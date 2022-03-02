Columbia To-Do List (March 2-March 8): First Thursday, Reverend Horton Heat and Chase Wright

MUSIC/ART
First Thursday
The Columbia Museum of Art recognizes Women's History Month with a panel discussion focusing on women’s impact on art. The conversation also serves as an adjunct for current CMA exhibit "22 South Carolinians," a showcase of remarkable Black artists. Four artists featured in the exhibit — Roni Henderson-Day, Sabrina White, Ce Scott-Fitts and Cameron Alexander — comprise the panel. The evening on Boyd Plaza includes live music, food vendors and a beer garden. The March 3 event is free. More info at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN
ROCK
Reverend Horton Heat
“It’s a psychobilly freakout,” Reverend Horton Heat intones on one of his most popular songs, the unsurprisingly titled “Psychobilly Freakout.” Both Heat and his fans know where his bread his buttered, and that’s on lightning guitar riffs and a thunderous rockabilly rhythm section anchored by a frontman that pulls no punches and delivers with demonic zeal. You can obsess over how much of this is schtick and retro pastiche blanketed by alt-rock and punk distortion, but evolution is overrated when your whole raison d'etre is to burn the mother down. The godly group hits The Senate on March 6, doors at 6 p.m. and cover is $10. More details at thesenatecolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN
COMEDY
No Cap Comedy Tour
With a line-up of comedians that include DeRay Davis, DC Youngfly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean, the No Cap Comedy tour stands to bring a group of eight popular comedians from across the comedy scene to the Township Auditorium on March 5 at 7 p.m. Ticket costs vary, and more info can be found at thetownship.org. STEPHEN PASTIS
ALTERNATIVE/ROCK
The Happy Fits
If you’re a fan of modern alternative music, this show targets you. New Brookland Tavern will showcase The Happy Fits on March 2 with support from Sarah & The Sundays. With a sound similar to the likes of The Band Camino, The Neighbourhood and Cage the Elephant, The Happy Fits combines electric alternative instrumentals with soft but divine vocals. Their lyrics are captivating and quirky, touching on mostly everyday life — enough to draw you in on their own. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $18. More information at facebook.com/NBTavern. HALLIE HAYES
ART
South Arts Southern Prize and State Fellows Exhibition
A collection of progressive and important art — from artists throughout the South — has dotted the walls of the 701 Center for Contemporary Art for weeks now and it's coming to a close. So take some time this weekend to check out some new perspectives or challenge yourself with the complicated topics in this exhibition. Free Times reviewer Tom Mack said the works “please the eye” and “illuminate some of the most challenging issues of our time.” The exhibition closes on March 6 on the second floor of the gallery. It is free to attend, though donations are appreciated. More info can be found at 701cca.org. DAVID CLAREY
COMEDY
Zainab Johnson
Standup comedian Zainab Johnson is best known for her stint on Last Comic Standing in 2020 and her ensemble role in the Greg Daniels-helmed sitcom "Upload" streaming on Amazon Prime. She was recently named by Variety as a “Top 10 Comic to Watch.” So this tour through the Comedy House presents a nice balance of a well-seasoned performer who's still a rising star. Johnson’s residency begins on March 4 and runs through March 6, with shows at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $15, more information available at comedyhouse.us. KYLE PETERSEN
THEATER
PILOBOLUS Big-Five-Oh!
PILOBOLUS, the famous, award-winning dance company known for feats of the human body, is turning 50 with the Newberry Opera House on March 8 at 8 p.m. It is celebrating this big moment with a tour of fresh performances that combine past, present and future for the company. Ticket costs for their anniversary celebration vary between $20 to $80 (student tickets on the cheaper end) and are available at newberryoperahouse.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
JAZZ
Martha High Live!
