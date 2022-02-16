Columbia To-Do List (Feb. 16-22): The Westerlies, Illusions drag show and Widespread Panic.

CLASSICAL/BRASS
Southern Exposure: The Westerlies
Unlike the prevailing winds from which it takes its name, genre-bending brass quartet The Westerlies seem incapable of following predominant trends. Comprised of four childhood friends from Seattle, the group is rooted in European traditions rather than the Crescent City funk influences found in most American brass bands. Beyond that underpinning, all bets are off. The Westerlies entwine jazz, new classical, Appalachian folk and more in their powerful musical currents. The Feb. 18 performance is free, but registration is required. More info at sc.edu. PAT MORAN
BALLET
Complexions Presents “Stardust from Bach to Bowie”
The long-awaited (and rescheduled) performance from Complexions, one of the preeminent contemporary ballet companies in America, has likely been circled on every local dance aficionado’s calendar for months. The company, founded by former Alvin Ailey stars Desmond Richardson and Dwight Rhoden, is world-renowned for their innovative and inclusive approach to incorporating different styles, methods and cultures in their performances. “Stardust,” featuring competing sets of repertory scored by '70s rock icon/iconoclast David Bowie and classical giant Johann Sebastian Bach, more than fits that bill. The company performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at Harbison Theatre. Tickets are $35-$40; more information available at harbisontheatre.org. KYLE PETERSEN
JAM/ROCK
Widespread Panic
Widespread Panic is the jammiest Southern jam band that ever jammed. They’ve jammed harder and longer than just about any of their contemporaries, and they’re still jamming today. In fact, they jam so much that one night at the Township Auditorium wasn’t enough to contain all that jamming. Widespread Panic needs to be more, well, widespread to jam the way they want, so they’ll be jamming across three nights at the Township this weekend, playing Feb. 18, 19 and 20. Visit thetownship.org for ticket prices and showtimes, and this probably goes without saying, but get ready to jam. VINCENT HARRIS
ART
Anila Quayyum Agha and Rodin Preview
This members-only preview on Feb. 18 of two excellent new exhibitions at the Columbia Museum of Art, one featuring works by the famed French sculptor Auguste Rodin and the other of cross-disciplinary contemporary artist Anila Quayyum Agha, is packed with extra value. The evening opens with a lecture on the sculptor at 6 p.m., followed by a conversation with the museum's Director of Art and Learning Jackie Adams with Agha herself starting at 7 p.m. The museum has strict COVID-19 precautions in place, so there will be no food or drinks and face coverings will be required. Free for members, reservations required. See more details at columbiamuseum.org. KYLE PETERSEN
DRAG
Illusions The Drag Queen Show
Illusions The Drag Queen Show is a national organization that hosts drag shows across the country. Now coming to Columbia, the show features a night of comedy, impersonations, music and, of course, drag. The opening night of this event is Feb. 18, with tickets for $10. It runs until Apr. 10, and dinner is not included in this event. The event starts at 7 p.m. on 1518 Henderson Street. More information can be found at illusionsthedragqueenshow.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
COMEDY
Heather McMahan’s Farewell Tour
The Koger Center for the Arts is bringing on the laughs Feb. 19 with actress and comedian Heather McMahan. McMahan’s Farewell Tour will take you on a comedic journey where the comedian embraces her “hot mess” and turns it into laughs for all. Recommended for a mature audience, bring your friends and grab a glass of wine — you’ll need it. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $32. More information at heatherontour.com/. HALLIE HAYES
FOOD/PERFORMANCE
Beyond The Eats: Alton Brown Live
Alton Brown has spent the last 20 years or so on the Food Network showing us the “Good Eats”. Now he’s hitting the road with a new culinary variety show, pulling from both his comedic charm and culinary expertise. You can expect a dash of standup, a pinch of unusual cooking demos and a dollop of food science, all mixed together and cooked up in the Koger Center for the Arts. Showtime is 7:30 on Feb. 17, and tickets run from $41-$67. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
CLASSICAL/BEER
Chamber Crawl
