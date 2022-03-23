Columbia To-Do List (March 23-March 29): Bob Dylan, Lion King and Stagbriar

FOLK/ROCK
Bob Dylan
It feels like a million years ago, but the 80-year-old Bob Dylan dropped another late-career masterpiece and one of the defining records of the pandemic in 2020 with Rough and Rowdy Ways. Now, the old Bard is cueing up his Neverending Tour once again to come through the Township Auditorium. And true to his restless and relentless spirit, expect a mix of new songs, deep cuts and old favorites, all reinvigorated and reimagined once again. The show is on March 29 and starts at 8 p.m.; tickets are $57.50 and up. KYLE PETERSEN
THEATER
The Lion King
Broadway in Columbia is bringing Broadway’s number one musical to the Koger Center with a nearly sold out show! The beloved Disney film turned Broadway production takes its audience on a coming-of-age adventure that follows the story of a young lion, Simba. Known for its eccentric production sets, costumes and musical numbers, it’s a show the whole family will love. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for dates, showtimes and available tickets. HALLIE HAYES
ROCK
Stagbriar
Stagbriar was born when Emily McCollum recruited her brother Alex to sing harmonies on a solo EP she was recording. The McCollums recruited guitarist Roger Caughman, bassist Cameron Powell and drummer Brendan Bull to flesh out the band’s sound, but the band’s distinctive heart draws on the siblings near-telepathic songwriting connection and their exquisite blood harmonies. Charleston combo Human Resources and Atlanta’s Stay Here round out the bill. Tickets are $12-$15 for the March 26 show. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. PAT MORAN
BEER
Bierkeller Columbia
With the weather warming up, Bierkeller Columbia has brought back its signature Riverwalk pop-up. The traditionally-German brewery sets up shop every Tuesday right near Riverbanks Zoo and Garden with beers on tap and Wurst Wagen offering German sausages. Parking is limited, so carpool or grab an Uber if possible. The pop-up will be held weekly through May at 650 Candi Lane from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. More information can be found at facebook.com/bierkellercolumbia. HANNAH WADE
PUNK
The Dangerous Summer
If you’re a fan of The Dangerous Summer, you were probably thrilled when the band reunited in 2018 after a four-year hiatus – you were even happier when you found out their tour would be stopping in Columbia, SC. The grunge, pop-rock group known for their honest lyrics and raspy vocals gained a following after the debut of their album “Reach for the Sun” in 2009, and now Columbia patrons can hear them live at New Brookland Tavern March 24. Tickets are $16 in advance and $18 at the door. More information at newbrooklandtavern.com. HALLIE HAYES
PUNK
Aim High
Columbia’s very own pop-punk band, Aim High, will be performing at Art Bar on Mar. 26 at 8 p.m. with Dylan Swinson and St. Maurice. The group is still fresh off their 2021 album, Local Band Forever, and the Art Bar event will be one of their last local performances before they head out on their national tour in April. More information at artbarsc.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
JAZZ/R&B
Willie Walker
Willie Walker should not be confused with Mississippi-born blues great Wee Willie Walker who passed in 2019, but both men draw from the same deep well of great American music – rhythmic and soulful RB that echoes across the centuries to field hollers and country blues. With his combo Conversation Piece, Walker delivers an eclectic set that features Kool & Gang, Gregory Porter, The Crusaders and more. Tickets are $25 for the March 26 show at Chayz Lounge in West Columbia. More info at chayzlounge.com/shows. PAT MORAN
BLUES
Joe Bonamassa
The indefatigable guitarist and showman Joe Bonamassa has built a career on always delivering a particular brand of familiar-yet-satisfying blues-rock bombast, and that’s surely what he’ll deliver at this March 23 show at Township Auditorium. Bonamassa was no slouch during the pandemic shutdown, delivering career highlights in his audience-less live record at the Ryman and the recently-released studio record Time Clocks. For fans of Eric Clapton or Jeff Beck, this is your next-gen next best thing. Tickets start at $69, show at 8 p.m. More information available at thetownship.org. KYLE PETERSEN
TALENT
Midland Technical College Showoff
Produced by local impresario Larry Hembree and boasting a panel of celebrity judges, Midland Technical College’s third annual talent competition features a dazzling array of performances by MTC staff, faculty, students and alumni. The winner earns $1,000 while the audience favorite garners $500, and all finalists take part in a show-stopping finale. Catch the show to see tomorrow’s break-out performers, so you can say you knew them when. Tickets for the March 26 competition are $10 - $15. More information at harbisontheatre.org/events. PAT MORAN
THEATER
Wake of a Dead Drag Queen
Trustus Theatre, for all of its savvy Broadway-endorsed programming, has always made its bones by also producing cutting-edge dramas that pushed the envelope. Wake of a Dead Drag Queen, from acclaimed playwright Terry Guest, more than fits the bill. A surrealistic take on the death of a gay drag queen from the rural South, the two-person, one-act production is directed and choreographed by Terrance Henderson and promises an innovative take on the intersectional black queer Southern experience. The play opens on March 25 and runs through April 9. Tickets are $28, most showtimes are 8 p.m. More information at trustus.org. KYLE PETERSEN
FOOD
Midlands Veg Gathering
The community group for Midlands vegetarians, vegans, and the “veg-curious” are having a monthly meet-up with food offered by A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen. The restaurant serves a variety of drinks and foods, all entirely vegan. A return for monthly gatherings of the group, the meeting will be held on March 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Curiosity Coffee Bar due to A Peace of Soul being take-out only. More information at facebook.com/MidlandsVeg. STEPHEN PASTIS
FOOD/DRINK/FUNDRAISER
Tasting Notes
On March 28, one of the South Carolina Philharmonic’s biggest fundraisers makes its return from its COVID-19-mandated quarantine, Tasting Notes. While, yes, a large source of funding for the organization with its $125 tickets and other fundraising efforts at the event, it’s also a pretty good time. There’s numerous restaurants on hand serving bites and pours; plus some music by Flat Out Strangers and beer from Swamp Cabbage Brewing. More info at scphilharmonic.com. DAVID CLAREY
DRAG
Kornbread Drag Show
The Main Course has become known for its top-notch drag shows, and this one, featuring the tasty Kornbread “The Snack” Jete, famous for her appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race in 2022 (or perhaps, the Orville Peck music video for “C'mon Baby Cry”). Some of your favorite local queens will also be throwing down with her, and DJ Lonzo will be spinning the tunes. Shows start at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on March 26, tickets are $25+. More information at maincoursesc.com. KYLE PETERSEN
HISTORY/ART
Mythology at the Museum
If you like Mythology — even more so, if you like art — you’ll like the Columbia Museum of Arts Focal Point: Mythology at the Museum. March 25 from 2 to 3 p.m., Docent Cameron Vogt leads patrons on a tour that explores how Greek and Roman mythology has impacted Western art throughout time. Looking into subjects like love, lust and death, among others, the focal point shares how different mythological stories continue to resonate thousands of years later. Members enter free! More information at columbiamuseum.org. HALLE HAYES
BEER/POP
Killer Beez
Savage Craft Ale Works will have two options for a buzz on March 26 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the live performance of The Killer Beez, a variety band from Chapin. The band plays anything from classic rock to funk, and Savage Craft will be serving the usual — fresh, locally-brewed beer. More on this free event at facebook.com/savagecraftaleworks. STEPHEN PASTIS