Columbia To-Do List (Jan. 12 - Jan. 18): Beethoven and Blue Jeans, 'Menopause the Musical'

CLASSICAL
SC Philharmonic Beethoven and Blue Jeans
The SC Philharmonic’s annual “Beethoven and Blue Jeans” at the Koger Center for the Arts is just one of the host of ways the organization has aimed to take the stuffiness out of classical music. The Jan. 15 program always includes a masterwork (Symphony No. 7 in A Major) from the alliterative namesake, and this year’s iteration also includes the return of violinist savant Rachel Lee Priday reprising her 2008 performance of Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto, op. 14 as well as the Beethoven-inspired “Fate Now Conquers” from contemporary composer Carlos Simon. Music starts at 7:30 p.m., tickets are $22 and up. Dress code is, well, you get it. KYLE PETERSEN
THEATER
'Menopause the Musical'
Critical brickbats slung at "Menopause the Musical" focus on the show’s broad characterizations and parody songs set to Boomer hits by the likes of the Bee Gees and Marvin Gay. But isn’t cheesiness the point? The musical misadventures of four women who bemoan memory loss, hot flashes and night sweats is fun and relatable, yet still bold enough to lampoon America's ageist taboos. $33-$53 tickets for the Jan. 12, show at the Koger Center for the Arts. More info at kogercenterforthearts.com. PAT MORAN
COMEDY
Festival of Laughs
The comedy bill here is topped by Sommore and Lavell Crawford. Sommore broke big with 2000’s “Queens of Comedy” tour, entering the Guinness’ Book of World Records when she performed to an audience of more than 50,000 people in Atlanta. Her sharp humor skewers the world through a female perspective, tackling money, sex and equality. Crawford is best known for playing Huell Babineaux in Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul. $59 tickets for the Jan. 14 show at Township Auditorium. More info at thetownship.org. PAT MORAN
COUNTRY/FOLK
Bob Strickland
There’s a limited (but history-laden) range of music that fits comfortably in the confines of Bill’s Pickin’ Parlor, and Bob Strickland fits squarely in the middle of that mold. His old-school country and folk approach is a sturdy soundtrack for the room, with room for shuffling and dancing depending on the mood. DJ starts at 6 p.m., Strickland is at 7 p.m on Jan. 15. $10 donation asked for at the door. KYLE PETERSEN
EMO
Emo Night Columbia
To all of you stuck in “It wasn’t just a phase, mom,” grab your black spiked belt and favorite ‘90s choker — this event is a unique one that brings out the best in every emo child at heart. On Jan. 14, Emo Night Columbia will take place at the Senate and we would be lying if we said we weren’t ready to join back in on the Black Parade. All your favorite pop-punk hits will be played, while you and your friends take a new MySpace profile pic in the photo booth after getting ready in the emo glam station, of course. Tickets are $15 and doors open at 8 p.m. More information at thesenatecolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES
EXPERIMENTAL/JAZZ
Avant-Garde Music
Cellist Daniel Levin and violist Mat Maneri are a musical Switzerland of sorts, occupying sovereign sonic territory that borders many kinds of music without being beholden to any one. Their long-standing partnership finds each musician mining the very framework of their instruments, approaching uncharted aural territories with virtuosity and verve. Theirs is not simply jazz, nor chamber music, nor improvised music; it is a wave of altered consciousness in search of infinite possibilities. Levin and Maneri perform at 8:30 p.m. at the ifART Gallery on Jan. 16; admission is $15. Visit ifartgallery.blogspot.com for more information. PATRICK WALL
POP
The Simplicity, Flippants
A fan of dance pop-punk? Then this show is for you. The Simplicity is an electric force of a band that puts on a show where even those who absolutely hate dancing can’t help but be compelled jump around and move their body. Their dynamic instrumentals and quirky, pop-punk vocals pair perfectly together. The group will perform on Jan. 13 at New Brookland Tavern with a band of equal creativity and sound, Flippant. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. More information at facebook.com/NBTavern. HALLIE HAYES
COMEDY
Happy Hour Comedy with Katie Hughes and Special Guests
Atlanta comic Katie Hughes headlines this happy hour show at Curiosity Coffee Bar on Jan. 13, part of the venue’s ongoing efforts to be a haven for both regional touring acts and reasonably early start times. Hughes brings a dry, spunky style and a seasoned presence to the stage and should work the room comfortably, while Curiosity’s new happy hour menu (quesadillas! pretzels!) should also be plenty diverting. $5 cover, show starts at 6 p.m. More info at facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar. KYLE PETERSEN
THEATER/FAMILY
"Beauty and the Beast"
An innocent princess and the roars of a hulking beast, but in miniature marionette form. At The Columbia Marionette Theater, the story of Beauty and the Beast joins “Marionette Mondays” starting at 10 a.m. and $7 per ticket. The show runs until Apr. 30, and the theatre holds a backstage tour, Q&A and hands-on sessions with the marionettes after each performance. More about the show at cmtpuppet.org. STEPHEN PASTIS
ROCK
Tokyo Joe and Opus and the Frequencies
There’s a bit of generational passing the baton/changing of the guard at Tin Roof on Jan. 13, as the consummate, two decades-and-running bar band/cover band Tokyo Joe takes the stage at 6 p.m. with their extensive pop-rock repertoire, followed by Opus and the Frequencies, a funky next-gen counterpart to Tokyo that also has been working to hone an increasingly powerful set of original tunes as well, at 10 p.m. More info at tinroofcolumbia.com KYLE PETERSEN
ART
‘30 Americans’ Closing Day
The last day of "30 Americans," a groundbreaking exhibition that presents works by 30 important and influential contemporary African American artists, is marked with a pair of public tours and a storytelling event on Facebook Live. Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when the Friends of African American Art & Culture present tales inspired by the exhibit’s artists. The Jan. 17 event is free and more info can be found at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN