is kicking off the latest tour of their punk-induced sounds and guitar-riffing progressions at the Sound Bites Eatery on May 12. They will follow the opening acts of richly pop-punk The Second After and the heartfelt vocals and acoustics of The Lamplight Gospel. The show starts promptly at 7:30 p.m. at the half-music venue, half-gourmet eatery. Tickets cost $12 at the door, and make sure to plan for parking in the Main Street area. More information at soundbiteseatery.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
ROCK
Goin' South: A Tribute to Southern Rock
The story goes that progressive rock hijacked the genre in the 1970s until southern rock bands brought the music back to the people. There’s some truth to the story, but southern rock is all over the map, ranging from Lynyrd Skynyrd’s hard blues rock to The Allman Brothers jazzy improvisational swing. Tribute band Goin’ South expertly essays both styles and everything in between. The May 13 concert at Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington is $25-$50. More info at icehouseamphitheater.com. PAT MORAN
COMEDY
Darren Brand
North Carolina standup comedian and Wild’N Out vet Darren Brand (aka “Big Baby”) is probably best known for his TV appearances, but he’s a seasoned stage performer, too. He got his start in college by co-founding the Freestyle Funny Comedy Show (FFCS), which became a nationally recognized improv show. Brand brings his energetic style of freestyle comedy to The Comedy House for shows on May 13 and 14. Set times vary, tickets are $20. More info at comedyhouse.us. KYLE PETERSEN
PLANTS
Botany Walk
There is an often-overlooked aspect to the history of the University of South Carolina campus — its horticulture. Many of the trees, shrubs and plants have been there for hundreds of years or have a standing tradition and meaningful story to their life and location. The history, culture and science behind this flora are available for exploration with the Botany Walk on the Horseshoe on May 17 starting at 11 a.m. This one-hour botanical tour will discuss a variety of Horseshoe botany, primarily following the attendee’s green interests. These walks happen every third Tuesday of the month. STEPHEN PASTIS
FOOD AND DRINK
Dinner with The Duke
Local restaurant Bourbon is bringing Columbia patrons a whiskey dinner featuring the bourbons of Duke Spirits — named after the legendary actor John Wayne. An aficionado of whiskey, his family has since created a label of the spirit in his honor. On May 17, you can enjoy Dinner with The Duke in Bourbon’s outdoor courtyard with tastings of the line of whiskeys. Dinner will be prepared by Bourbon owner and chef Kristian Niemi and Josh Wilson, and each course paired with a hand-crafted cocktail. Tickets are $85 and the event starts at 6 p.m. More information at bourboncolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES
ROCK/FOLK/FUNK
Harry and the Hootenannies
There’s an infectious free-for-all quality to Harry & the Hootenannies, a group whose loose, ragtag approach to sliding in and out of rock, folk, funk and more seems to update the jug band template with a jam band irreverence and postmodern smirk. The trio brings their party-on-drums to Uncle Fester’s May 12 in celebration of their new single, “Got Damage.” Turbo Gatto and Bad Stars provide support. Tickets are $15, music starts at 8 p.m. More info at facebook.com/unclefestersbar. KYLE PETERSEN