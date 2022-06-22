Columbia To-Do List (June 22-28): Milah album release show, Y'all Mart and two food festivals

ROCK
Into It. Over It
Launched in 2007 as a solo project by Evan Thomas Weiss, Into It. Over It. benefits from Weiss’s experience with early 2000s malaise-inflected rock, and his literate, introspective lyrics that incorporate emo’s foreboding approach while avoiding angst overload. Weiss also dives into eccentrically defined projects, including an album of songs devoted to different towns, and the 2016 album Standards, which was recorded in a remote Vermont cabin with no internet. Tickets for the June 27 show are $20. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. PAT MORAN
FOOD FESTIVAL
Columbia Shrimp and Grits Festival
The seventh annual Columbia Shrimp and Grits Festival is happening in the Rosewood neighborhood once again. Each year, local restaurants compete to be given the title of best shrimp and grits. Did you know that the first book-printed version of shrimp and grits can be found in a Charleston cookbook from the 30s, but the recipe dates back even further than that? The festival celebrating the centuries-old dish happens on June 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $35. For more information visit columbiashripandgrits.com. HANNAH WADE
SHOPPING
Y’all Mart Summer Market
Y’all Mart, the self-described “curated market for southern eclectic folks,” has been a frequent happening across the river at New Brookland Tavern and now settles in for a bigger, suitably weirder Sunday version from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Art Bar on June 26. Expect a diverse range of vendors hawking everything from arts and clothing to more esoteric offerings and oddities. Bigger venue, more vendors, extra weird. All ages welcome. KYLE PETERSEN
FOLK/AMERICANA
The Waterkickers
The Waterkickers are a folk-Americana duo that plays their tunes with emotional narrative and lilting rhythms. Grab a locally brewed beer and let the Waterkickers' music ease your worries from the week. Columbia locals, this duo plays at Steel Hands Brewing on June 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information is available at steelhandsbrewing.com. EDEN PRIME
HIP-HOP/RAP
Jarren Benton
New Brookland Tavern has long been a supporter of local hip-hop, but it’s rare that a rapper with the stature of Jarren Benton graces its stage as he will for this June 26 bill. The 2014’s People’s Choice selection for the XXL Freshman Cover, Benton has a ferocious flow, a tongue-in-cheek horrorcore style, and, unusually for a veteran of the game, a sharp ability to swerve in and out of the sounds of the moment. Benton is joined for this show by scene mainstays H3RO and Preach Jacobs (a regular columnist for Free Times), as well as Brooklyn’s Oswin Benjamin. Tickets are $25, doors at 7 p.m. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
DANCE
"Move, Dance, Be Born”
The Columbia City Jazz Conservatory’s upcoming show “Move, Dance, Be Born” promises to be an evening of adventurous, thrilling dance routines that combine different disciplines. The CCJ Conservatory features dance classes in ballet, jazz, contemporary, modern, and tap for dancers of all ages, so be prepared for an event full of all of those styles. Showtime for the June 24 show at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College is 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $15. Visit harbisontheatre.org for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
PUNK/ROCK
Longshot Odds w/ Lewis Turn Out, Dog Bite and Occult Fracture
Do you like loud, guitar-fueled bands? Of course you do. Do you like the snotty attitude of punk? Well, yeah, who doesn’t? So it stands to reason that you’ll enjoy Art Bar’s punk rock night, featuring a heaping helping of six-string noise and middle-finger-extended attitude. Columbia’s own Longshot Odds headline the show, joined by the trio Lewis Turn Out, Charleston punkers Dog Bite and the hard rock band Occult Fracture. The show is June 25. For more information, visit artbarsc.com. VINCENT HARRIS
RAP
'Still BEEN Milah' Album Release
