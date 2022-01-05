Columbia To-Do List (Jan. 5 - Jan. 11): First Thursday, Archer Ave Showcase and E.Z. Shakes

ART/FOOD
Free First Thursday
Extended hours and free admission give you ample opportunity to check out the museum’s intriguingly themed gallery exhibits, including “Art and Identity,” “Modern Impulses” and “Spiritual Beings.” Unlike the usual situation, the plaza won’t have music or drinks, but you can be sure that the street’s numerous restaurants will do their best to fill that void. The event is free. PAT MORAN
POP/FUNK
Archer Ave Showcase
There’s something a little self-serving about a live music showcase that highlights a recording studio, but there’s something to be said for the power of Kenny McWilliams and the company at Archer Avenue take in their approach to producing local and regional acts. From the nationally recognized heights of their work with Valley Maker to the sustained regional mainstay power of emo/power-pop Ben Walker Radio (who headline tonight) to the up-and-coming possibilities inherent in Paisley and the Birdwalkers (who open and release a single that night), there’s something to be said for the power of this little studio that could. Doors at 7 p.m., cover is $10. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
ART
Focal Points: An Artist Epiphany at Columbia Museum
The Columbia Museum of Art ends the holiday season with docent Ann Holtschalg exploring medieval and Renaissance works that celebrate Christmas and the Nativity in the series Focal Points. Focal Points is a series of gallery talks featuring a variety of topics and themes important to CMA’s tour guides and staff. While the series takes place Jan. 5, it focuses on the Christian tradition, celebrated as the Feast of Epiphany and the arrival of the Three Wise Men in Bethlehem that is acknowledged on Jan. 6. All CMA members get free admission. More information at columbiamuseum.org. HALLIE HAYES
ROCK
Citizen Cope
How excited would you be if we told you that Clarence Greenwood is coming to town? Not very, right? Well what if we told you that that’s the real name of Citizen Cope, the rock/soul/folk singer/songwriter who’s responsible for “Let The Drummer Kick”? The man who’s written songs recorded by Santana, Sheryl Crow, Richie Havens, Dido and many more? Now maybe you’re a little more interested? We thought so. Citizen Cope will perform at The Senate on Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $31 in advance and $37 at the door. Visit thesenatecolumbia.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
AMERICANA
E.Z. Shakes
As they are now one of the more-established acts on the local Columbia scene, it can be easy to lose sight of how special a cerebral Americana act like E.Z. Shakes is. Led by singer/songwriter Zach Seibert, a thoughtful, searching lyricist and singer with gravitas to spare, the weighty accompaniment of guitarist/producer John Furr, pedal steel guitarist Todd T. Hicks and drummer Stan Gardner elevate Seibert songs even more, leading to performances that compare quite favorably to some of the genre’s leading lights. You can catch them at Art Bar on Jan. 8, in all of its intimacy, for a fraction of the cost of comparable artists on the national scene. More info at artbarsc.com KYLE PETERSEN
DRINKING
Boozy Cauldron Tavern
The Boozy Cauldron Tavern, the legendary bar of the wizarding city Dark Meadows, is opening a portal to Columbia on Jan. 7 for a night of magic cocktails. This one-night pop-up has been traveling around the country and teaches the dark art of beverage making in an interactive experience with signature cocktails and ghost stories from the Whaley House, the location of the event. Tickets cost $40 and registration times vary. More at boozycauldron.com STEPHEN PASTIS
THEATER
"The Jungle Book"
Free of the imperialism that mars his other works, Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book has remained wildly popular. (A bevy of successful movie adaptations haven’t hurt.) When The Newbury Ballet Guild premieres their original spin on the tale of Mowgli, a boy raised by wolves, they’re benefiting from the durability of Kipling’s “animal stories,” which draw deeply from the well of ancient Indian fables. The show costs $15 - $20 and runs on Jan. 7 and 8 at the Newberry Opera House. More info at newberryoperahouse.com. PAT MORAN
JAZZ
H Wade Johnson and Pride Ensemble
Experience a night of jazz at the Chayz Lounge on Jan. 8 while sipping cocktails – a relaxing way to end the holiday season. H Wade Johnson and Pride Ensemble will perform a variety of jazzy soul and blues, covering artists like Earth, Wind and Fire, George Benson and The Commodores. Tickets are $25 and you must be 21 or older to enter. More information at chayzlounge.com/shows. HALLIE HAYES
METAL/HARDCORE
Terror, Pain of Truth
Given the outsize importance Jan. 6 now plays in our national psyche, taking in a concert featuring aggressive hardcore bands with names like Terror and Pain of Truth seems slightly more than apt. The Los Angeles-based Terror is one of the more prominent groups in the “beatdown” subgenre of hardcore, which sounds about how you expect it (aggressive down-tuned guitars, gang vocals, general notable heaviness in a heavy genre), while Pain of Truth is Hangmen’s Michel Smith’s metalcore-leaning outfit. With Living in Fear, Your Spirit Dies (also probably suitable band names). Cover is $23, doors open at 6 p.m. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
COUNTRY
Riley Green with Kameron Marlowe
Even if you don’t think you’ve heard a Riley Green song, you’ve probably heard one. The hitmaking singer/songwriter has spent the last couple of years landing tunes on the country charts, even if his songs might not sound like classic country. His pop-oriented hits include “There Was This Girl,” “In Love By Now,” “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” and “If It Wasn’t For Trucks,” and he’ll be bringing that hybrid modern-country sound to the Township Auditorium on Jan. 6 at 7:30 pm. Tickets run from $39-$55. Visit township.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
COMEDY
COLAughs
NOMA Warehouse is adding a comedy show to their lineup of 2022 events with COLAughs Comedy Show on Jan. 8. Featuring local comedians Allie Johns and Jenn Snyder, as well as Erin Lok and Mona Bender from Charleston. Tickets cost $10.50, and the night of laughs starts at 7:30 p.m. More information about the event and this Cola spot at nomawarehouse.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
CLASSICAL
Chamber Music on Main
Korean-born pianist Jeewon Park debuted at age 12, performing Chopin's first Piano Concerto with the Korean Symphony Orchestra. Since then, she has performed at venues such as Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, and has earned praise for her reflective and infectious playing. She joins CMA’s previous artistic director Edward Arron for a program featuring Mendelssohn, Astor Piazzolla, Beethoven, Gershwin, and Rachmaninoff, Tickets run $5 - $42 for the Jan. 11 show. More info at columbiamuseum.org PAT MORAN
ROCK/COVER
Sugar - Charlotte’s System of a Down Tribute
Fan of the bands System of a Down and Pantera? You won’t want to miss this! On Jan 8, The Senate will present Sugar – Charlotte’s System of a Down Tribute with supporting act Strength Beyond Strength – a Pantera Tribute. Performing all the band's top hits, you’ll feel like you’re experiencing the real thing. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. More information at thesenatecolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES