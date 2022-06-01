Columbia To-Do List (June 1-7): Outfest, Saliva and Fiddler on the Roof

LGBT
Outfest Columbia
Outside of the Famously Hot SC Pride, there’s likely no other LGBT event that comes close than South Carolina Pride’s Outfest block party on June 4. Starting at 1 p.m., Columbia's LGBT community will show out, with local vendors, businesses and talent supporting the community. The event is headlined by Willow Pill, the winner of season 14 of “Ru Paul’s Drag Race,” plus a handful of South Carolina performers like Koko Dove and Fendi Moore, who was named Miss Outfest 2019. The festivities begin at 1 p.m. and more info can be found at scpride.org. DAVID CLAREY
ROCK
Saliva
Very few bands have ever had a successful lead singer transplant and lived to tell the tale. But that’s what the Memphis hard-rockers Saliva managed to do back in 2011. Josey Scott led the band before that, but he left Saliva that year, to be replaced by Bobby Amaru. After going platinum with their second album, Every Six Seconds, the band fell from the charts but they’ve still been able to tour successfully. Their June 2 show at New Brookland Tavern with Otherwise, 9th Planet, Decadence and REdEFIND starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $28. Visit newbrooklandtavern.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
THEATER
Fiddler on the Roof
“Fiddler on the Roof” is a story set almost a century ago in a Russian village, with a Jewish milkman clashing with an evolving culture around him, particularly as his three daughters attempt to make their own life. It’s one of the most well known productions in theater history, since its stage debut over 50 years ago and a subsequent screen adaptation. Now it comes to Columbia courtesy of the Broadway in Columbia series at the Koger Center for the Arts. Take a trip to this bygone era from June 6 to 7 at the Koger Center for the Arts. Tickets range between $43 to $78. More info can be found at kogercenterforthearts.com. DAVID CLAREY
REGGAE
Reggaetronic Music Festival
Get on a boat and listen to some reggae and EDM. It’s that simple sometimes. The annual Reggaetronic Music Festival returns this week, taking place at Spence Island in Lake Murray on June 4 from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Reggaetronic Lake Murray Music Festival features artists like reggae group Signal Fire and EDM up-and-comer Brian Dawe. Accessible by boat only, all proceeds will benefit the Shriners Children’s Hospital. Tickets are free for general admission, but front row (boat?) VIP access runs $275. For more information, visit reggaetronicsc.com. HALLIE HAYES
BLUES/ROCK
Bonnie Raitt
Few artists have an instantly identifiable sound. There aren’t many musicians in the world who you can identify from just one note. But there’s no mistaking Bonnie Raitt for anyone else. That sly voice and sharks-tooth slide guitar belong to her and only her. As she’s proven over an astounding 50-plus year career, Raitt knows her way around both rock and the blues, and starting with 1989’s Nick Of Time, she’s landed plenty of platinum albums and Grammy awards to prove it. Raitt’s June 4 show at the Township Auditorium features Lucinda Williams, showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets run from $46-$122. Visit thetownship.org for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
WINE
Rosé Fest 2022
Five Points' popular brunch and retail shop The Gourmet Shop will host its annual Rosé Fest — a $15 event at the restaurant that will feature samples of 16 different rosé wines paired with snacks. Now here’s a rosé fun fact, per various internet sources, including the ever-reliable Wikipedia, rosé may be the oldest type of wine ever made. So how about that? The event will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on June 4. More information can be found at facebook.com/TheGourmetShop5Points. HANNAH WADE
INDIE POP
Still Woozy
In a continuing line of bedroom pop-turned-budding superstars that have recently hit The Senate, Still Woozy, the moniker for the Oakland-based producer/songwriter Sven Gamsky, plays the venue June 4. Adept at seamlessly blending folky pop psychedelia, minimalist R&B and rap-indebted beats and production, Gamsky has ridden the strength of breakout single “Goodie Bag” towards increasingly polished and dynamic offerings. Hopefully the live show follows suit. Tickets are $55, show starts at 8:30 p.m. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN
HIP-HOP
Benny Starr
More Than Rhythm: A Black Music series is back at the Columbia Museum of Art this month with its third program featuring Benny Starr on June 3. The series focuses on the influence on Black culture throughout music history, Benny Starr is a SC native and hip-hop artist. The U.S. Water Alliance Artist-in-Residence will perform with The Four20s on Boyd Plaza to help celebrate Black Music Month. The program starts at 7 p.m. and is free of charge. More information at columbiamuseum.org. HALLIE HAYES
DANCE
CCJ Conservatory Presents “That’s Entertainment”
Columbia City Jazz Conservatory is one of the primary training hubs for aspiring young dancers in the Midlands, from ballet and modern to jazz and tap. The company is presenting “That’s Entertainment,” a showcase of the talents of their young dancers, at the Harbison Theatre on June 4 at 2 p.m. Come and take in a mixed rep performance with a chance at capturing a glimpse of some of tomorrow’s leading lights in the dance community. Tickets are $12, more info at harbisontheatre.org. KYLE PETERSEN
BLUEGRASS
No Name Bluegrass Band
The affable and low-key No Name Bluegrass Band are approachable, for sure, but there’s no denying their adeptness with their namesake genre. The tradition-minded quintet slides down from Bill’s for this show on the outdoor stage at Savage Craft Ale Works. West Columbia’s no longer brand new, but still pretty new brewery. No cover, music starts at 7 p.m. on June 4. KYLE PETERSEN
OPERA
Palmetto Opera presents “Great Moments in Italian Opera”
Palmetto Opera has always been committed to keeping alive the true classics of the art form, so their upcoming “Great Moments in Italian Opera” is really a distillation of their raison d’etre. With a program that offers everything from “Bel Canto to Verismo,” local and international soloists will be delivering some of the most-loved and iconic arias, duets and quartets for a Midlands audience at Koger Center for the Arts. Tickets from $45 and music starts at 3 p.m. on June 5, with a suitably elegant after-performance party with the cast to follow. More info at kogercenterforthearts.com. KYLE PETERSEN
JAM/BLUEGRASS/ROCK
Stranger Company
Columbia’s Stranger Company band is a bit of an odd duck. They’re a jam-band, but they don’t meander. They’re electric, but they’ve got bluegrass roots. And they’re certainly rockers, but they can throw in a little soulful funk when they want to. The closest comparison would be Little Feat-meets-The-Grateful-Dead, which makes for some funky, head-nodding music. Their June 4 show at Tin Roof Columbia starts at 5:30 p.m. and is free to attend. Visit tinroofcolumbia.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
EDUCATION/MOVIE
New, improved screenings at South Carolina State Museum
Typically, we like to highlight singular happenings around town in To-Do List, but we’ll make an exception this week for the South Carolina State Museum. The museum recently upgraded its 4D theater and its planetarium, plus debuted new shows like “Penguins 4D” and “Tom and Jerry 4D Experience.” The upgrades are mostly in the screen, according to a press release, and result in 4K-esque resolutions and brighter imagery. Who doesn’t like staring at a really big, beautiful screen? More info at scmuseum.org. DAVID CLAREY
FILM/ANIMATED
'Encanto'
Kick the summer off with a film perfect for family and friends. Lexington’s Icehouse Amphitheater will show Disney’s “Encanto” on the big screen at 8:30 p.m. on June 3, free of charge. The film follows a family where each child has been blessed with magical gifts with the exception of the youngest daughter Mirabel, who becomes the unlikely hero. It’s nice stuff and surely something your kid has seen and loved. So why not again? More information at icehouseamphitheater.com. HALLIE HAYES