Columbia To-Do List (July 13-July 19): Tim Cappello, Bastille Day and State Champs

SAXOPHONE
Tim Cappello
Even if you don’t think you know who Tim Cappello is, you probably know who Tim Cappello is. Remember the shirtless, shredded sax player in the film “The Lost Boys” or in Tina Turner’s video for “We Don’t Need Another Hero?” Yep, that’s him. Cappello has essentially become his own meme over the last decade or so, but the dude’s got the musical chops to back up the muscles. Cappello’s July 16 show at Art Bar with DJ D starts at 8 p.m. and admission is $10. Visit artbarsc.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
FOOD
Bastille Day
Hampton Street Vineyard, the upscale French restaurant just off of Columbia’s Main Street, will host its first ever Bastille Day celebration as restaurant owners kick off a new happy hour option. Bastille Day is a French independence holiday that marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille in 1789, a significant event in the French Revolution. The event takes place on July 14 at 4 p.m. and reservations can be made on the restaurant’s website. And Hampton Street isn’t the only restaurant celebrating the French holiday. The Gourmet Shop will also celebrate the holiday with specials on French cuisine, wines and cheese and cookware from July 14-17. More info about these can be found at facebook.com/TheGourmetShop5Points and facebook.com/hamptonstreetvineyard. HANNAH WADE
POP-PUNK/EMO
State Champs with Hot Mulligan
Fans of pop-punk and post-emo will be excited to know that State Champs and Hot Mulligan will be playing the Senate in Columbia on July 17. Guitar-heavy melodies and whiny vocals will salute you with nostalgic moods for $27.50 + fees. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. More information is available at at thesenatecolumbia.com. EDEN PRIME
Indie Rock
ET Anderson Farewell Show
One of Columbia’s most fascinating and enigmatic indie rock groups over the last decade is calling it quits, but not before one final blow-out performance that resurrects the group’s “Broken Local Scene” cover outfit. Featuring Niecy Blues, Alex and Emily McCollum of Stagbriar, Dear Blanca’s Dylan Dickerson, among others, along with the return of Max Puckett’s uncanny Kevin Drew impression. The July 16 performance at New Brookland Tavern is $15, door at 8 p.m. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
METAL
Brick by Brick
Metal and hardcore fans will be elated to see Brick by Brick at New Brookland Tavern on July 15. Accompanied by the equally impassioned groups Cutthroat LA, Strike Face, and After Tragedy — well known for its hardcore shows, NBT will be sure to put on a good one. Come at 7 p.m. to the State Street staple club to enjoy the intensity for $10 in advance or $15 at the door. More information at facebook.com/NBTavern. EDEN PRIME
JAZZ
Loft Sessions with Jorge Garcia Quartet
Cuban-born Latin jazz guitarist Jorge Garcia lit up the jazz world in 2019 with “Dedicated to You,” a mix of originals and standards dedicated to saxophonist and album sideman Richie Cole, who passed away in 2020. As good as that set was, it’s surpassed by Garcia’s follow-up release, “Crossover,” which reinvigorates classic rock with a jazz fusion makeover. Garcia’s quartet will play selections from the groundbreaking album and tickets are $25 for the July 18 show. More info at colajazz.com. PAT MORAN
COUNTRY
Temecula Road
An up-and-coming country band who could be one of Nashville’s next big artists, Temecula Road, will be taking the Tin Roof stage July 15 in Columbia. Influenced by artists such as Rascal Flatts and Keith Urban, the Warner Music Nashville and Disney Music Group signed artist is known for signature harmonies backed by acoustic guitar and mandolin. The group received a standing ovation in 2019 at their Grand Ole Opry debut, and they didn’t stop there, as they’re set to release new music this year. This free show starts at 8 p.m. More information at tinroofcolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES
BLUEGRASS
Backline
Backline’s single “The Farm” is a fitting introduction to the upstate South Carolina bluegrass sextet. Skirling fiddle and buckboard banjo set the pace for the cantering tune as guitarist and vocalist Katelyn M. Ingardia relates the tale of an old timer she met many years ago. It’s a story of a farm-ing family forced off their land and severed from their heritage, punctuated with pointillist mandolin and rattling razor-wire resonator. Tickets are $15 for the July 15 show at Bill's Music Shop in West Columbia. More info at billsmusicshop.com. PAT MORAN
