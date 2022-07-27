Columbia To-Do List (July 27-August 2): Artists for Africa, Death Ray Robin and Jersey Boys

R&B/POP
Artists for Africa
This is the 10th annual Artists for Africa fundraiser performance. Based on former Columbia City Ballet dancer Cooper Rust’s work in Kenya, the non-profit raises money to provide safe housing and arts education for impoverished children in that country each year. The performance typically features a mix of music and dance performances — this year’s edition takes place on July 28 at the Township Auditorium and features local R&B singer (and The Voice contestant) CammWess. Tickets range from $25-$50, with an option to purchase a table of 8 for $800. Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m., with the performance starting at 7 p.m. More info at thetownship.org. KYLE PETERSEN
POP
Death Ray Robin
On July 30, Death Ray Robin takes the Curiosity Coffee Bar stage. Death Ray Robin is a project by Columbia based musician Desirée Richardson. The project features the songstress’ dynamic vocals that reaches an unbelievable range, electric and upbeat instrumentals and very honest lyrics. The show will feature Fairly Odd and Mari, with special guest DJ B-Sam. The show starts at 5 p.m. and tickets cost $7. More information at facebook.com/deathrayrobin. HALLIE HAYES
THEATER
Jersey Boys by Broadway in Columbia
There’s a reason Broadway tends to lean on jukebox musicals — after all, the easiest way to ensure you go to see a show is to make it about songs you already know and love. Fortunately, the Tony-winning Jersey Boys also uses clever framing and a quality book and score to tell the story of the Four Seasons, one of the biggest rock/vocal groups of the '60s with more hit songs than even your average Boomer can remember. Broadway in Columbia brings yet another U.S. tour of the 2006 show to the Koger Center for the Arts for a July 31 performance. Tickets range from $43-$63, show starts at 7:30 p.m. More info at kogercenterforthearts.com. KYLE PETERSEN
ROCK
GRUNGE-A-PALOOZA
If you are missing the sultry days of 1990s grunge, New Brookland Tavern has you covered. Come on July 30th for doors at 7 p.m. to see a lineup of exciting cover bands. Enjoy sweet tunes from Love Killed Kurt as Nirvana, jam out to Hey Johnny Park as the Foo Fighters, and bop along with FLANNEL as they cover other '90s classics. $20 at the door. More information at facebook.com/NBTavern. EDEN PRIME
PUNK
Warfare Check
Columbia’s Warfare Check are punk as….well, punk as a word we can’t use. The lean and mean quartet barrels through 14 songs in less than 30 minutes on their 2022 album “…Now That’s What I Call Art,” hocking up razor-edged riffs, tight rhythms and a lyrical mix of nihilism and activism. With song titles like “6 Bullets And A Bottle Of Booze,” you know exactly what you’re getting — balls-to-the-wall punk noise. The band’s July 30 Art Bar show with Guardians Warlock, Super Runaway and Fontanium starts, well, whenever they feel like it. Visit artbarsc.com for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
COMEDY
Earthquake
Comedian and actor Nathaniel Martin Stroman, better known as Earthquake, kicked his career into high gear with classic 1990s standup shows like BET’s Comic View and HBO’s Def Comedy Jam. Stroman’s set, however, is no nostalgia show yearning for the era of the high top fades and flip-top cell phones. Stroman has expanded his reach as a voice artist and radio personality, and with his own comedy specials, including About Got Damm Time and These Ain’t Jokes for Show-time. Tickets are $25 for the July 29 show. More info at comedyhouse.us. PAT MORAN
GUITAR
Shane Parish
Guitarist Shane Parish might be self-taught, but he’s no amateur. His playing — whether he’s ripping jagged yet graceful riffs with the punk-jazz combo Ahleuchatistas, navigating frantic improvisations with fellow forward-thinking musicians Tatsuya Nakatani and Wendy Eisenberg, or spinning exquisite solo finger-style acoustic pieces — is singular and expressive, marked by impressive technical prowess but with plenty of room left for nuance, whimsy and adventurous melodicism. He is unlocking the liminal pathways between his instrument’s rich history while thrusting it into new territory. Parish performs at the ifART Gallery on Friday, July 29; doors open at 8 p.m., and admission is $15. Visit ifartgallery.blogspot.com for more information. PATRICK WALL
BLUES
Deaf Web’s Blues Intrusion
