Columbia To-Do List (March 30-April 6): Lots of laughs around town this week, and big trucks

CLASSICAL/POP
Best of Broadway
In the grand tradition of pops orchestra performances, the SC Philharmonic will bring its extraordinary talents to the sumptuous songbook of Broadway hits. From the iconic ballads of Andrew Lloyd Webber to, one hopes, the 18th century hip-hop bombastics of Disney prince Lin-Manuel Miranda, South Carolina’s premier orchestra is sure to impress. The April 3 concert at Harbison Theatre starts at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $35-40, more information available at harbisontheatre.org. KYLE PETERSEN
ROCK/HEAVY ROCK
Henry Rollins
Fans of hard rock will want to find themselves at The Senate on April 2. The Columbia venue will bring American musician Henry Rollins to the stage. The artist, actor and comedian — among other things — will perform some of his classic hits along with new musical numbers as part of his Good to See You 2022 tour. This tour will recount pre-COVID life events that took place since his last tour. Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $40. More information at thesenatecolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES
REALLY BIG TRUCKS
Monster Jam
A massive motorsports pit will appear in Colonial Life Arena on April 2-3 with the Monster Jam’s monster truck event. Showtimes and ticket prices for these monstrous competitors vary. Starting around 1 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday, the purchase of an additional Monster Jam Pit Party ticket will grant early access, special events and the opportunity to see these trucks up close. More information at coloniallifearena.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
COMEDY
David Feherty
“I was the Tiger Woods of drinking,” David Feherty once admitted with characteristic candor and irreverence. The northern Irishman is a former professional golfer on the European Tour and PGA Tour who played well, albeit frequently hungover, but Feherty found his true métier as a talk show host, sports broadcaster, author and raconteur. A recovering alcoholic, Feherty tackles subjects ranging from sports to Scientology with his trademark wit and self-deprecating humor. Tickets for his April 5 one-man show start at $49. More info at kogercenterforthearts.com. PAT MORAN
AMERICANA/ROCK
Danielle Howle
For as much as she’s called Charleston/Awendaw home over the last decade or two, there’s no denying that singer/songwriter Danielle Howle remains Columbia rock royalty. Fresh off her reunion show with her late 90s/early 2000s crew the Tantrums and a slew of dates opening for Blues Traveler, Howle brings her vibrant Americana solo show to Sound Bites Eatery for a special performance. The March 31 show starts at 8 p.m., tickets are $8. More info at facebook.com/soundbiteseatery. Kyle Petersen
DANCE
Memphis Jookin’
The Memphis-born Lil Buck, born Charles Riley, comes to the Newberry Opera House on April 5. One of a handful of dancers to reach the public’s consciousness, the 33-year-old dancer specializes in jookin dance, which is, as the names suggests, prominent in this performance. The performance is set to chronicle the dance's growth from a street dance to international prominence. A little bit of fun trivia for you, Lil Buck has performed with Columbia’s own dancing star Brooklyn Mack in the past. More info at newberryoperahouse.com. DAVID CLAREY
ROCK/INDIE
Poncé
Did somebody say beer and good music? Count us in! All the way from music city, Poncé will bring rock and roll to Steel Hands Brewing on April 2 at 5 p.m. The Nashville-based twins are musicians, songwriters and producers who are known for their indie-rock jams. You can find the influences of Bob Dylan and Red Hot Chili Peppers, who they grew up listening to, throughout their music. More information at facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing. HALLIE HAYES
CELTIC/FESTIVAL
Tartan Day South and the Celtic Concert
In honor of the Celtic culture and heritage in the Midlands region, Tartan Day South is coming to Columbia, March 31 through April 3. Traditions of the United Kingdom will be showcased with the main events taking place at the Historic Columbia Speedway on Saturday. Other events include live music during the Celtic concert featuring Tuatha Dea, Tan and Sober Gentlemen and SYR at the Icehouse Amphitheater, among other things. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tartandaysouth.com/events. HALLE HAYES
JAZZ/R&B
Chaye Alexander presents Live at Boyd Plaza
Hosted by the owner of the popular performance venue Chayz Lounge, Live at Boyd Plaza marks the start of Jazz Appreciation Month at the Columbia Museum of Art. Smooth and supple vocalist Marcus Gullen is backed by Rod Foster & Company as they perform an eclectic program of soul, Motown, R&B and blues. Premium seating for the April 3 event is $64-80 for tables of four, but individual tickets are on a “pay what you can” basis. More info at columbiamuseum.org PAT MORAN
COMEDY
Rickey Smiley
Rickey Smiley is a comedian and host known for his award-winning personality on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. He's won awards, written a memoir, hosted a nationally syndicated TV show, made comedy specials and more. He’s bringing this talent to the Township on April 1 at 7 p.m. Ticket prices vary. More about the event at thetownship.org. STEPHEN PASTIS
WRESTLING/THEATRICS
AEW Presents “Dynamite/Rampage”
A national tour of Dynamite and Rampage is coming to the Colonial Life Arena for two brutal nights of professional smackdown. All Elite Wrestling, a professional wrestling television program, will be hosting their shows Rampage and Dynamite on March 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the “gun show” start at $29. More information at coloniallifearena.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
ART
DISPLACEMENT, MEMORY, ERASURE
The Charleston-based artist-activist duo Gwylene Gallimard and Jean-Marie Mauclet return to the 701 Center for Contemporary Art for a gallery-wide installation that features massive canvases chronicling their decades of critiquing issues of wealth, class, culture and race through their work. The couple’s work is noteworthy for both its unique approach to combining art and activism as well as their extensive collaborations with artists and non-artists alike in their work. The installation opened on March 24 and runs through April 24. More information available at 701cca.org. Kyle Petersen
COMEDY
Rudy Rush
Whether weighing the merits of getting fired in a group versus being singled out for the chopping block, or discerning the difference between white broke and Black broke (it’s around $3,000), Rudy Rush turns embarrassment and befuddlement into comic gold. Rush has parlayed his gift of gab and scalpel-sharp wit into a highly rated drive time Houston radio show called — what else? — Rush Hour with Rudy Rush. Tickets are $20 for shows on April 1 and 2. More info at comedyhouse.us. PAT MORAN
COUNTRY/POP/ROCK
Columbia Arts Academy at Graceland
Not too often will an adolescent-aged performance hit the To-Do List, but, then
again, not too often do the youths of Columbia get to perform at a place as renowned as Graceland in Memphis. “The Home of Elvis” has a 400-seat theater the Columbia Arts Academy group will perform at on April 6 at 7 p.m.. Can’t make the trek to Memphis? Can’t blame you, but luckily the performance will be live streamed through columbiaartsacademy.com. DAVID CLAREY