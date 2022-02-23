Columbia To-Do List (Feb. 23-March 1): Cats, Morgan Wallen and Mardi Gras this week

THEATER
'Cats'
Yes, it’s “Cats,” the musical that simply will not die, at the Koger Center for the Arts. If you’re into furrily dressed actors pawing at you and classic tunes like “Memory,” you’ll enjoy this production of the show that first appeared in 1981, becoming the fourth longest-running Broadway show in history and spawned a 2019 movie about which the less said, the better. Showtime on Feb. 28 at the Koger Center for the Arts is 7:30pm and tickets range from $45-$90. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
COUNTRY
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen, 2021’s biggest and most infamous country music superstar, hits Colonial Life Arena this Thursday, Feb. 24, on his “Dangerous Tour.” While the rough-and-rowdy singer went through a semi-period of cancellation when his drunken use of the n-word hit the tabloids early last year, it didn’t stop legions of fans from making his album the most-streamed record of last year, or country radio stations from quietly adding his songs back into rotation. According to early reports of the tour, there’s a subtle undercurrent of Trump rally vibes in the water, so weigh your moral qualms and sense of good taste before imbibing in Wallen's tunes. Tickets start at $138, doors at 7 p.m. More info at coloniallifearena.com. KYLE PETERSEN
CELEBRATION
Mardi Gras Columbia
“Laissez les bons temps rouler!” Beginning in 2010 as a low budget, seat-of-the-pants affair, Columbia’s Mardi Gras celebration has grown a bit more structured over the course of twelve years, but the event still retains an organic and spontaneous feel. The festivities, hosted by the Krewe de Columbi-Ya-Ya, kick off at City Roots Urban Sustainable Farm in the historic Rosewood neighborhood. The parade starts at 11 a.m., followed by a music festival boasting 12 live bands on three stages. Tickets are $5 for the Feb. 26 event. More info at experiencecolumbiasc.com. PAT MORAN
ROCK
Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Mid-2000s rock fans get ready to go crazy for this one. On Feb. 24, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus — yes, you read that right — will take the NBT stage and we can only hope to hear classic hits like Face Down and Your Guardian Angel. You can’t help but appreciate the band's classic rock guitar riffs paired with grungy, pop-punk vocals. Supported by Astoria State, Parris Bridge and Dull Mourning. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets start at $20. More information at facebook.com/newbrooklandtavern. HALLIE HAYES
THEATER
'These Shining Lives'
Based on actual events, “These Shining Lives” reaches back almost a century to uncover a harrowing but inspiring history that still has profound resonance to our society today. Playwright Melanie Marnich tells the tragic story of women in the 1920s hired to decorate watch faces with glow-in-the-dark, radium-based paint, a substance their employer referred to as “medicinal.” As they begin developing serious illnesses from radiation exposure, they soon realize the company’s complicity and wage a legal battle to bring it to justice. The USC Theatre Department will perform These Shining Lives at the Longstreet Theatre at 8 p.m. on Feb. 25. Tickets are $15-$22. Visit sc.edu for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
OPERA
‘La belle Hélène’
Long before Elmer Fudd serenaded Bugs Bunny in the 1957 Warner Brothers cartoon What’s Opera, Doc?, comic operas flourished. There’s even a term for 19th century comic operettas, opéra bouffe, reportedly coined by German-born French composer and impresario Jacques Offenbach. Offenbach practically invented the form, producing its most famous example, La belle Hélène. The three-act piece parodies the elopement of Helen and Paris, the star-crossed romance that kick-started the Trojan War. Admission for the Feb. 26 performance at University of South Carolina's Drayton Hall ranges from $10 to $25. More info at sc.edu. PAT MORAN
MUSIC
Ears Wide Open: The Art of Being: Women
As part of their recurring Ears Wide Open series, UofSC is bringing "The Art of Being: Women" to the Richland County Library on Feb. 25 at 2:45 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. The event is a celebration of women in music from a partnership with the University of South Carolina wind ensemble. Tickets are free, and more information can be found at sc.edu. STEPHEN PASTIS
CELEBRATION
Mardi Gras! at Steel Hands Brewing
The Mardi Gras offerings in Columbia seem to grow more plentiful each year, as this Steel Hands celebration on Feb. 26 clearly suggests. In addition to live music (including the second line-inspired Soda City Brass Band), the brewery will be having a crawfish boil starting at 2 p.m. with the famous New Orleans pastry beignets on hand as well. Should pair well with their blueberry lemonade ale? Something tells me you won’t need to bring your Mardi Gras beads either. More info at facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing. KYLE PETERSEN
COMEDY
Bert Kreischer — The Berty Boy Tour
I’ve never met someone who doesn’t enjoy a good laugh, and Columbia’s Township Auditorium is bringing just that to Columbia patrons. The Rolling Stone featured stand-up comedian, reality television host and actor, Bert Kreischer, will take Township's stage on Feb. 25 as part of his “The Berty Boy” tour. Don’t be surprised if Bert is shirtless — it’s all a part of the act! The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $62. More information at bertbertbert.com. HALLIE HAYES
THEATER
'Tick, Tick…Boom!'
