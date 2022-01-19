Columbia To-Do List (Jan. 19-25): 'Jersey Boys', The Color Purple and Alabama 50th anniversary

THEATER
‘Jersey Boys’
A compelling collision of jukebox musical, docudrama and "Rashomon," Jersey Boys details the formation, success and disintegration of 1960s musical juggernaut The Four Seasons. The band is often seen as the launching pad for vocalist Frankie Valli’s solo career, but the show rectifies this blinkered view by presenting the story as four “seasons,” one for each member of the group who gives his own perspective on the band’s trajectory and music. It's $25 for tickets to the Jan. 23 play. More info at kogercenterforthearts.com. PAT MORAN
COUNTRY
Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour
Somehow both more rootsy and more poppy than any other country act of the late '70s and early '80s, Alabama became one of the most successful and enduring country bands of all-time, with more great songs you’ve heard and forgotten, but still kinda remember than anybody else. Any 50th anniversary tour gives off a whiff of “catch them while you can,” plus Martina McBride, one of the truly great '90s country acts, is also on the Jan. 22 bill. Tickets start at $26, music starts at 7 p.m. More info at coloniallifearena.com KYLE PETERSEN
THEATER
The Color Purple
“The Color Purple” has had a remarkably long life as a piece of art, moving from novel to film to, now, a Tony-award-winning musical. The musical revival version is the one that will finally debut at the Workshop Theatre on Jan. 21 after being delayed because of COVID-19. Get ready to experience the beloved songs and powerful story of the original that brings the characters and their stories to the forefront. Showtime is 8 p.m., and tickets run from $18-$25. Visit workshoptheatre.com for full show details. VINCENT HARRIS
R&B
Beverly Crowder and Company
Hailing from Atlanta, supple R&B and adult contemporary vocalist Crowder made an impact on mainstream hip hop and R&B airplay in 1998 when she collaborated with BLACKstreet featuring Lamenga Kafi on “I Can’t get You (Out of My Mind).” Crowder and her ace band will deliver an evening of soulful songcraft by artists such as Jill Scott, Roberta Flack, Lauryn Hill, Oleta Adams, Gladys Knight, Natalie Cole and more. Tickets are $25 for the Jan. 22 at Chayz Lounge. More info at chayzlounge.com/shows. PAT MORAN
POP-ROCK
Yacht Rock Revue
The story of the Yacht Rock Revue band is an unusual one. They started out as a tribute band playing the smooth, cheesy, love-it-or-hate-it smooth rock of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s; stuff like Toto’s “Africa,” Looking Glass’ “Brandy,” Boz Scagg's “Lido Shuffle” and so forth. Then, somehow, they became a band that plays original music modeled, ironically, on those same smooth-rock classics. It’s a rare thing for a cover band to suddenly start pumping out their own tunes, but that’s what you’ve got with the Yacht Rock Revue. Presumably their Jan. 20 show at Township Auditorium will feature both cheese-rock covers and originals. Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $30. Visit thetownship.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
ROCK
Buckcherry
We’ve got another one for all our rock lovers! The Senate is bringing the 1995 American rock band Buckcherry to its stage on Jan. 22. Come on, you can’t tell me you don’t want to slow jam to “Sorry” live. With vocals reminiscent of Steven Tyler and a sound reminiscent of all the classics — AC/DC and Aerosmith — it’s a show set to take you back in time. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $27 in advance and $30 at the door. More information at thesenatecolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES
OYSTER/BEER
River Rat Brewery Oyster Roast
As if River Rat doesn’t already impress Columbia locals with unique craft beers, on Jan. 22, they’ve decided to do something a little extra for the seafood lovers. The locally-owned brewery will host their second oyster roast of the season featuring tons of oysters, craft beer and live music! If oysters aren’t your forté — no worries! They’ll have all the fixins of a good ole southern barbecue. Tickets are $65 and the event begins at 6 p.m. More information at riverratbrewery.com. HALLIE HAYES
ROCK
Free Throw
Free Throw is a Tennessee-based rock band very much a part of the nth emo wave of the moment. The group picks up where The Wonder Years and Hotelier left off, with gentle guitar melodies and crooning vocals constantly brushing up against bits of heavier thralls and angsty shouts. Really it’s their commitment to emotional sincerity and chronicling the everyday hardships of humanity, with hooks, that demands catharsis though. With Worst Party Ever, Bad Luck and Camp Trash. Tickets are $18 to the Jan. 21 show. Doors open at 6 p.m. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
METAL
Ort, Zephyranthes
