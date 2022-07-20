Columbia To-Do List (July 20-July 26): Tasty Tomato Festival and Girls Rock Columbia Showcase

FOOD
Tasty Tomato Festival
Back after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Tasty Tomato Festival will take place on July 23 at Indah Coffee on Sumter Street in partnership with NOMA Warehouse. Come enjoy tomato tasting, live music, vendors and more fresh and fun activities for the whole family. The festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and tickets are $15. More information at tastytomatofestival.org. EDEN PRIME
MUSIC
Girls Rock Columbia Showcase
Part glorified student rock recital, part political act, the Girls Rock Columbia showcase features live performances by young girls and trans and nonbinary youth who spent the last week learning instruments, forming bands and writing songs, all between educational workshops. You’ll never be as enthralled in a song, regardless of musical skill, as you will be at this show. The Showcase returns to the Columbia Museum of Art Boyd Plaza on July 23 at 10 a.m. More info at columbiamuseum.org. KYLE PETERSEN
INDIE ROCK
2 Slices
Electronic-pop Charleston group 2 Slices will be performing at New Brookland Tavern on July 23. Joined by grunge-funk group Numbtounge, electronic duo Travel Therapy, and the groovy Failed Save. This lineup will woo you with dynamic local tunes. Doors at 7 p.m. and music at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $13 the day of the show. More info at at facebook.com/NBTavern. EDEN PRIME
ROCK
Sister Hazel
You cannot escape Sister Hazel’s 1997 hit single “All For You.” Even if that title doesn’t ring a bell, all we have to do is write “Hard to say what it is I see in you” and your mind will fill in the rest. What’s perhaps more interesting about the Gainesville, Fla., alt-rock band is that they’ve managed to move past that one pleasant hit and cultivate a long and varied career, releasing nine full-length albums and an ambitious cycle of element-related EPs (“Water,” “Fire,” “Wind” and “Earth”), all while keeping a loyal base of fans known as “Hazelnuts.” The July 23 showtime for the band’s Icehouse Amphitheater show is 6 p.m., and tickets are $32. Visit icehouseamphitheater.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
EMO ROCK
Dikembe
Gainesville, Florida’s Dikembe is one of a host of emo revivalist rock bands that formed in early-to-mid 2000s, and while they might not have top-level name recognition, they are one of the better ones. Blending melancholic American Football-esque ruminations with grungier, adrenaline-fueled screeds that never leave behind the hooks, the band has both the songs and sounds to deliver your shout-along rock ‘n’ roll catharsis. With Zeta, fk mt., Art Star and Stress Fractures at New Brookland Tavern on July 26. Doors at 6 p.m., tickets are $18. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
EDM
DJ Rhythm Mechanic + Xpansion
Ready to get your dance on at the Art Bar? Of course you are. Join SCEDMLIVE as they present DJ Rhythm Mechanic + Xpansion for an evening of house music, breakbeats, drum 'n’ bass and general body-moving dance music. The July 22 showtime is 9 p.m. and it’s free. What better excuse do you need to dance the night away? Visit artbarsc.com for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
MARTIAL ARTS
XMMA 5outhern Heat
As the title suggests, this is the fifth iteration for the mixed martial arts XMMA promotion, which launched in January 2021 featuring Andre Fialho vs. James Vick. Since then, XMMA’s rosters have been filled with former UFC veterans — 14 such vets appear in XMMA 5 — imbuing each event with a nostalgic air. The only thing missing is Napoleon Dynamite’s willowy brother Kip, who we all know was training to be a cage fighter. Tickets are $33 for the July 23 event. More info at coloniallifearena.com. PAT MORAN
SHOP
Midlands Women’s Day
It’s always a good day to empower women and to feel empowered yourself. And with the fifth annual Midlands Women’s Day, patrons have every opportunity to do just that. On July 23, all women can shop and get pampered with things like makeovers and massages at this free event, held at the Columbia Metropolitan Center. It’s the opportunity to educate and nurture, not only yourself, but the other women in your life. The event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. For more information and for a schedule of events, visit eventbrite.com. HALLIE HAYES
BLUES
Wallstreet & The Blues Brokers
Wallstreet & The Blues Brokers cannot give you advice about the stock market, nor can they create a successful portfolio for you. What this band, that features the magnificent singer/guitarist Rev. Marv Ward, CAN do is give you a killer dose of blues music, whether that’s of the Delta, Chicago, or Piedmont blues variety. On July 23 the Wallstreet & The Blues Brokers long-awaited return to The Joint at 1710 Main (with special guest Matt Fenech on drums) kicks off at 5 p.m. Visit facebook.com/thejointsc for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
FOOD
Columbia’s Chef Table Series
This event, put on by Columbia Food Tours, will feature Chef Jeff Neilson, a Chapin-area chef who has worked as an executive chef since his early 20s and owns El Guapos Tacos. The four-course meal will feature Birria stuffed chiles relleno served with saffron rice and grilled vegetables as the main course as well as dessert of mango dragonfruit tart with vanilla ice cream. Tickets are $60 a person for the July 22 meal, which starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information visit columbiacheftable.com. HANNAH WADE
COMEDY
Camp Mothers
The sketch and improv group based out of Trustus Theatre is debuting its latest show on July 22 and 23. Dubbed “CAMP MOTHERS,” the show will see the group riffing on campfire tales from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Trustus Side Door Theatre at 520 Lady Street. The performance follows the group’s recent holiday shows and the pandemic-lockdown era shows that were done digitally or tackled themes like Fake TED Talks and Lead Day. More info at trustus.org. DAVID CLAREY
HEAVY ROCK
August Burns Red
Heavy rock has really taken off in Columbia recently and Columbia’s The Senate is keeping it going. The Vista venue is bringing August Burns Red to the stage on July 26 as part of their Summer 2022 Headline Tour. The Grammy-nominated Metalcore band got its start in 2003, showcasing heavy rock vocals against pop-punk bass and drums, and has been a staple in the rock and metal genres since. Supported by Through the Thorns. Tickets start at $29.95 and doors open at 6 p.m. More information at thesenatecolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES
JAZZ
Whitney Sellers & The Vibe
Whitney Sellers & The Vibe is an eclectic all-female soul jazz band that essays the songbooks of artists as diverse as Erykah Badu, Bill Withers and Earth, Wind & Fire. For this Chayze Lounge engagement the band is joined by guest artist Beth Inabinett. It’s a perfect match because Inabinett is equally adept at diverse genres. Her subtle shading can suggest the verve of Lena Horn as well as the sultry croon of Sade. Tickets are $25 for the July 23 show. More info at chayz-lounge.com. PAT MORAN
ART
Keith Tolen Third Thursday exhibition
Artist Kieth Tolen will debut his new collection of artwork dubbed “The Beginning.” The art is focused on using a dot as its main symbol and will “show how one small part can make a difference,” according to a Facebook event description. The exhibition opens at Jodi Jenkins Designs as part of a Third Thursday in July celebration, July 21. More info at facebook.com/jodijenkinsdesigns. DAVID CLAREY