Columbia To-Do List (March 9-March 15): Motown Ballet, Maxwell and Thelma Houston

BALLET
Motown Ballet
Motown and ballet are two great tastes that fit together well thanks to the Columbia City Ballet. Join the ballet dancers, musicians Rod Foster and Company and Music Director Mark Rapp as they put classic Motown tunes by The Temptations, The Four Tops, Diana Ross & The Supremes and many more to beautifully choreographed dance routines at the Koger Center for the Arts. There are two shows, one at 3 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. on March 12, and tickets run from $25-$52 for both shows. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
R&B
Thelma Houston
A late-breaking star of 70s-era Motown, R&B singer Thelma Houston had many commercial ups and downs over the years, but little of that had to do with the quality of her performances and interpretations. To this day, her No. 1 single “Don’t Leave Me This Way” remains an indelible slice of gospel-infused greatness, with a proto-disco dance groove that can’t be beat. Houston returns to Harbison Theatre for a March 12 performance. Tickets are $45-50, show starts at 7:30 p.m. More details at harbisontheatre.org. KYLE PETERSEN
ART/SHOPPING
Cottontown Art Crawl
If you’re looking for a way to support local artists, Cottontown Art Crawl is the way to do it. On March 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. patrons can try local foods, listen to live music and explore a vast variety of art in the historic Cottontown neighborhood. From handcrafted jewelry to painting on canvas, you can find nearly any art form from local artists. The host stand can be found at 2200 Sumter Street, and event maps will be available. More information at facebook.com/nomawarehouse. HALLIE HAYES
JAZZ
Jazz at Lincoln Center
Wynton Marsalis’ Jazz At Lincoln Center program puts only the best young jazz musicians center stage. And for their performance at the Newberry Opera House on March 15, they’ll be playing only the best iconic music. Under the direction of Riley Mulherkar; their “Songs We Love” is a journey from the blues and jazz of the 1920s to the early 1950s iconic standards. Hear songs that were made famous by Ma Rainey, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, and more. Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $80. Visit newberryoperahouse.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
JAZZ
Gotham Kings
Come explore the sounds of New Orleans, Funk, Jazz and Hip Hop with Gotham Kings, on March 9 at the Koger Center for the Arts. In an attempt to celebrate Mardi Gras a bit late, Grammy-nominated trumpeter, Alphonso Horne, designed an all star band to take you on a journey of the trumpet through sounds reminiscent of young Louis Armstrong. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $23. Masks are required for anyone over the age of two. More information at kogercenterforthearts.com. HALLIE HAYES
JAZZ/R&B
Deborah Bond
New Haven, Connecticut-born singer Deborah Bond burst upon the music scene in 2003 with the alt-soul classic Dayafter. The debut album was a labor of love for Bond and her production team, Third Logic, comprised of bandmates and songwriting partners Robbie McDonald, Aaron “Funky Chuck” Evans and Kinard Cherry. Long a fixture of Washington D.C.’s musical melting pot, Bond’s deft mix of jazz, funk and progressive R&B, has garnered a worldwide following. Tickets are $35 for the March 12 show. More info at chayzlounge.com. PAT MORAN
R&B
Maxwell
Ever since his 1996 debut “Maxwell’s Urban Suite,” there’s been something unassailably cool about the way the songs of neo-soul pioneer and R&B star Maxwell pass in and out of your orbit. Sure, they feed primal dance floor and bedroom urges, of course, but his luxurious falsetto and tempered, introspective approach to threading together the rich historical tapestry of the genre at the same time lends each composition a stroke of perfection. The result is artistry that marries function and form to (hopefully?) ecstatic ends. The singer hits Colonial Life on March 9 with fellow R&B luminaries Anthony Hamilton and Joe. Tickets from $67, music starts at 7:30 p.m. More details at coloniallifearena.com KYLE PETERSEN
METAL
Witwither
