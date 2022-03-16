Columbia To-Do List (March 16-March 22): A whole lot of St. Pats and two new ballet productions

HOLIDAY
St. Pat's in Five Points
Blues Traveler! Surfaces! Lainey Wilson! The return of a really big festival! Tons of local artists like George Fetner and the Strays and FatRat Da Czar! Probably green beer! Look, if our exclamation points don't get the point across, there's a lot to be excited about with the return (and the 40th iteration) of St. Pat's in Five Points. All those bands, thousands of attendees, plus local businesses doing their best to satisfy anything else you need, are set to descend on Five Points on March 19. More info can be found at stpatscolumbia.com. DAVID CLAREY
DANCE/JAZZ
Motown Ballet
The Columbia City Ballet tends to balance its spring slate between a traditional ballet (a la January’s Swan Lake production) and something a tad more whimsical or adventurous. This year, the latter effort will be a mixed repertory show featuring a live band performing Motown classics, a format the Ballet recently found success with in its Beatles Ballet. Jazz trumpeter Mark Rapp will handle music direction, with Columbia City Ballet Artistic Director William Starrett once again bringing in some guest choreographers for different songs. Who knows, maybe they’ll be dancing in the streets. The production hits Harbison Theatre on March 19. Tickets are $40, show starts at 7:30 p.m. More details at harbisontheatre.org. KYLE PETERSEN
THEATER
Bright Star
A Southern story of fate and family in the early American 1900s, originally written by famous comedian Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, is coming to the Town Theatre starting on March 18. This once Broadway production of hope, romance and redemption has connections to all over the South, including Asheville, the Blue Ridge Mountains, Raleigh and Chapel Hill. The musical story runs Thursday through Sunday starting at various times until April 4. Showtimes vary and tickets cost $25. More information at towntheatre.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
CLASSICAL
SC Philharmonic Masterworks Concert
The SC Philharmonic’s season continues on March 19 with a Masterworks concert at the Koger Center for the Arts and anchored by Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2. The famous and famously tricky solo passages will be handled by 18-year-old Caleb Borick, winner of the 2020 Arthur Fraser International Piano Competition winner at the Southeastern Piano Festival, and the performance will be a clear highlight on a program that also features works by Grazyna Bacewicz and Brahms. Tickets are available from $16 and up, music starts at 7:30 p.m. More details at kogercenterforthearts.com. KYLE PETERSEN
HOLIDAY
(Sort of) St. Patrick’s Day
Art Bar offers a double-dose of anti-St. Patrick’s Day fun with two events in the same night on March 19. The evening kicks off at 8 p.m. with a concert by Taylor ALXNDR & Friends. Taylor is an Atlanta-based musician, drag performer and multimedia artist so this promises to be a show to remember. DJ Glen follows that up with an “Ain’t Patrick’s Day” dance party at 9 p.m. If you’re looking for something outside the normal green beer and shamrocks, check out what Art Bar’s cooked up. Visit artbarsc.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
R&B/SOUL
Peabo Bryson
Although Peabo Bryson might not be a household name these days, as he arguably peaked artistically and commercially with “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love”, his 1983 duet with Roberta Flack, the Greenville native still has an enviable catalog of soul ballads and a voice that probably still haunts most Millennials. After all, he’s the duet partner on two iconic early '90s Disney tracks (with Celine Dion on “Beauty and the Beast” and Aladdin’s “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle). Bryson plays Newberry Opera House on March 18; tickets from $115, music starts at 8 p.m. More details available at newberryoperahouse.com. KYLE PETERSEN
BALLET
Columbia Classical Ballet
Join the Columbia Classical Ballet at the Koger Center for the Arts for their Spring program, which will include some well-known material mixed in with some new, never-before-seen performances. The program will consist of “Kingdom Of The Shades,” considered one of the most exquisite and celebrated dance excerpts in classical ballet, followed by a performance of Ravel’s “Bolero.” The evening will end with “Being,” choreographer Terrance Henderson's world premiere. "Being" is a process-driven, episodic journey of the human experience through turbulent times. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $18. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
ART
67th annual Juried Student Exhibition
The 67th Annual Juried Student Exhibition at the McMaster Gallery is coming to a close on March 17, ending this experience of award-winning student art. To check it out before it leaves, the gallery is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The prizes were awarded on March 2, so look out for the winners — Allen Hopkins, Samantha Reali, Cicely Hill, Rachel Kaiser and Chotsani Ikner. More information at sc.edu. STEPHEN PASTIS
DRAG
Drag Bingo at CMA
What better way to spend St. Patty's day than with comedy, drinks and a drag queen? The correct answer is, there is no better way. Columbia Museum of Art will showcase Drag Bingo on March 17 with local drag queen Patti O’Furniture as the host. The queen was recently featured on HBO’s We’re Here and is a comic at heart so you’ll spend the night in laughter. It’s an event you’ll talk about for the days following. Tickets are $35 to the public and the event is for people over 18. Registration is required. For more information, visit columbiamuseum.org. HALLIE HAYES
HOLIDAY
St. Pat’s Steel-Nanigans
In the bronze age, Irish “beior” was crafted from barley, meadowsweet and bog myrtle. That doesn’t sound mouthwatering, but neither does green beer. Happily, Steel Hands Brewing offers a range of refreshing non-verdant-hued beers for its St. Paddy’s day celebration. Music will be provided by The Giant Leaps, Civil Remedy and more. The festivities also feature Shepherd’s Pie, Bangers & Mash, plenty of shamrocks and yes, even green beer. The free celebration runs three days, March 17-19. More info at steelhandsbrewing.com. PAT MORAN
HEAVY ROCK/METAL
Attila, He Is Legend, Island
Heavier rock bands rule the day on this bill, with cult North Carolina favorites He is Legend and Atlanta metalcore outfit Attila returning to New Brookland Tavern for a night of wreckage. While the former group leans a tad towards more sludgy alt-rock classicism, the latter band bandies edges of nu-metal and rap to their hardened, full-throated roars. Greenville’s alt-metal mainstays Islanders provide support. Doors at 6:30 p.m., cover is $30. More details at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
ART
The Art of Being a Woman
Richland Library is showing the power that it is to be women through their featured exhibition, The Art of Being a Woman. Eighteen local, female-identifying artists and poets highlight both the beautiful and difficult parts of being woman in today’s society by examining topics like love, struggle and pain, among others. They put the viewer in a front row seat that allows them to embrace the challenges women face when it comes to their everyday encounter with equality and empowerment, along with other crucial subjects. The works in this collection consist of paintings, sculptures, creative dances, storytelling and poetry. Visit richlandlibrary.com for more information. HALLIE HAYES
COUNTRY
Walker Hayes
There wasn’t much to cut Walker Hayes loose from the bro country pack when he dropped his debut Reason to Rhyme in 2013. Then his follow-up album Boom made a big bang on the strength of Hayes’ smooth R&B phrasing plus his deft mix of pop, country and rap. Since then, Hayes’ quirky humor has come to the fore in “Fancy Like,” where he ironically name drops Applebee’s. Tickets for the March 18 show start at $25. More info at thetownship.org. PAT MORAN
FOOD
Mobile Food Monday Kusina Filipina Edition
This week’s iteration of Mobile Food Monday at the Curiosity Coffee Bar continues its trend of culturally beloved food with Monday’s Filipino cuisine. For Kusina Filipina, expect crispy pata, lechon kawali, pancit, lumpia and BBQ pork chops from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on March 21. While you’re there, sip on one of the cafe’s inventive espresso drinks or their surprisingly well-stocked beer cooler. More information at facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar. STEPHEN PASTIS
METAL/HARDCORE
Touche Amore, Vein.fm, Gleemer, Thirdface
If you’re a heavy metal fan, you’ll want to be at New Brookland Tavern on March 16. The Columbia venue will bring Touché Amoré, Vein.fm, Gleemer and Thirdface to its stage for a diverse heavy rock and metal show. Each group is reminiscent of different eras of heavy rock and metal, from bands like Bring Me The Horizon, Have Mercy and Hotel Books to more dynamic sounds like Slipknot. It’s a one-stop shop for the genre, quite literally. Tickets start at $25 and doors open at 6 p.m. More information at facebook.com/NBTavern. HALLIE HAYES