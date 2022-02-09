Columbia To-Do List (Feb. 9-15): Imagine Dragons, Super Bowl and a lovely Valentine's Market

POP/ROCK
Imagine Dragons
Bands that aim as commercially big and bold as Imagine Dragons can inevitably be criticized for being, alternatively, too pompously ridiculous or too shorn of their more interesting or rougher edges to be taken seriously. However, there’s no denying that Dan Reynolds and company had the rare vision of a rock band that could become one of the biggest musical acts in the world in the 2010s. Grafting electropop and stilted R&B to the most bloated Brit-pop and post-alt templates, they have peddled rafter-rattling hooks and mass-consumed catharsis into a kind of greatness, or at least inescapability. On Feb. 12, Colonial Life Arena goes radioactive. Doors open at 7 p.m., tickets start at $59.50. Visit coloniallifearena.com for more info. KYLE PETERSEN
ELECTRONIC/INDIE
Dabin w/ Rome In Silver and Skybreak
If you like electronic music but wish it had a bit more of a warm, human feel, you might like Dabin. The Juno-award-nominated musician and producer loves his programmed beats and synths, but he also has a way with a pop melody and a heartfelt lyric. Put them all together and you have EDM with a distinctively human feel. Dabin will perform at The Senate on Feb. 13 with Rome In Silver and Skybreak. Tickets run from $19.99 to $26. Visit thesenatecolumbia.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
OPERA
Peach State Opera
Experience live opera Feb. 13 at Newberry Opera House — the perfect way to kick off Valentine's Day Eve. Peach State Opera, a touring opera company, will take the Newberry Opera House stage with “The Marriage of Figaro,” a comedy that tells the story of the power struggles between elite and working classes. The show begins at 3 p.m. and tickets are $35. More information at newberryoperahouse.com HALLIE HAYES
MUSIC AND DRINKS
Carter Lybrand at Steel Hands Brewing
Carter Lybrand is a storyteller through his music. From his small Southern home to a military tour in the 2010s to doing it all for his deceased grandparents, Lybrand has an identity that he wants to bring to the stage. Lybrand will be coming to Steel Hands brewery on Feb. 10 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. More information at facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing. STEPHEN PASTIS
SHOP FOR LOVE
Valentines Market
There’s something delightfully cozy about the small, open-air markets that Curiosity Coffee Bar pops up for holidays and special occasions, like this special Valentines-themed one on Feb 9. Featuring just a handful of local artists and artisans that capture the gist of the neighborhood, you can grab a brew (or vino, since they’ll have some samples), some grub from a food truck (in this case, the excellent Paella South) and take in delightful musical ambience (violinist) Martina Williams from the manageable hours of 5-8 p.m. Friends, lovers, ex-lovers, whatever, rejoice. More details at facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar. KYLE PETERSEN
JAZZ/SOUL
Groove Masters Band Presents An Evening of Soulful Rhythms
If you enjoy nights full of good, soulful dance tunes, the Groove Masters Band has you covered! On Feb. 11 at 8 p.m., they will perform at West Columbia’s Chayz Lounge. The band is known for covering artists like Beyonce, John Legend, Stevie Wonder and more. Enjoy a cocktail and dance the night away with others who enjoy soul music all the same. More information at chayzlounge.com. HALLIE HAYES
Turbo Gatto Album Release
Amid the sounds of squealing tires and revving engines, Turbo Gatto entwines growling guitars, subterranean bass and shuddering vocals to create their careening-toward-the-guard rail riffs that anchor the band’s self-styled, cat-themed garage rock. The South Carolina combo celebrates the release of new music at Art Bar, where fans and acolytes can worship at the loud altar of influences liker Motorhead, AC/DC and The Stooges. A $5 cover charge gets you in for the Feb. 29 performance; More info at artbarsc.com. PAT MORAN
PUNK/ROCK
Murphy’s Law
The long-running New York punk band Murphy’s Law swings through West Columbia on Feb. 11 to grace the venerable walls of New Brookland Tavern in the only way they know how. Although frontman Jimmy Gestapo is the only constant in the group’s four decade run, the mission has always been the same: deliver trashy, mosh-inducing party excellence, however insouciant and sloshy it needs to be. God bless ‘em. Antagonizers ATL, Soda City Riot, and Brandy and the Butcher also bring the heat on this bill. Doors open at 7 p.m., tickets are $20. More details at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
POP
Sun June w/ Daphne Tunes
Texas-based Sun June refers to what they do as “regret pop,” and while we’re not really sure what that means, the quintet does make gorgeous music. Their just-released new EP, “+3” is one of the prettiest of the new year, all sighing melodies, blurry guitar chords and wistful arrangements. Sun June performs at New Brookland Tavern on Feb. 15 with Daphne Tunes. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Visit newbrooklandtavern.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
SPORTS
Super Bowl Party
Whether your team made it into the 2022 Super Bowl or not, it’s never a bad idea to gather with a crowd of people, drink a cold beer and watch Sunday football. Luckily, there are several places in Columbia to join in on Super Bowl watch parties, including Hickory Tavern in The Vista and The Grand on Main Street. Discover more places to watch the game on Facebook, Eventbrite and similar sites. So, tell me – Rams or Bengals? HALLIE HAYES
ART
South Arts Southern Prize & State Fellows Exhibition
The South Arts Southern Prize & State Fellows project was created to support great contemporary art in the American South. This exhibition at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art features pieces by nine state fellowship recipients, one from each state in the South Arts region. It’s a chance to see creations by some of the most promising artists in our region, all gathered in one place. The exhibition is open now and runs through March 6th. Exhibition hours at 701cca are Wednesday-Sunday, 1-5 p.m. and it runs until March 6. Visit 701cca.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
NATURE
Go on a guided hike at Congaree
One of the undersung qualities of life in Columbia is our proximity to the Congaree National Park, a bit of old growth hardwood forest and backwoods swamp nestled aside the hamlet of Hopkins, the park is a genuine wonder and peaceful refuge that’s just a short drive away. Take advantage of their guided nature walks, of which there are two on Feb. 12 at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Entrance and walk is free, although reservations are required. More details a tnps.gov/cong. KYLE PETERSEN
THEATER
The Red Velvet Cake War Closing Night
Hectic and hilarious are closing up at The Town Theatre on Feb. 13, as the crazy Verdeen family and the hottest month in Sweetgum, Texas run for just a few more nights. The play, The Red Velvet Cake War, is performing its final week at The Town Theatre with tickets for $25. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Read more about the show and this energetic story at towntheatre.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
ART
Fulmination and the Final Fulfillment: Specters of Capital
Artist Morgan Craig’s extensive travels inform this exhibit showcasing 18 of his paintings which examine the impact of capitalism on the world. Spoiler alert: That impact is not good. Inspired by how industry has changed throughout time, Craig documents crumbling cities and factories gone silent. His haunting paintings witness a rapidly fragmenting past and a future that is already disintegrating. The free exhibit at University of South Carolina’s McMaster Gallery runs through Feb. 17. More info at sc.edu. PAT MORAN