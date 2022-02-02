Columbia To-Do List (Feb. 2-8): The Temptations, American Memories and No Limit Reunion

R&B
The Temptations and The Four Tops
Don’t pigeonhole these two celebrated R&B vocal quartets simply as polished oldies acts. Along with The Supremes, The Temptations and The Four Tops comprised Motown top hit-making tier, boasting effortless professionalism, and an almost supernatural vocal facility. While The Temptations display more musical elasticity, ranging from pop to political funk, The Four Tops boast a more unusual sound, fronted by Levi Stubbs’ full throttles gospel baritone. Tickets are $53 for the Feb. 5 performance. More info at thetownship.org. PAT MORAN
IMPROVISED MUSIC
Erez Dressel, Majid Araim, Pablo Tobar
Erez Dessel is a pianist, tape manipulator and improviser who cut his teeth working with Billy Hart and Jason Moran while studying at the New England College of Music. Multi-instrumentalist and electronics whiz Majid Araim is a fixture in Atlanta’s improvised and new music communities. Aerophoner Pablo Tobar holds two master’s degrees — one in performance from Northern Illinois, and another in music technology from Georgia Southern. They hit the ifART Gallery on Feb. 6 as a trio, dropping improvised, tech-addled free jazz jams that will likely uncoil and explode into fractured fractals. Doors at 8 p.m.; admission is $15. Visit tinyurl.com/desselmajidtobar for more information. PATRICK WALL
MUSIC
American Memories
The SC Philharmonic, under the direction of Morihiko Nakahara, has created a sweeping program for its Feb. 5 performance at the Koger Center for the Arts. The pieces for “American Memories” include familiar favorites like Gershwin’s “An American In Paris,” but there will also be a world premiere of “Foggy Brown Sugar” by Dick Goodwin. “Foggy Brown Sugar” is based on a poem by Frank Clark and will be the centerpiece of the SC Philharmonic’s performance. Showtime at the Koger Center is 7:30 pm. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for ticket info. VINCENT HARRIS
HIP-HOP/RAP
No Limit Reunion Tour
Master P, who founded the No Limit record label and forever changed hip-hop, will always and forever be known for a distinctive time and place. The impact of his stable of No Limits artists and producers in New Orleans definitively broke down the coastal narrative of hip-hop and brought twangy voices into the commercial space of the genre in the late 1990s and early 2000s. This self-aware “reunion” tour features P alongside so many of the familiar voices of that era, from frequent collaborators like Mia X and Silkk the Shocker to some of the labels biggest stars in Mystikal and Juvenile. The tour hits Colonial Life Arena on Feb. 4. Tickets start at $59.50 and the music starts at 8 p.m. More info at coloniallifearena.com. KYLE PETERSEN
ART/SHOPPING
Free First Thursday
With The Columbia Museum of Art offering extended hours, there’s ample opportunity to dive into the engaging yet challenging world of Afrofuturism with 22 South Carolinians, a kind of adjunct to the museum’s current 30 Americans exhibit. This showcase sharpens its focus on remarkable Black artists who have been shaped by their experiences in South Carolina. Festivities at Boyd Plaza include live music, food vendors and a beer garden. The Feb. 3 event is free. More info at columbiamuseum.org/events/free-first-thursday-cma-14. PAT MORAN
ROCK/COUNTRY
The Piedmont Boys
On the opening cut of the 2020 album “Almost Home”, The Piedmont Boys' frontman Greg Payne commands his audience to “pass me the bottle and turn up old George Jones.” Over thousands of shows and four albums, the Greenville-based outfit has lived, played and written with that ethos in mind. With a rock mindset but deeply outlaw country approach, the patented blend of twangy baritone, fiddle solos and loose guitar ramblings will wash over you, with lyrics that might hit the nail just a little too firmly on the head. The band hits New Brookland Tavern on Feb. 4 for you to drown your sorrows to. Cover is $10, doors at 8 p.m. More details at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
MUSIC
The Pines of Rome
The University of South Carolina Symphonic orchestra is presenting “The Pines of Rome,” a Respighi orchestral showpiece considered the epitome of orchestra. This production is at the Koger Center and starts at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3. Tickets cost $28, and the event will feature nearly three showcases of talent, including Haydn’s “Symphony No.88.” Cellist Clari Bryant, the newest member of UofSC school of music faculty, will also be performing a particularly challenging piece, Shostakovich’s “Cello Concerto No.1.” More information at kogercenterforthearts.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
THEATER
“tick, tick… BOOM!”