Wiltwither is a band you don’t so much listen to as endure, and we mean that in a good way. An unrelenting hardcore metal assault, the band’s tight, twisting rhythms, double-time riffs and guttural vocals make for unsettling but compelling music. For their New Brookland Tavern show on March 11, they’ll be joined by Den Of Wolves, Quiet and If Only, and the NBT site promises even more bands on the bill. Showtime is 7 p.m. and tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Visit newbrooklandtavern.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
BEER
River Rat Birthday Bash
“It’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to,” or whatever they said. Don’t worry, there won’t be any tears at River Rat Brewery’s Birthday Bash (hopefully)! On March 12, one of Columbia’s most beloved local breweries will celebrate their eight year anniversary. Come hang out with them for an all day celebration beginning at 12 p.m. Bring friends and sip beer – it’ll be a good time. More information at riverratbrewery.com. HALLIE HAYES
COUNTRY
Cody Webb
It’s one of the convenient things about the formulaic nature of bro-country tunes — it’s relatively easy to crank out your own if ya want. SC singer/songwriter Cody Webb has proven adept at delivering tunes about girls, trucks and beer with an over-attenuated twang and a touch of Southern rock brawn to make sure the crowd has a good and rowdy time. Webb takes the stage at West Columbia’s Skyline Club at 9 p.m. on March 12. Cover is $10, more details at facebook.com/skylineclub803. KYLE PETERSEN
LITERATURE
The Open Book: Professor Elise Blackwell on Ruth Ozeki
A free USC event at Capstone House will discuss two recent novels, A Tale for the Time Being and The Book of Form and Emptiness from celebrated author Ruth Ozeki. Led by Professor Elise Blackwell, the discussion on this novelist, filmmaker and Zen Buddhist priest starts at 6 p.m. on March 14. Her books have received international acclaim from their integrational topics and storytelling. Ozeki will also speak in person on March 16. More information at sc.edu. STEPHEN PASTIS
HISTORY
Historic Columbia Turns 60
To celebrates six decades of its efforts, the preeminent preservation organization in the city is hosting tours of The Hampton-Preston mansion and gardens, which boast an extensive collection of native and exotic plants. The estate has long been associated with the powerful antebellum planter-class, but Historic Columbia, which manages the site, broadens the narrative to tell the stories of the enslaved people who lived and toiled there. Admission for the March 13 celebration is free. More info at historiccolumbia.org. PAT MORAN
SHOP
Flea Market Flip
Join the folks at Ivy House Antique Mall for their next Flea Market Flip event. It’s a chance to dig through some treasure and trash and find that one perfect item or heck, maybe a handful of them, that you can flip into something even more valuable. Everybody loves a good flea market, and who knows, maybe that chair or place setting somebody doesn’t want could turn out to be something really special for you or your family. The flipping begins at 10 a.m. on March 12. Visit facebook.com/IvyHouseAntiques for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
HOLIDAY
Shamrock Parade and Concert
St. Patrick’s Day is coming early to the Icehouse Amphitheater for the seventh annual Shamrock Parade and Concert on March 12 with three performing artists. The Bograts from Charleston, Jeff Pitts of Prettier than Matt and Charles Riley of 76 and Sunny will all be performing at this free event. With food and drink available for purchase, the event starts at 3:30 p.m. More information at icehouseamphitheater.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
HISTORY
Murders and Mysteries West Columbia Walking Tour
While we tend to think of all the history that occurred in the Columbia downtown proper, there’s quite a bit that went down just across the river too. Learn more about some of the more spooky and gruesome events that have gone down on Meeting and State Streets in West Columbia on this special “Murders and Mysteries” walking tour from the Lexington County Museum on March 11 starting at 8 p.m. The tour starts at the Riverwalk Amphitheater and treads upward to Center Street, no reservations needed. Attendees under 18 need parental admission due to mature subject matter. More details at facebook.com/LexingtonCountyMuseum. KYLE PETERSEN