Columbia rapper Milah is following up 2020’s “Been Love and Liquor” and 2021’s “BEEN Milah” with her latest release “Still BEEN Milah.” The fixture in Columbia’s hip-hop scene often pairs tracks with gentle melodies and soulful backing production with others that come in heavy and would fit nicely alongside big label hip hop releases. The duality underscores the breadth of skill she seamlessly offers across sub-genres. The event is put on by The Black Nerd Mafia, a Columbia collective that does marketing and events, who frequently host happenings around town, at North Main Street’s Curiosity Coffee Bar on June 25 at 5 p.m. More info at facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar. DAVID CLAREY
NATURE
Pride Month Hike at Congaree National Park
In honor of Pride month, Congaree National Park is celebrating with a 2 1/2-hour hike. On June 24 starting at 9 a.m., patrons can go on a guided hiking parade that will focus on Congaree's biodiversity and the grassroots campaign that saved the Congaree National Park. Those who attend the event are encouraged to dress up anyway that they would like in celebration of pride! The 2.6-mile walk will take place on the boardwalk loop. More information at nps.gov. HALLIE HAYES
FOOD FESTIVAL
Columbia’s First VegFest
VegFest, a plant-based festival for vegans, vegetarians and even meat eaters, comes to Columbia this weekend. Similar festivals date back to over four decades ago, but this will be the first one in the capital city. The June 26 event takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is $10. More information at columbiavegfest.com or check out Free Times’ previous coverage. HANNAH WADE
SOUL
Brittany Turnipseed Presents An Evening of Songs
Brittany Turnipseed is bringing a soulful birthday affair to Chayz Lounge on June 25. The vocalist who is known for her sultry tone and soulful range will present show-goers with modern and old-school jazz grooves. Performing works from artists like Anita Baker and Etta James, it’s the opportunity for one to go on a soul train back in time. Tickets start at $30 and the event is 21+. More information at chayzlounge.com. HALLIE HAYES
ACOUSTIC
Flatland Express
True to its name, Flatland Express hails from the flatlands of South Carolina and rockets through quicksilver renditions of acoustic string band music first popularized by Bill Monroe in the late 1940s. That said, the combo represents an eclectic branch of the bluegrass family tree, just as likely to tackle traditional gospel hymns, original newgrass tunes or rockabilly flavored sacred soul as buoyant mountain music – all executed with a freewheeling round robin of solos. Tickets are $5 for the June 24 show. More info at billsmusicshop.com PAT MORAN
R&B/SOUL
NOUVEAU RICHE
If you are in the mood to be soothed by soulful voices and bluesy riffs this Friday, look no further than The Joint at 1710 Main Street. Nouveau Riche plays at 5:30 p.m. on June 24. Saddle up for classic soul and R&B tunes that will have you traveling back in time in nostalgic waves of rhythm. More info can be found at thejointsc.com. EDEN PRIME
FOLK
A Night of Dynamic Duos
The Jubilee! circle, a progressive religious community that encourages creative, individual spiritual paths, is hosting a trio of folk music duos on June 24 for a night of communing. Brodie and Kelley Porterfield (The Waterkickers), Jeff and Kelley Gregory (The Runout) and Ken Baldwin and Igor Agafonov (Strange Brew) are all capable of pickers and wonderful storyteller-style songwriters, so expect a night of cozy raconteur-ing. Show begins at 7 p.m., light refreshments and drinks available for donation, with a separate donation collection for the performers. Jubilee is at 6729 Two Notch Rd. More details on facebook.com/events/419516182960706. KYLE PETERSEN
FOOD
Grab a bite to eat
Summer can be a bit of a downturn in Columbia’s dining scene. As a college town, many of the loyal patrons of grab-and-go are the students of the local universities, and the bulk leave for summer and head back home. Meanwhile, the rest of us are doing our best to beat the heat and leave regularly for trips to the beach or other spots. The losers of this dynamic are often restaurants — and journalists trying to get a hold of sources — so do your best to get out and try something new this week. Restaurants are on almost every block, so just pick one. DAVID CLAREY