Starting Feb. 4, Trustus Theatre is bringing theater-goers “Tick, Tick… Boom!”, an autobiographical musical by the Pulitzer Prize-winning composer of “Rent,” Jonathan Larson. The musical follows the story of a composer and the sacrifices he made in order to receive his big break in the world of theater. Through 14 on-set songs, this play will take you on a journey of music and theater, leading to a Broadway blockbuster. Tickets start at $30. More information at trustus.org. HALLIE HAYES
FILM
For the Culture
The Nickelodeon presents a lively treasure trove of 16 Black American films. The program boasts at least three classics: Prince’s star-making turn in "Purple Rain," is a glossy Bob Fosse-influenced domestic drama. The magisterial Oscar-winning "Moonlight" is a lyrical yet unflinching look at brittle masculinity and the gay Black experience. Like the best horror movies, "Get Out" is both a suffocating nightmare and a trenchant social satire. Tickets are $9 per film, and the series runs Feb. 4 - Feb. 17. More info at nickelodeon.org/fortheculture. PAT MORAN
SHOPPING
Curiosity Coffee Bar’s Valentine’s Market
Ok, here it is. This is your big chance to get Valentine’s Day right this year. Head over to the Valentine’s Market at Curiosity Coffee Bar on Feb. 9 and get just about any kind of gift you could want. Hand-crafted jewelry? Done. The perfect bottle of wine? Also done. Beautiful artwork? It’s there, too. You’re bound to find something for that special someone. And you can get some good food and drink while you’re there. The market runs from 5-8 p.m. at Curiosity Coffee Bar. More info at facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar VINCENT HARRIS
FOOD & DRINK
Steel Hands Beer Release
What is it about cold weather that makes beer taste extra good? Whatever it is, Steel Hands Brewing certainly knows their way around good libations, and they are debuting a new one on Feb. 4. Get ready for the first taste of 4.2% King Cake Golden Ale, along with some good old New Orleans-style grub. How can you possibly not like a beer called King Cake, anyway? Mmmm…cake. The festivities begin at noon and specials begin at 5 p.m. Check out steelhandsbrewing.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
CULTURE
22 Columbians Talk
The Columbia Museum of Art kicks off Black History Month on Feb. 3 with a special event. Some of the artists of 22 Columbians, a CMA exhibit featuring black artists who have been shaped by their experiences in South Carolina, will gather together to explore the topic of Afrofuturism and its influence on the creative practice. The artists featured will be Raishad Glover, Dogon Krigga, Isaac Udogwu, and Cedric Umoja, and the event will be moderated by Kyle C. Coleman. The 22 South Carolinians Salon Series begins with a Happy Hour at 5:30 pm, and the conversation begins at 6:30 p.m. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
COMEDY
Chris Powell
It takes a special kind of comedian to go from talking about “I Can’t Breathe” and the Black Lives Matter movement to taking a deep dive into classic sitcoms like “Family Matters” and “Full House,” and Chris Powell is that comedian. The writer and actor’s career is on an upward trajectory right now; he’s appeared on hit shows like “Empire” and HBO Max’s “Love Life.” Powell will be at the Comedy House for multiple shows from Feb. 4-6. Visit comedyhouse.us for ticket info and showtimes. VINCENT HARRIS
MEDITATION/MUSIC
AiR Presents: Mindfulness and Mandalas
Starting on Feb. 7, Richland Library artist-in-residence Mary How will lead a weekly lunchtime “Mindfulness and Mandala Meditation Session.” These 10-15 minute guided meditation sessions will be followed by a mindfulness tip and mandala prompt to get your mind right for the upcoming week. No registration is necessary, and sessions will be available virtually. Sessions start at noon each Monday. More details over at richlandlibrary.com/events. KYLE PETERSEN
ROCK
Stop Light Observations
If you grew up a fan of the raspy rock tones and electric instrumentals of Stop Light Observations, you’ll be happy to hear they’ll be coming to Columbia’s Main Course on Feb. 4. The band first took the indie rock community by storm in 2012 with their album “The Zoo,” and continue to release new music today. Tickets are $17.50 and doors open at 7 p.m. More information at maincoursesc.com. HALLIE HAYES
DANCE
University of South Carolina Dance Spring Concert
The opening day of the University of South Carolina’s Dance Spring Concert is Feb. 9 at Drayton Hall Theater, bringing with it the spring semester’s bloom of contemporary dance. Expect original contemporary works by dance faculty Jennifer Deckert, André Megerdichian and Olivia Waldrop for the annual performance. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. and costs $22 for general public, with additional pricing options. Information about the dancers, event and tickets at sc.edu. STEPHEN PASTIS