Nothing quite touches the soul like a good jazz number, and Columbia’s Chayz Lounge is known for bringing that to its patrons. On March 5, they will have a performance by acclaimed artist Martha High, whom James Brown dubbed “The Goddess of Soul.” The expressive songstress is known for bringing an audience to their feet, dancing and singing along to some of her favorite selections that include works from artists like Etta James and Aretha Franklin. The show begins at 8 p.m. and admission is $35. More information at chayzlounge.com. HALLIE HAYES
SHOPPING
NoMa Flea
Every Friday, NoMa Warehouse offers patrons the opportunity to shop local and discover funky finds at the NoMa Flea! The list of vendors varies week by week, but one thing stays consistent — the never-ending list of fun, quirky items that you can discover. From plants and baked goods to vintage clothing, it’s the perfect place to buy your best friend's birthday gift or to gift yourself just because you can. Join your fellow Flea goers on March 4. Doors open at 6 p.m. More information at facebook.com/nomawarehouse/. HALLIE HAYES
ART
‘Face to Face’
The infinitely expressive human face conveys countless emotions and intentions. Face to Face: Portraits from the South Carolina State Museum Collection illustrates how we honor the dead, express admiration for others, satirize situations and understand relationships by focusing on the face. Portraits rendered on canvas, or by ceramics and wood, range from Catawba Indian effigy jars to a painting by award-winning Nigerian-American artist Adebunmi Gbadebo. The exhibit, which runs through July 24, is free with museum general admission $8.95. More info at scmuseum.org. PAT MORAN
THEATER
‘God of Carnage’
Yasmina Reza’s comedy of (bad) manners illustrates how a judicious nudge or two can turn perfectly respectable people into savages. Two sets of parents come together to resolve a playground altercation between their 11-year-old sons. What begins as a satire of middle class niceties devolves into an evening of shifting alliances and sustained mayhem. Tickets for the black comedy, which runs through March 6, are $15 for students and $20 for the general public. More info at workshoptheatre.com. PAT MORAN
TALK
Cornel West
Famed academic and activist Cornel West is speaking through an online Richland Library event on March 6. One of the preeminent thinkers on leftist politics, the 68-year-old West has been a big name in both academia and the general public with his writings on race and class. The event runs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is free to attend with registration. More info can be found at richlandlibrary.com DAVID CLAREY
INDIE/POP
Kismet Kind
Although the two locals on the bill, indie rockers Hillmouse and burgeoning indie-pop act Death Ray Robin, are likely more familiar names, Greenville’s “sad girl rock” combo Kismet Kind are actually the headliners on this bill. The group makes up for their barebones aesthetic with raw energy and emotive gut-spilling, taking cues from similarly-minded acts like Diet Cig and Camp Cope to forge intense, arresting songcraft with a DIY attitude and sharp emotional nuance. The March 4 show at New Brookland Tavern will open its doors at 7 p.m., cover is $10. More details at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
MUSIC
Chase Wright
As part of Nashville Hits the Roof, a free concert series featuring up and coming Nashville artists, Chase Wright is coming to Tin Roof on March 4 at 8 p.m. Wright, named a Spotify “Hot Country Music Artists to Watch” in 2022, is a 25-year-old originally from Indiana. He packed his bags for Nashville after graduating college and is now following his dream. More information on his pop-rock country sound and the event can be found at tinroofcolumbia.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
BLUEGRASS
Carolina Rebels Bluegrass Band
If the long-running Carolina Rebels Bluegrass Band feels like they are from another era, they kind of are. While the group itself has been running since 1979, many of the members have performing histories that date back far earlier to the genre’s heyday, bringing a real sense of authenticity and historicity to their faithful takes on old-time fiddle and banjo tunes as well as some of the sprightlier Flatt and Scruggs-style vamps. And of course, there’s no better place to see a band like this in the state than Bill’s Music Shop and Pickn’ Parlor. The group plays on March 4 at 8 p.m., with the signature open stage before and jam session after. $5 suggested donation, more details at billsmusicshop.com. KYLE PETERSEN