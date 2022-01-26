Columbia To-Do List (Jan. 26-Feb. 1): 'Swan Lake' and 'Rigoletto' lead the weekly event slate

BALLET
‘Swan Lake’
A failure when it premiered at Moscow’s Bloshoi Theater in 1877, Swan Lake has become one of the most popular ballets of all time. The ballet’s story of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse, is derived from Russian and German folk tales. Composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky saw ballet as an ideal medium for a limitless variety of melodies, yet his work was dismissed as too complicated. Tickets are $25 - $52 for the January 29 performance; More info at kogercenterforthearts.com. PAT MORAN
THEATER
“The Color Purple”
“The Color Purple” has had a remarkably long life as a piece of art, moving from novel to film to, now, a Tony-award-winning musical. The musical version, which originally debuted on Broadway back in 2005, and was revived in 2015, features beloved songs and powerful story of the original that brings the characters and their stories to the forefront. “The Color Purple” musical revival runs until Feb. 5th at The Workshop Theatre. Visit workshoptheatre.com for showtimes and ticket prices. VINCENT HARRIS
CLASSICAL
Southern Exposure Featuring the Founders
The Southern Exposure New Music Series annually welcomes the winner of USC’s Savvy Chamber Music Competition, typically a group of younger virtuosos with an innovative approach to classical music. The New York City-based ensemble Founders, which prominently features vocals in addition to trumpet, clarinet, violin, cello and bass, more than fit the bill. This special Jan. 28 performance will feature a “deeply personal” take on Olivier Messiaen's “Quartet for the End of Time” which was composed and first performed in a German prisoner-of-war camp during World War II. Register in advance at sc.edu. Livestream will also available. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. KYLE PETERSEN
OPERA
Palmetto Opera’s “Rigoletto”
A classic tale of tragedy, Giuseppe Verdi's “Rigoletto” is one of the most famous operas ever written. It follows the unforgettable story of a court jester who becomes cursed after enraging the courtiers at the home of The Duke of Mantua. Despite the comedy inherent in the opera’s title character, the piece is actually a tragic story of corruption and moral ambiguity, and it was considered one of the most courageous operas of its time. Tickets for the Palmetto Opera’s performance of “Rigoletto” at the Koger Center For The Arts on Jan. 30th. Tickets run from $45-$55. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
COUNTRY/HIP-HOP
Niko Moon
If you find something surprisingly familiar and even retro in Niko Moon’s newfangled blend of country and hip-hop, it’s because Moon is a frequent collaborator and kindred spirit with modern-day Jimmy Buffett purveyor Zac Brown. Moon borrows the endless beach-twang mentality and adds some decent drum breaks. It’s not rocket science music, but it’s a fine enough soundtrack when it’s five o’clock somewhere. He plays The Senate on Friday, Jan. 28. Tickets are $16, doors open at 7 p.m. More details at thesenatecolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN
CLASSICAL
Ears Wide Open: “Written in the Stars”
The South Carolina Flute Society is bringing the music of your Zodiac sign to “Written in the Stars,” a journey of visuals and music. The event starts at 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 with free admission, so grab a comfy blanket and get ready to gaze at the stars as performers lead you through a 12-piece musical experience of constellation projections and Zodiac representations. More information can be found at onecolumbiasc.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
THEATER
The Red Velvet Cake War
Did somebody say red velvet? Directed by Allison McNeely, The Red Velvet Cake War is a hilarious, hectic comedy centered around the annual Verdeen family reunion in Sweetgum, Texas. The show will be featured at Town Theatre from Jan. 28 through Feb. 13 with tickets at $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, active duty military and full-time college, and $15 for youth 17-years and under. More information at towntheatre.com. HALLIE HAYES
MUSIC
The Runout
The Columbia quartet The Runout has been one of our busiest local bands lately. They just put out an eleven-track album in December, and they’ve followed that up with a just-released new single “Carried Away.” The band’s sound is an achingly honest mix of country twang and Americana heartland rock, kind of like that mid-period sweet spot that Wilco hit on albums like “Being There.” The Runout will perform at Indah Coffee on January 28th at 6:30pm, and the show is free. VINCENT HARRIS
ART
Sapta Svara: An Exhibition of Indian Folk art by Jugnu Verma
Growing up in the Indian state of Bihar, Jugnu Verma was drawn to Madhubani paintings, which depict people, nature and Hindu deities. She coupled Madhubani with Rangoli, the creation of colorful patterns on the floor using sand and flower petals, to create a hybrid folk art which she utilizes to depict the origin of notes in Indian classical music. The free exhibit goes up Jan. 28. More info at kogercenterforthearts.com. PAT MORAN
ROCK
Ryley Walker
Brooklyn-via-Chicago guitarist and songwriter Ryley Walker charts his own course through creativity. His tunes filter folk-rock through psychedelia, his knotty arrangements refracting reflections and inward visions on burnout, bum-out, soul-seeking, amphetamine-tweaking and losing your s#!t into kaleidoscopic parables. And his stellar improvisations are filled with complex hairpin turns, riding psych-prog riffs to deep-fried grandeur. His current Southeastern tour swings through the if ART Gallery on Jan. 27, and he’s put together an ace crew of improvisers — including the exceptional drummer Chris Corsano — for his backing band. Essential viewing. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets are $15. More info at tinyurl.com/ryleywalkerifart. PATRICK WALL
IMPROV
Tomorrowquest Theatre
Art Bar is known for its unique atmosphere, but more so the dynamic events they bring weekly. On Jan. 28, Tomorrowquest Theatre will be back on Art Bar’s stage to live up to the fun reputation Art Bar encapsulates. Tomorrowquest Theatre is an improv group that is bound to make any audience laugh. Show starts at 8 p.m. More information at artbarsc.com HALLIE HAYES
COUNTRY/ROCK
Ward Davis
In the post-Chris Stapleton era of Americana, country-rock singer/songwriters who deftly balance a Waylon Jennings drawl with just a hint of Southern rock muscle feel like they are a dime a dozen. Fortunately for an artist like Ward Davis, you can still stand out if you have the stones and songs to transcend the caricature. The Texas troubadour plays New Brookland Tavern on Friday, Jan. 28. Tickets are $20, doors at 7 p.m. More details at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
COVER/ROCK/POP
Nick Vallese
There’s nothing like good cocktails and dancing to all your favorite songs. Cover artist Nick Vallese is taking the Tin Roof stage Jan. 28, bringing Columbia patrons covers of their favorite hit songs along with his eccentric personality. The show starts at 10 p.m. More information at tinroofcolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES
PODCAST
Binder Podcast Season 2
The Columbia Museum has an all-original podcast called “Binder” that tells the stories of its featured works and artists. Hosted by Ryan McManus, the CMA writer-in-residence, the podcast talks to creatives about what they make and why. It is now airing its second season, with specials and episodes dropping regularly. Listen in on a rainy day or long drive to learn more about local artists. “Binder” is available on Spotify and Google Podcasts. More information at columbiamusueum.org. STEPHEN PASTIS
THEATER
"The Great Gatsby"
You might think there’s nothing new to be done with this F. Scott Fitzgerald classic, but you haven’t seen international touring outfit Aquila Theatre’s take yet. Their new adaption takes a BIPOC (black, indigenous, and people of color) perspective that presents fresh dynamics and challenges to the class and race subtexts of this iconic tale of love, passion and tragedy. The Jan. 27 performance has tickets available starting at $30.00 and starts at 7:30 p.m. More details at newberryoperahouse.com. KYLE PETERSEN
HISTORY
“Yankees All Over”
By nearly any metric, Union Army General William T. Sherman’s march to the sea was a success, aside from the cruelty shown to civilians (success is a complicated term here, okay?) His concept of total war — stealing food and livestock from civilians and burning their houses if they resisted — hurt civilian morale and hastened the end of the Civil War. Author Tracy Power will discuss how Sherman’s tactics affected the Army of Northern Virginia. The free lecture is on January 28. More info at crr.sc.gov. PAT MORAN