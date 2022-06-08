Columbia To-Do List (June 8-14): George Clinton conversation and SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble

CONVERSATION
Small Talk with George Clinton
Archivist/historian Tim Kinley hosts an intimate chat with funk legend, hip hop godfather and mothership commander George Clinton. Drawing on his love for soul and doo-wop, Clinton released a hypnagogic musical maelstrom with the launch of two iconic bands — the mind-melting psych rock spaceship Funkadelic and the roof raising, dance floor shaking funk pinnacle Parliament. All popular music that followed — dance, rock, funk rap — owes a debt to Clinton. The June 8 event is free and starts at 6:30 p.m. More info at thetownship.org. PAT MORAN
JAZZ
SC Jazz Masterworks + Ken Peplowski
In 1935, a bespectacled clarinetist and his dance band bowled over the Palomar Ballroom crowd in Los Angeles and gave birth to the swing era. Benny Goodman made history again when he broke down the music business color barrier by forming one of the first integrated bands. Clarinetist and swing master Ken Peplowski pays tribute to his musical forbear with a program of swaying syncopated jazz. Tickets are $50 for the June 11 show which starts at 7:30 p.m. More info at harbisontheatre.org. PAT MORAN
FOOD
Taste on the River
Over the last few years, West Columbia has grown as a culinary destination just across the river. For the sixth year, the city will host its annual Taste on the River event. The tasting event will feature a dozen local restaurants — including Mike Davis’s Terra and longtime West Columbia brunch spot Cafe Strudel — serving small plates of some of their most popular dishes. There will also be a silent auction and open bar. The June 14 event will take place at Stone River from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $100. For more information visit beautifywestcolumbia.org. HANNAH WADE
ART
In The Shadow Of Monet
Join in an immersive tour of American impressionism with the Columbia Museum of Art. Following Claude Monet’s settlement in Giverny, France, American artists flocked to learn the style of impressionism. Explore the fruits of this artistic frenzy on June 12 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and June 16, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Columbia Museum of Art. Tours are free with membership or admission costs. More info at columbiamuseum.org. EDEN PRIME
SOUL
Jeremy Stinson
Singer/songwriter Jeremy Stinson is one of those classic blue-eyed soul types, with a raspy croon that shifts effortlessly into falsetto to punctuate R&B-inflected pop-rock jams. Judging from his latest single, “Trippin on Love,” he’s also increasingly aiming for a more contemporary gloss, as buzzy synths and a propulsive beat undergird a song that is chocked full of hook after hook. Stinson headlines June 10 at New Brookland Tavern with Outerego and Robert Sieben providing support. Tickets are $18, doors at 7 p.m. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
METAL
Cannibal Corpse
You know ’em, you love ’em, though your Mom might not. The brutal Buffalo death metal band Cannibal Corpse is coming to town, bringing nearly 30 years of horror-show mayhem with them. Get ready to thrash until your ears bleed as the quintet plays favorites from albums like “Butchered At Birth,” “Evisceration Plague” “Bloodthirst” and their latest assault on the senses, “Violence Unimagined.” Showtime at The Senate is 7:30 p.m. on June 13, and tickets are $27 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit thesenatecolumbia.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
COUNTRY
Nashville Nights
Steel Hands Brewing brings Music City to South Carolina’s capital city with a showcase of Nashville singer-songwriters. On June 9 at 6 p.m., Lewis Brice draws on his background in praise music to craft R&B inflected country. His special guest Nick Norman harnesses Southern soul and bluegrass to his front porch tunes. On June 10 at 6 p.m., Sadie Campbell trains her raspy, powerful voice on honky-tonk storytelling that delves into the darker recesses of the soul. The June 9 and June 10 shows are free. More info at steelhandsbrewing.com. PAT MORAN
COMEDY
Shaunak Godkhindi and Friends
Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but laughter is the best medicine for life's ails. In truth, if you’re actually sick maybe get some medicine, dude, but if you’re just feeling some regular ole’ blues — or maybe you just want to have a good time — then why not some local comedy courtesy of Curiosity Coffee? Atlanta’s Shaunak Godkhindi headlines the North Main Street coffee shop’s Happy Hour Comedy series on June 11 at 5:30 p.m. and is bringing friends to elicit even more laughs. Godkhindi posts regularly on his Instagram clips of his shows and he revels in poking fun at Southern-ness, racial tropes and, at times, marijuana. For more details go to facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar. DAVID CLAREY
BLUEGRASS/GOSPEL
Chosen Road
The relationship between bluegrass and gospel music has always been a tight knit one, and none more so than for a band like Chosen Road. They are sharp pickers, to be sure, but they come across as a praise band first, bluegrass band second. If that’s your thing, though, you’ll likely find none better at it than this quintet. The group plays Bill’s Pickin’ Parlor on June 10. Tickets are $10, and the featured artists hits the stage at 8 p.m. between the open stage hour and the traditional jam following the show. More info at billsmusicshop.com. KYLE PETERSEN
