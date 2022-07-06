Columbia To-Do List (July 6-July 12): Vince Gill, Hillmouse and Halloween in July

COUNTRY
Vince Gill
Vince Gill is just about the last dude standing when it comes to the early '90s country boom. His smooth vocals led the late great George Jones to refer to him as “Sweet Pea” and his guitar skills are beyond reproach. All in all, Gill is one of the most accomplished performers around and his show at the Township Auditorium should be one for the books. The July 8 show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $47-$97. Visit thetownship.org for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
INDIE
Hillmouse
Hillmouse is the indie rock Tyler Gordon songwriting vehicle that mostly picks up where his former band Barnwell left off. That means rich, melodic guitar riffs heavy on atmosphere and yearning combined with sincere, emotive vocals and concise, punchy songwriting. It’s music that’s both weighty and fun, pulling from the choicest bits of hooky guitar rock over the last few decades. Greenville’s cheeky experimental folk duo Som’bout and local slowcore duo Yellow Boots open the July 8 show at New Brookland Tavern. Tickets are $12 and doors open at 7 p.m. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
ART
Adrian Rhodes How to Untie a Tight Knot
701 Center for Contemporary Art is hosting Adrian Rhodes’ solo exhibition “How to Untie a Tight Knot” June 20 through Sept. 1. Rhodes’ work focuses on the complex idea of closeness and closely evaluates the notion of relationships. The exhibition is a collection of prints that Rhodes said she used to create structure. The exhibition has free admission. More information can be found at 701cca.org. HALLIE HAYES
ROCK/POP/DJ
Halloween in July
It always feels a bit like a costume party at Art Bar but never more so than when they celebrate “Halloween in July.” Come out on July 9 for a loaded music lineup including heavily-themed acts like the French-punk outfit Les Merry Chevaliers and the feline-worshiping Turbo Gatto, as well as heavy hitters like Free Times psych-pop favorite Marshall Brown, among others. DJ D will be spinning all night between live sets. Cover is $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. More info at artbarsc.com. KYLE PETERSEN
ROCK
Runaway Gin
Phish tribute band Runaway Gin will be playing a sentimental show on July 7 at New Brookland Tavern. Never using the same set list or performing the same jam twice, if you are a fan of Phish, you will love rocking and rolling with the dynamic show that Runaway Gin puts on. Come at 8 p.m. to join in the twangy jams and smooth vocals of this ultimate Phish tribute group. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. More information at facebook.com/NBTavern. EDEN PRIME
MUSIC/ART
First Thursday
Visitors to the Columbia Museum of Art can avail themselves of free tours of not one, but two, exhibitions. “In the Shadow of Monet: Giverny and American Impressionism” traces how Monet’s then-radical Impressionist style transformed American art through the U.S. artists he inspired to study in France. “Amanda McCavour: Bright Little Day Stars” features The Toronto-based artist’s astonishing embroideries that depict dazzling constellations of colorful flowers. It’s all free with extended museum hours on July 7. Live music is to-be-decided but there will be wine and beer poured on Boyd Plaza. More info at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN
MARKET
Meeting Street Artisan Market
There is nothing quite like shopping local, and Columbia’s Meeting Street Artisan Market allows you to do just that! Every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., patrons can mingle and shop local vendors. They've got everything from veggies and local delicacies to handmade jewelry. The market is also always looking to bring on new vendors! For more information or to apply for a vendor spot visit westcolumbiasc.gov/meeting-street-artisan-market/. HALLIE HAYES
BLUEGRASS
Slow Jam
Famous for hosting nostalgic and foundational events for the music community on Columbia, Bill’s Pickin’ Parlor is hosting a slow jam on Saturday July 9. Open to all skill levels of bluegrass instruments, this event allows local musicians to join in with each other for jam session where networking, fellowship and music merge to create a grand old good time. More info at facebook.com/billsmusicshop. EDEN PRIME
POP/ROCK
Abbey Elmore Band
Affable pop-rock bands will never really go out of style, in part because they are designed to appeal widely and are soundtrack times of leisure and recreation. This makes a group like the Abbey Elmore Band a perfect fit to serenade you over a couple of brews at the idyllic outdoor beer garden at Steel Hands Brewing in Cayce on a Sunday afternoon. Music starts July 10 at 1 p.m. More info at facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing. KYLE PETERSEN
ART
“Stardust” Artist reception
Artist Lindsay Radford Wiggins hosts a reception for her work at 701 Whaley St. Wiggins’ exhibit “Stardust” features oil and watercolor paintings that embody a spiritual authenticity and Wiggins’s signature whimsical flair. Influenced by German expressionism and women surrealists, the works speak of the artist’s personal experiences, connections and emotions, making each piece a diary-like entry of celestial swirls. Guests are invited to view the exhibit and meet the artist between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 10. Visit facebook.com/events/437511581214541 for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
DRAG
Kings n’ Things
The drag collective known as Kings n’ Things, which offers opportunities to up-and-coming drag stars, is bringing a performance to West Columbia’s WE’s on Meeting on July 8. The 9 p.m. show is $5 for members or $10 for nonmembers. Kings n’ Things is bringing on host Han. D Mann and Marty McGuy, along with Don Javi and Matt Zoball for the event. More info at facebook.com/colakingsnthings. DAVID CLAREY
JAZZ
Letron Brantley & Friends
South Carolina native Letron “L-Train” Brantley first picked up the saxophone at the age of 12. Since then, the Charlotte-based musician has pursued his passion for classical and contemporary jazz in duos, trios and as front man of full combo The Jazz Revolution. In the Letron Brantley & Friends configuration, the master reed man collaborates with vocalist Tracy Brathwaite, serving up a program of classic soul tunes with a jazzy twist. Tickets are $25 for the July 9 show at the Chazy Lounge. More info at chayzlounge.com. PAT MORAN
POP/VARIETY/VOCAL
Introduce Myself to Me: A Live Music Production by Joshua Frierson
Joshua Frierson’s “Introduce Myself To Me” is a live July 8 music production that showcase a journey to acceptance. Frierson performs covers and original music expressed from different genres. In a world where being introduced to people can be nerve-wracking, being introduced to yourself will challenge your own identity. Showtime at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College is 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $20. VIP seating costs $45. Visit harbisontheatre.org for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
BASEBALL
Columbia Fireflies
Nothing beats a summer day at the baseball field. There’s the catchy tunes, the crack of the bat and the sweltering heat — we swear it’s mostly a plus. The Columbia Fireflies, Columbia’s minor league baseball team, will play the Myrtle Beach Pelicans this week. What better way can you imagine to spend a holiday week? Come grab your boiled peanuts and drink a beer with friends, or bring your little ones for a family night at Segra Park. Tickets start at $10. More information at milb.com/columbia. HALLIE HAYES