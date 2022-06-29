Columbia To-Do List (June 29-July 5): CMG Takeover at CLA, Katera and Frankie Beverly + Maze

HIP-HOP/RAP
CMG Takeover
The July 2 CMG Takeover event at Colonial Life Arena is about to bring a whole lot of gold and platinum hip-hop to Columbia. The lineup features Big Boogie, Est Gee, Deezy McDuffie, Mooski & Toosii and most prominently, Yo Gotti as the headliner. Gotti has scored big hits over the past decade with albums like “I Am,” “The Art Of The Hustle” and “I Still Am,” taking his music and his label, CMG (Collective Music Group) to the top of the charts. Showtime is 7 p.m. and tickets range from $65-$253. Visit coloniallifearena.com for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
R&B
Katera
Bowling, food and good drink? Sounds like a good time. Now make it better with live music from one of the best. On June 30, come to The Grand on Main for all of the above featuring local artist Katera. Katera is known for her soulful and sultry vocals, mixing genres like R&B, rock, acoustic pop, soul and gospel. She's a jack-of-all-trades with a musical talent that has been noticed since an early age. Attendees can check Open Table for a reservation. More information at thegrandonmain.com. HALLIE HAYES
SOUL/JAZZ/R&B
Frankie Beverly and Maze
Maze maestro Frankie Beverly is tagged as keeper of the smooth Philly Soul flame, but his roots go deeper. Beverly apprenticed in gospel and doo-wop and launched Maze under the descriptive moniker Raw Soul. Beverly’s muse hews close to Roy Ayers’ soul jazz and Marvin Gaye’s stylish R&B. Gaye proved to be mentor as well as influence, a debt Beverly acknowledges with his signature tune “Silky Soul” which pays heartfelt tribute to Gaye. Tickets are $64.50 and up for the July 1 show at The Township. More info at thetownship.org. PAT MORAN
INDIE
Rex Darling
Attention: potential surprises ahead! At New Brookland Tavern on July 1, Columbia’s groovy indie rock group Rex Darling will be playing a fresh and engaging set. If the group is keeping their plans, this show will also be a release of a track from a forthcoming debut album. The band is joined by Atlanta/Athens touring band Monsoon, woozy Bones Hamilton, and the ever-captivating Charlie Boy. Monsoon is on their summer tour titled “Ghost Party,” which debuts a single by the same name. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. EDEN PRIME
THEATER
'First Date'
Going on a first date anytime soon? If so, Trustus Theatre’s production of “First Date” may be the place for you — or maybe not depending on how you can handle satires. Directed by Dewey Scott-Wiley, the comedic musical follows two single New Yorkers on their blind date in an all relatable tale of romance, finding the perfect partner and, well, first dates. Even better, Trustus is partnering with Gervais and Vine for an all inclusive first date package! The show runs from June 17 to July 16 with tickets starting at $30. More information at trustus.org. HALLIE HAYES
NERDCORE RAP
mc chris, w/ Crunk Witch and Milo Kobayashi
mc chris is not your average rapper. He’s not a gangsta, to be sure, and his high-pitched delivery isn’t designed to intimidate. He’s what the kids call a “nerdcore” rapper, appearing a lot on Cartoon Network’s “Adult Swim” and in “Jay & Silent Bob Get Old.” It’s funny stuff, and mc chris has managed to make quite a career of it, releasing a slew of original albums, children’s music and EP’s. The “Hoodie Ninja’s” July 2 show at New Brookland Tavern starts at 8 p.m. and features Crunk Witch and Milo Kobayashi. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Visit newbrooklandtavern.com for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
ROCK
Jared Petteys and the Headliners
It’s hard to say exactly why, but few things sound better in the robot-festooned walls of the Art Bar than pummeling hard rock or scorching rockabilly. Charleston’s Jared Petteys and the Headliners deliver the latter in spades. For music like this, hotshot players are often more than enough, but the group also continues to grow their increasingly-formidable catalog of originals. Check out their latest single, “Black Coffee and Alcohol,” which dropped in April. The group is joined for this July 2 show by Columbia’s resident rockabilly troupe the Capital City Playboys, with a special appearance by the Elvis-impersonating Bernie Love. Music starts at 8:30 p.m. KYLE PETERSEN
COUNTRY
Nate Frederick
Steel Hands Brewing’s “Nashville Nights” concert series continues with a performance by Nate Frederick on July 1. A native Missourian, Nate learned to play guitar after his dad brought one home — that he never learned to play — when Nate was 12. But he didn’t start writing songs until a decade later. His bluesy Americana style is the result of influences such as Guy Clark, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Van Morrison, to name a few. Frederick wrote more than 100 songs in the two years after he moved to Music City. Showtime is 6 p.m. and the show is free. Visit facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
SINGER/SONGWRITER
Lindsay Holler & the Hollerettes
Curiosity Coffee Bar is hosting Lindsay Holler & the Hollerettes on July 1. This twangy and soulful group will be revisiting some old stomping grounds to play a happy hour show. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. with a $10 charge at the door. Food and drink will be available for purchase from the establishment to comfort your evening of tunes. More information is available at curiositycoffeebar.com. EDEN PRIME
COMEDY
Nephew Tommy
Before phones became emoji-based texting machines, they were a rich source of prank call humor. Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles keeps those prankster fires burning with the calls he places to hapless members of the public as current co-host of the Steve Harvey Morning Show. Harvey is Miles’ uncle – hence the “Nephew” nickname. In contrast to his radio work, Miles’ stand-up draws on sharp observation and crack storytelling, qualities drawn from his theater background. Tickets for the July 1 show are $45 and up. More info at comedyhouse.us. PAT MORAN
ROCK
Freeway Music Rock Band Night
One of the advantages of creating a music lesson dynasty in a city like Columbia is that you ultimately end up with a surfeit of talent. That makes something like the Freeway Music Rock Band Night at Tin Roof where they showcase three of their best student-bands. It’s more of a local music incubator than pure recital exercise. The next in the free series is June 30 and starts at 6 p.m. More info at tinroofcolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN
MARIONETTE
Wizard of Oz
The Columbia Marionette Theatre is currently offering a bona fide classic. Great for families, patrons can watch “The Wizard of Oz” on the CMT Puppet stage until Aug. 20. Based on the film “The Wizard of Oz,” this coming of age show follows young Dorothy on her journey to meet the Wizard. Kids and adults alike will enjoy this production. General admission is $5 for adults and children. For more information regarding showtimes and tickets, visit cmtpuppet.org for more info. HALLIE HAYES
COUNTRY/POP
Henry Luther & The Blackouts, Death Ray Robin
The alt-country leaning Henry Luther & the Blackouts and the indie pop/R&B singer-songwriter Death Ray Robin might be an odd pairing on paper. But the two groups have performed together before and share a sharp, often bitingly satirical lyrical perspective that makes the genre distance moot. If you’re looking for a quick brush up, pair the former’s snarky 9-to-5 lament “Lifestyles” with the latter’s similarly sharp takedown in “Boss Babe (You Can Have It).” The two play Uncle Fester’s Bar at 8 p.m. on June 30. Tickets are $15. More info at facebook.com/unclefestersbar. KYLE PETERSEN