SOUL
Stranger Company with Tokyo Joe
Columbia’s Stranger Company band is a bit of an odd duck. They’re a jam-band, but they don’t meander. They’re electric, but they’ve got bluegrass roots. And they’re certainly rockers, but they can throw in a little soulful funk when they want to. The closest comparison would be Little Feat-meets-The-Grateful-Dead, which makes for some funky, head-nodding music. Their June 10 show at Tin Roof Columbia kicks off with Tokyo Joe at 6 p.m. and then Stranger Company takes the stage at 9:30 p.m. Visit tinroofcolumbia.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
INDIE
Stereo Picnic
The house show living rooms of Columbia have a history of hosting some of the most tantalizing and exhilarating musical performances, spawning spontaneity and creative impetus. Join the woozy jam trio Stereo Fiction on June 11 as they host eighties goth-inspired Gamine, Charleston slowcore band Dawning, and others. The bands are traditionally followed by an open jam. Doors at 5 p.m., $5 entry at the Beeclif Dive House “venue” at 4126 Beeclif Drive. EDEN PRIME
VEGGIES
Vegetarian wine dinner
Not many places offer a five-course wine dinner for vegetarians. Main Street’s Hendrix wants to change this — on June 13 the farm-to-table restaurant and rooftop bar will host a wine dinner for vegetarians complete with Santa Margherita wines, an Italian wine company. Eat your veggies, they’re good for you. The event takes place at the Main Street restaurant at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $75. For more information on reservations, visit hendrixsc.com for more details. HANNAH WADE
ROCK/COUNTRY
48 Fables Album Release Show
Local alt-country barroom favorites 48 Fables have seen its lineup shift a fair bit since its inception, but since boiling down to the trio, the group has been firing on all cylinders. The band celebrates the release of their debut LP this Saturday, June 11 at Art Bar, a fine showcase of the sturdy roots-rock tunes that bassist Kevin Pettitt and drummer Kevin Brewer have crafted for their tumbleweed of roots-rock reference points. More info at artbarsc.com. KYLE PETERSEN
NEW WEIRD AMERICA
Weston Olencki
Weston Olencki’s Old Time Music doesn’t make the old new again. It transmogrifies old sounds into dizzying (and dizzyingly broad) futuristic constructs. The record’s centerpiece is the four-part “a vine that grew over the city and no one noticed,” which uses electromagnetically controlled banjos, AM radios, homemade electromagnetic resonators, and artificial intelligence–controlled samples to cut an anfractuous trail from the old-time Deep South to deep space. In binding artificial intelligence to oral knowledge, Olencki is at once historical record and clairvoyant augur, creating a space to consider cultural connections and contradictions. Olencki presents a reworking of “a vine that grew” at 711 Saluda Ave. in Five Points at 8 p.m.; admission is $15. PATRICK WALL
COFFEE
Drip's 11-year anniversary
If you're anything like me, you find solace in the four walls of a crowded, bustling coffee shop — surrounded by the aroma of freshly roasted coffee beans and the all-too-familiar faces of regulars who are, just like you, here again for the fourth time this week. You might imagine your favorite coffee shop. I'm certainly thinking of mine, Drip in Five Points. The coffee spot popular with college students and longtime locals alike celebrates 11 years in Columbia on June 10 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. featuring music from a DJ and free coffee and espresso drinks. And I'll be there, so stop by if you want to chat Columbia's food and dining scene. HANNAH WADE
SOUL
Tank & Friends
Ready for a soulful pre-Father’s Day show that’s packed to the gills with talent? Look no further than the Township Auditorium’s Tank & Friends show, which features gold-selling, Grammy-award-nominated R&B singer and actor Tank, along with Carl Thomas, Lyfe Jennings, Kut Klose and Changing Faces. That’s a lot of soul on one stage, and it promises to be quite an evening. Bring Dad along to the pre-Father’s Day Extravaganza! Showtime is 7:30 p.m. on June 11 and tickets range from $69-$125. Visit thetownship.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
BOOKS
Book Fair for Grownups
Cottontown’s NoMA warehouse is giving you the chance to relive some of your favorite childhood school days — with an adult twist. The art space/co-working space/vendor pop-up spot is holding an adult book fair on June 9. The Book Fair for Grown Ups gives adults the opportunity to explore new and old books, shop for merchandise and even participate in an adult spelling bee. Come play throwback games and win fun prizes, retake your awkward school photo and drink adult beverages. You’re never too old to be a kid for the day. The event starts at 6 p.m. More information at nomawarehouse.com. HALLIE HAYES
HYPERSPLATTER
Vomitatrix
You cannot grasp the true form of Vomitatrix’s attack. The quartet’s is an especially acidic, brutally grinding take on hypersplatter hardcore, a hallucinatory vortex of noise and energy that spins out perplexing and pummeling bombast guided by alien logic. But perhaps that’s to be expected, considering the group’s lineup of all-star avant-garde no wave noiseniks—among its members are Weasel Walter, founder and drummer of Chicago punk-jazz vets the Flying Luttenbachers, and Tim Dahl of Child Abuse and Lydia Lunch’s Retrovirus outfit. The four-piece wrecking crew rolls into 711 Saluda Ave. in Five Points 8 p.m.; admission is $15 at June 14. Visit tinyurl.com/vomitatrix for more information. PATRICK WALL