Catch “Tick, Tick…Boom!” at the Trustus Theatre before it ends its run on Feb. 26th. This autobiographical musical was written by Jonathan Larson, the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer of “Rent.” It’s the tale of a composer trying to get his big break in theater and the sacrifices he has to make to get to the top. Featuring 14 songs, ten characters and a full band, “Tick, Tick…Boom!” gives you a chance to get inside Larson’s head before he made it big. Visit trustus.org for showtimes and ticket prices. VINCENT HARRIS
CHRISTIAN ROCK
Winter Jam
For a certain stripe of Christian music fan, going to Winter Jam is presumably a rite of passage, given the long-running success of the multi-artist package tour that makes bank in the Bible belt year after year. There’s a certain datedness and uncanny valley nature to many of these artists and their relationship to the pop proper, whether that’s the decades-running hard rockers Skillet or the wholesome boy band-isms of Tauren Wells. But there’s no denying that the thematic through-lines of salvation and prayer persist. No cover charge for the Feb. 25 stop at Colonial Life Arena, just a $10 suggested donation at the door. Starts at 7 p.m. More info at coloniallifearena.com. KYLE PETERSEN
R&B/FUNDRAISER
The 18th Legends of … Concert & Auction
The Auntie Karen Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to empower, enlighten and educate children through the arts, presents this fundraiser, concert and auction. The concert features R&B luminary Jeffrey Osbourne, possessor of one of the finest, silkiest voices in a genre noted for smoothness. Also on the bill is singer-songwriter Lalah Hathaway. Daughter of soul legend Donny Hathaway (“The Ghetto”), Lalah excels at jazz, pop and gospel. Tickets are $65 - $100 for the Feb. 25 show. More info at kogercenterforthearts.com. PAT MORAN
MUSIC
Rex Darling Single Release Show
Rex Darling, the people-sized dinosaurs who make you want to dance, will return to the New Brookland Tavern once again on Feb. 26, this time with a new single, “Carcinogen.” They will be accompanied by Bero Bero and Julianna Money. Tickets cost $12 in pre-sale and $15 at the door. Celebrate the Mesozoic era with Rex Darling starting at 8 p.m. More information at newbrooklandtavern.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
ART
CMA Public Tour: Cornerstones of the Collection
It can get lost in the fervor and excitement for new and traveling exhibits, but the permanent collection at the Columbia Museum of Art is pretty excellent. Since CMA thematically reorganized back in 2018, many patrons have found fresh perspectives and new favorites — something which can be helped along by a public tour like the “Cornerstones of the Collection” offered at 1 p.m. on Feb. 27. Free with membership or admission, the tour pointedly highlights works from around the world and different eras. Face covering are still required. More info at columbiamuseum.org. KYLE PETERSEN
THEATER
Shakespeare in the Raw
It’s Shakespeare, but without the production. Shakespeare in the Raw is truly in “the raw,” being a group of local actors putting on the romantic comedy “Two Gentleman of Verona,” but with no set, no costumes, no budget and no rehearsals. It starts at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Brookland Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall. Admissions is free and donations will be accepted. More information about the show can be found in our previous coverage at free-times.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
ROCK/POP
Shun, Soda City Riot and Imaginary Enemy
Another Saturday night at Art Bar means another night of live music. On Feb. 26, Shun, Soda City Riot and Imaginary Enemy will perform their rock hits, mixing heavy instrumentals and classic heavy-rock vocals. It’s a night to support both local and non-local musicians, drink a few beers and enjoy the company of those who also love a good head banger. Doors open at 8 p.m. and a cover fee will be taken at the door. More information at artbarsc.com. HALLIE HAYES