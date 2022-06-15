Columbia To-Do List (June 15-22): James Taylor and new art at Columbia Museum of Art

SINGER-SONGWRITER/FOLK/ROCK
James Taylor & His All Star Band
You could conceivably credit Carole King or Joni Mitchell for “creating” the prototype of the sensitive singer/songwriter of the 1970s, but there’s no doubt that James Taylor perfected it. And he’s always done it with the best possible musicians, whether onstage or in the studio. At his Colonial Life Arena show, you can expect to hear classics like “Fire & Rain,” “Shower The People” and “Sweet Baby James,” delivered by a crack band of top-notch players. Showtime for James and his All-Star Band is 8 p.m. on June 21, and tickets range from $58-$188. Visit coloniallifearena.com for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
PIANO
Southeastern Piano Festival
By the time you’re reading this, we’ll be well into the Southeastern Piano Festival, but there’s still an embarrassing amount of classical music riches to partake in. From a free showcase in the “Concert Truck” on Boyd Plaza June 15 at noon to the June 16 evening showcase by Grammy-winning Joyce Yang at the University of South Carolina Recital Hall, there’s bound to be a world-class piano music experience to fit into your schedule. But for Free Times’ money, the annual Arthur Fraser International Piano Competition on June 17, with sessions in the morning, afternoon and evening, might be the most riveting (and it’s free). Times, tickets and dates vary, but check southeasternpianofestival.com and Free Times' prior coverage for details. KYLE PETERSEN
ART
Opening Day Artist’s Talk with Amanda McCavour
On the opening day of her exhibition, “Bright Little Day Stars,” hear from artist Amanda McCavour as she discusses her processes and the inspiration behind her work. The Toronto-based artist creates astonishing embroideries by stitching into water-soluble fabric she then dissolves to leave only the stitching. This exhibition includes a brand new body of floral work in colored metal, also hanging from the Columbia Museum of Art gallery ceilings to create an immersive environment. The Artist’s Talk begins at 2 p.m. on June 18 and is free with a CMA membership or museum admission. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
EMO
mewithoutYou
The emo/post-hardcore indie outfit has made a point of visiting Columbia (usually at New Brookland Tavern) frequently over their two-decades-long career and consistently throwing down some fairly anthemic rock catharsis, given the spoken word-scream delivery of frontman Aaron Weiss and their artier and more abstract leanings. This show too, alas, will be a special one, as the group is disbanding after this tour, making their debut appearance at The Senate also their swan song in Soda City. Tickets are $35 for the June 15 show, doors at 7 p.m. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN
FILM/ART
GRANDMASTERS
Through the 1960s and 1970s martial arts grew in popularity in Black communities, especially in activist circles. That’s the premise of “GRANDMASTERS,” a multimedia exhibit at 701 Whaley which takes place over the course of two days: June 15 and 16. The event goes from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and includes two separate film screenings. On Wednesday “Grandmaster” and on Thursday “The Black Dragon’s Revenge.” Attendance is free. More info at Facebook.com/701CCA. EDEN PRIME
EXPERIMENTAL MUSIC
Jason Kahn & David Menestres
Improvisers Jason Kahn and David Menestres take divergent approaches towards similar outcomes. Kahn’s punk roots inform his site-specific electroacoustic improv — he manipulates his modular synth circuits and feedback loops by grabbing open leads with his hands, completing or overloading or collapsing signals, generating cacophonous vortices. Menestres, a double bassist, explores the liminal spaces between free jazz and modern classical music, threading connections that tease at the sonic fringes. Alone or together, they bridge the physical and cerebral, confronting the abyss and plunging headlong into annihilation. The musicians perform solo sets, then a duo set, at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at the ifART Gallery. Admission is $15; masks are required. Visit ifartgallery.blogspot.com for more information. PATRICK WALL
DRAG/GAME
Drag Bingo