There’s something incredibly pure about the Columbia math-metal duo Ort, a group which wants nothing more than to put you a treadmill of riffs and pulverize you into submission. They’ll send you home in a warm puddle as the headliners of this Jan. 22 show, but make sure you also catch Raleigh’s Zephyranthes, a band whose name is second in deliriousness only to the new-look psychedelic rock sound which occasionally wanders into an electric fence. With Charleston post-rock GODS and new group Bellis. Doors open at 8 p.m., cover is $6. More info at artbarsc.com KYLE PETERSEN
EDM
Daily Bread and Glow Party
EDM fans get ready for two parties of electronic dance ecstasy. Player 1 Productions presents Daily Bread and more with an EDM concert at the Main Course on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23. Daily Bread is a producer and musician with an electro-R&B sound from Atlanta who is making his way to the Main Course. Meanwhile, Social Bar and Lounge is hosting an EDM Glow Party on Jan. 21. Carolina DJs will perform. Tickets cost $30 for The Main Course’s party. More info can be found at maincoursesc.com. More info on Social’s can be found at facebook.com/socialcolumbiasc. STEPHEN PASTIS
BLUES
Tab Benoit
Tab Benoit is a master of Delta swamp blues. He’s a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist who has built a remarkable 30-plus year career on the foundation of his gritty and soulful music, acquiring a devoted legion of fans along the way, as well as five Blues Music Awards, including winning two BB King Entertainer of the Year awards and an induction into The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. His Jan. 23 show at the Newberry Opera House promises to be some down-and-dirty tunes for serious blues fans only. Showtime is 7 p.m. and tickets are $85. Visit newberryoperahouse.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
MUSICAL/FAMILY
‘Disney’s Moana Jr.’
Credit this hour-long musical review with truth in advertising. It really is a junior version of the 2016 Disney animated adventure/musical. The stage presentation jettisons the plot which teams plucky Polynesian girl Moana and fallen demigod Maui on a quest to save her people and strips down to the pop-exotics tunes that catapulted the soundtrack to number two on the Billboard 200. $8-$15 tickets for the Jan. 20-23 family show. More info at harbisontheatre.org. PAT MORAN
ART
Third Thursday Art Walk
At the Shoppes of Carlisle, the Third Thursday Art Walk will have refreshments and art for those looking to walk the galleries and interact with the artists. Starting at 5 p.m. on Jan. 20, visit up to seven galleries to see local art and shop for a piece to take home, or maybe just enjoy a glass of wine. More information can be found at Facebook.com/ViridianGallerySC. STEPHEN PASTIS
MOVIES
‘Scream’
Amid reboots for The Matrix and the Halloween franchises the exhumation of Scream was perhaps inevitable. Arguably, Scream is uniquely suited for a universe populated by tweets and Reddit threads, since director Wes Craven’s 1996 original — and its three sequels — may be the most self-reflexive movies of our time. The new version lacks Craven’s skill for raising goosebumps, but it nails the franchise’s strongest qualities — copious gore and ridiculous plotting. Tickets are $9 for the film that runs from Jan. 19 - 27 at the Nickelodeon Theatre. More info at nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN
COMEDY
Ginger Billy Backwoods Tour
There’s nothing quite like rural, “backwood” comedy to give you a good laugh, and that’s what South Carolina native Adam Perkins, A.K.A. Ginger Billy, is bringing to Columbia’s Comedy House on Jan. 21. The former respiratory therapist caught his big break after making a video about the retirement of Dale Earnhardt Jr. that he said all “rednecks” would love — it went viral. The show starts at 7 p.m. and general admission tickets are $30. More information at comedyhouse.us. HALLIE HAYES
FOLK
Old Time Jam
Are you a fan of old-time music, that traditional North American musical form that has made a comeback over the last couple of decades? Or maybe you’re handy with a banjo, acoustic guitar or mandolin and you’re looking to jam? If either of those things is true, you’ll probably enjoy the Old Time Jam at Curiosity Coffee Bar on Jan. 20. Get ready to go unplugged and travel back to a time before people cranked up the amps. The jam starts jammin’ at 5:30 p.m. and goes til 8 p.m. More info at facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar. VINCENT HARRIS
STARGAZE
Go stargazing at the Melton Observatory
Living in the shadow of a major public university has its share of bennies, and one of those is, well, access to a giant telescope. USC’s Melton Observatory is open to the public every Monday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., weather permitting, and you can look up into the cosmos and contemplate the meaning of life, the universe, and everything between. Or just make jokes about Uranus. Melton Observatory is at 1429 Greene St.; some COVID-19 restrictions are in place. More info at sc.edu. KYLE PETERSEN