BEER/FUNDRAISER/SPORTS
Steel Hands Training Camp
“Hut!” “Omaha!” Actually, I’m not too sure if the Steel Hands Training Camp event and fundraiser will involve any signature football lingo being shouted. What we are sure of though are these details: the free July 16 event will be at Cayce’s Steel Hands Brewing and feature former South Carolina college athletes playing in teams to win various challenges and win the crowning achievement of having the honor of “Steel Hands” bestowed upon them. The challenges will include things like football toss and a keg toss, meanwhile the event will have the opportunity for autographs and is bookended by live music starting at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event go to Camp Cole, a camp for people with serious illness or physical, mental or emotional challenge. More info at facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing. DAVID CLAREY
TALK
Let’s Talk Race with Dr. Turner Lee
The Richland Library’s “Let’s Talk Race” series continues at the SC State Museum July 19 at 6:30 p.m. with featured guest Dr. Nicol Turner Lee, an expert in how bias and discrimination operates in the digital realm, including, most notably in the proliferation of online misinformation. Dr. Turner will give a presentation on our work, which will be followed by facilitated small-group discussion on addressing the problems and solutions she speaks about. The program is free, but capacity is limited and online RSVPs to joann.seise@scmuseum.org are encouraged. KYLE PETERSEN
PUNK
Flippants
This is another one of those great multi-band bills at New Brookland Tavern on July 17. The Athens, Georgia, slacker-rock outfit Telemarket opens things up, with the punk rockers Nuclear Tourism following. Then it’s time for the Greenville post-punk shoegazers Coma Therapy. Columbia’s own Flippants headline the show, bringing their noisy, angular emo-punk to the stage to close out the night. Showtime is 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $10. Visit newbrooklandtavern.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
RESTAURANT
The Bistreaux Grand Opening
The Bistreaux, a new Cajun-creole restaurant from owners of Fleur De Licious food truck, will hold its grand opening on July 15. The restaurant will be a similar concept to the food truck, with some higher-priced entrees like steak and other meats that the food truck doesn’t offer. The grand opening will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2700 Broad River Road. More information can be found at facebook.com/eatfleurdelicious. HANNAH WADE
NATURE
W. Gordon Belser Arboretum Open House
Across its relatively snug and busy 10 acres, the W. Gordon Belser Arboretum offers a varied nature getaway — to the tune of roughly 10 plant biomes — in the heart of the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. The site is used for educational purposes but is also a grand way to find a nature reprieve in the middle of the city. On July 17 the arboretum holds its monthly open house from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and staff will be on hand to greet you and answer questions. The arboretum can be found at 4080 Bloomwood Road and more info is at facebook.com/uofscarboretum. DAVID CLAREY
PARTY
80’s Party
Sometimes you just have to grab your neon scrunchies, over-spray your hair and travel back to more groovy times. On July 16, The Woody on Main is allowing patrons to do just that with its ‘80s themed party. And let’s face it, the ‘80s were a prime time for absolute fun and entertainment — or at least that’s what people say. Grab your best themed outfit, a few friends and come dance the night away to tunes from the ‘80s. The best outfit wins a free bar tab! Contest starts at 9:30 p.m. More information at thewoodyonmainsc.com. HALLIE HAYES
ART
Stormwater Studios - Charlotte Art League Gallery Exchange
In a fun bit of cross-city cultural exchange, the artists of Stormwater Studios and the Charlotte Art League Gallery are swapping exhibition spaces to showcase the work in their respective communities. Come out to the July 14 reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to catch some of the Queen City’s visual art flavor and support artists on both sides of the exchange getting fresh eyes, perspectives and patrons. The exhibit runs through July 29 at Stormwater Studios. More info at stormwaterstudios.org. KYLE PETERSEN