We think it’s safe to say that drag is on the rise in Columbia and that's set to continue this week. Celebrate the summer solstice on June 22 at the Columbia Museum of Art with drag bingo. The event is hosted by drag queen and comedian Patti O’Furniture, who was featured on HBO’s “We’re Here.” Come look at art, dress in your best outfits, win prizes and drink cocktails from the cash bar. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets start at $35. More information at columbiamuseum.org. HALLIE HAYES
DRINK
Tropical Party
The college students are finally gone for the summer and you know what that means: it’s time for adults to hit Five Points. The college neighborhood’s hip, Latin-esque restaurant Publico Kitchen + Tap will host a Tropical Summer Party. Complete with live music performances from Name Unknown and Philosopher, the June 18 event is sure to give you your fill of summer party. And on Saturdays the restaurant has pineapple margaritas all day so be sure to order one — it’s served in an actual pineapple. Party starts at 6 p.m. and more information can be found at facebook.com/publicokitchenandtap. HANNAH WADE
SOUL
Crown
New Brookland Tavern is switching it up with this show, straying from the alternative and pop-punk atmosphere they’re known for to bring concert-goers soulful jazz. On June 16, local soul group Crown will take the New Brookland stage. The group is known for their heartfelt, soulful vocals backed by smooth rhythmic instrumentals. Supported by Outta Pocket. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $10. More information at newbrooklandtavern.com. HALLIE HAYES
COUNTRY/POP
Matt Tucker
After playing honky-tonks throughout the Charlotte area, Rock Hill native Matt Tucker broke out with surging single “Tonight” before moving to Nashville and forming a powerful band that bears his name. Matt Tucker the group plays a heartfelt pop and rock inflected brand of country. Riding plangent guitars, powerful drumming and surging choruses, the title track to Tucker’s EP “Where Did You Go” is dedicated to those who suffer from PTSD. Tickets are $5 for the June 18 show. More info at skylineclubsc.com. PAT MORAN
ROCK
Daddy’s Beemer
Twangy alternative rock group Daddy’s Beemer is touring through Columbia at the West Columbia venue, New Brookland Tavern. Accompanied by Dinner Time, Mildew and Quality Time, this staple Charleston group will charm your ears with their high harmonies and fluttering riffs. Come enjoy their swanky sound and funky opening acts on June 17. Doors open at 7 p.m. with drinks available at the bar. Tickets are $15 and are available online and at the door. More info at Facebook.com/NBTavern. EDEN PRIME
DANCE
An Evening with Columbia Repertory Dance Company
One of Columbia’s newest dance companies, the Columbia Repertory Dance Company has begun to get its footing in earnest since its first official season in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Off a recent performance in Charleston, the group now plans to hold a fundraiser with a selection of their repertory works at the Columbia Music Festival Association venue on Pulaski Street at 7 p.m. on June 18. There is a suggested donation of $25. More info at facebook.com/colasummerrepco. DAVID CLAREY
R&B
Elan Trotman
Modern R&B — and by extension, rap, hip hop, neo soul and most of what passes for pop — wouldn’t exist without Marvin Gaye. A silken vocalist and a savvy songwriter who also delved into the heart, Gaye crafted chart-topping tunes that also tackled social justice and unrest. Gaye gets the interpreter he deserves with virtuosic and shape-shifting saxophonist Elan Trotman. Troutman trains his instrument on a bevy of beautiful Gaye compositions. Tickets for the June 18 concert are $38. More info at chayzlounge.com. PAT MORAN
A WORLD OF MUSIC
Make Music Day 2022
June 21 is Make Music Day, an annual, worldwide celebration of the summer solstice where tons of concerts happen all across a city, for free. Details are still scant about the who and when, but Rice Music House and the Koger Center are signed on as sponsors, and event locations ranging from the Bierkeller at Riverfront Park to Hall’s Chophouse have already been previewed. Keep an ear out for additional info at columbia.makemusicday.org. KYLE PETERSEN
OPERA
Three Dudes and a Diva
If you’ve been following To-Do List for a bit, then the Columbia Operatic Laboratory’s schtick isn’t new to you. They take high-class art — opera — and pair it with lowbrow bar culture. The leader of the troupe, who goes by TrashyAmber, and her companions will take the Art Bar stage on June 17 at 6:30 p.m. for Three Dudes and a Diva. It’s a reimagination of classic opera aimed at “everyday bros, hos, and average joes.” No charge, but donations accepted. More info at artbarsc.com. DAVID CLAREY