In the mood for some blues? Electric, low-down, swaggering blues? Then check out Deaf Web’s Blues Intrusion at Steel Hands Brewing tonight. The Blues Intrusion has the power and the swagger in spades, and their singer can really wail on classics like “Spoonful.” Deaf Web’s Blues Intrusion takes the stage at Steel Hands at 5 p.m. on July 28, and they’ll be playing until 9 p.m. The show is free. Visit facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
PUNK
Soda City Riot
Columbia regularly produces more than its fair share of quality old-school punk rock bands, but rarely do they hang in as steadfastly, or produce such infectiously anthemic tunes, as Soda City Riot. Rife with indignant politics and humorous jibes, the band knows how to balance the two competing impulses of the punk rock spirit: have fun, but stay pissed off. The group headlines New Brookland Tavern on July 27, with Boss Rush, Shem Creep and Rockwell Ghosts opening the show. Doors at 7 p.m., tickets are $10. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
COUNTRY
Tigirlily
With its “Nashville Hits The Roof” concert series, Tin Roof strives to bring the next big stars to come out of Music City onto the venue’s stage. In the case of Tigirlily, Tin Roof has hit paydirt . Originally hailing from North Dakota, sisters Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh relocated to Nashville and stormed the country music scene with deft songwriting and soaring vocal harmonies. In 2021, Tigirlily released their self-titled EP which charted at #2 on the iTunes Country Charts. The July 29 show is free. More info at tinroofcolumbia.com. PAT MORAN
FESTIVALS/COSTUMES
Halloween with Heat
Come to NoMa Warehouse on July 31 for an evening of costumes, a catwalk, music, dancing and tricks because it’s Halloween in July. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. you can find an inviting and family friendly block party style Halloween celebration at 2222 Sumter Street. Prepare for the heat, good eats and jazzy tunes. More information at facebook.com/nomawarehouse. EDEN PRIME
THEATER
Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Don’t miss out on “Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” as the show begins its closing run at Town Theatre. The high-energy song and dance spectacular brings disco, calypso, rap, country and western and rock to the table, courtesy of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. It’s one of the world’s most widely recognized and performed musicals, and it’s running at Town Theatre until July 31. Visit towntheatre.com for assorted showtimes and ticket prices and free-times.com for our related coverage. VINCENT HARRIS
THEATER
Beauty and the Beast
Chapin Community Theatre will present a tale that's been around since the mid 1700s with the classic Disney take on Beauty and the Beast. Running July 28 through August 7 at Harbison Theatre, the beloved musical follows a young girl who is trapped by the prince turned beast as he tries to learn how to be loved in order to have the curse broken before time runs out. A magical tale of love and self-discovery, this musical is one for the whole family. Tickets start at $15 with a variety of showtimes available. More information at harbisontheatre.org. HALLIE HAYES
BOOKS
Silent Book Club
You know what a library really needs? Booze, apparently. That’s what the Arcade Mall-based Odd Bird Books and the Graduate Hotel on Pendleton Street figure, anyway, as they are hosting a series of “introverted happy hours” where they encourage attendees to bring a book, grab a cocktail and read quietly in the lobby of the hotel. If you think that the very idea sounds like we (or they) have had one too many, check it out yourself on August 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendance is free, RSVPs encouraged. More info at facebook.com/oddbirdbooks. KYLE PETERSEN
COUNTRY/COVER
Mitchell Gibbons
“I'm a singer-songwriter that has grown up listening and adoring all forms of music,” Gibbons writes. He crafts a set that’s heavy on the covers with a few originals thrown in. Gibbons proves adept at acoustic guitar, adapting the instrument for a variety of genres, with each song delivered in a distinctive style that forges a new path instead of slavishly aping the original. His selection of covers show impeccable taste, ranging widely from Neil Young to Halsey. The July 28 show is free. More info at tinroofcolumbia.com. PAT MORAN
DOCUMENTARY
Our Vanishing Americana South Carolina
In a one-hour documentary, Mike Lassiter and South Carolian ETV spent the last year tourign small towns in the Palmetto State. The idea was to find and identify the state's symbols of americana — old movie houses, general stores and barber shops. In the July 28 pre-screening at the Newberry Opera House, it formally premieres on August 11 on SCETV, find the stories behind these places and people that run them. The screening is free and more info at newberryoperahouse.com. DAVID CLAREY