Chamber Crawl by the SC Philharmonic is crawling to Irmo’s Craft and Draft, on Feb. 16, bringing with it the classical sound of a string quartet. Tickets cost $15, with a $25 option for an add-on charcuterie board. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the first event of this new outreach series featuring the one-hour concert with beer and wine selections. More information at scphilharmonic.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
POP/DISCO
Raspberry Pie, Paisley and the Birdwalks, Opus and The Frequencies
Orlando-based Raspberry Pie have the looks, the chops and the groove — for a disco-obsessed slice of middle America circa 1978. Their surreal video for their “Gym Song” boasts enough spandex, sweat bands, fiddly guitar and squiggly synths to fuel a dozen vintage Olivia Newton-John records, but underneath the snark and cheese beats a heart of clever and catchy pop songcraft. Tickets are $10 for the Feb. 17 show. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. PAT MORAN
WRESTLING/THEATRICS
WWE Raw
In the afterglow of Super Bowl Sunday, are you at a loss for how to channel your confused sense of masculinity through the patronage of a bizarre cultural institution now that the football season is over? Never fear, there’s still plenty of opportunities to see sweaty men perform idiotic feats of physical violence in soap opera fashion in ole ‘merica. The long-running WWE Raw professional “wrestling” extravaganza returns to Colonial Life Arena on Feb. 21. Tickets start at a mere $23 bucks, show at 7:30 p.m. More details at coloniallifearena.org. KYLE PETERSEN
COUNTRY
Ashely McBryde This Town Talks Tour
If you're a fan of good country music, this show is for you. A mix between old Hank Jr. and the classic writing of artists like Shania Twain, McBryde gives you a mix between old and modern country music. Taking The Senate stage Feb. 18, experience this electric country star yourself. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $26. More information at ashleymcbryde.com. HALLIE HAYES
CHILI
Lexington Chili Cookoff
The ingredients of my Irish-American family’s chili recipe include ground veggie burger, a fistful of serrano peppers, a bottle of stout and an ersatz Mexican mole made from cocoa powder and molasses. You can probably taste better — and stranger — recipes at the chili cookoff hosted by the Lexington County Blowfish, Old Mill Brew Pub and the town of Lexington. Admission includes unlimited chili samples, and all proceeds benefit local nonprofits. Tickets are $10 for the Feb. 20 event. More info at icehouseamphitheater.com. PAT MORAN
TRIVIA
Quentin Tarantino Trivia Night
Say “trivia” again! Say “trivia” one more %&%#@# time! Sorry to be so profane, but we can’t really think of a better way to tell you about Tin Roof Columbia’s Quentin Tarantino Trivia night on Feb. 17, starting at 7 p.m. So bone up on “Inglorious Basterds,” “Jackie Brown,” “Pulp Fiction” and “Reservoir Dogs” and head out to this trivia night that will make you feel like a bad mother….you know. It’s free to play and for some reason all ages are welcome. More info at tinroofcolumbia.com. VINCENT HARRIS
WELLNESS
Sound Healing Experience with Austin Shook
Flutes, hand pan, harmonium and vocals make up this sound experience from The Well Collective, which brings Austin Shook to Studio Fire on Rosewood Drive. The Collective has a goal of bringing health and wellness to Columbia, and Shook will be performing vibrational healing, sound therapy, on Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $30 and more information can be found on Eventbrite.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
COMEDY
Legend of the Rings Presented by the Movie Mockery Show
The Art Bar’s Movie Mockery Show is explicitly designed to present movies that are so bad, they become transcendent when you talk over them. Local comedians will be on hand to rib some of these wayward, ill-conceived productions, like the Feb. 21 selection Max Magician and the Legend of the Rings, the (cult?) family-friendly fantasy film with all the C-list trappings of the genre but also a literally comical lack of self-awareness, plot intrigue or acting chops. There should be guffaws a plenty. Admission is free, screening starts at 8:30 p.m. More info at artbarsc.com KYLE PETERSEN
FOOD
Main Street Food Tour
If you’re from the South, chances are you love food — don’t worry, we do too. Luckily, there’s tons of good eateries in Columbia and the Main Street Food Tour will help you check out plenty in one go. It features five to seven restaurants (Bourbon, Hampton Street Vineyard and others among them) in downtown Columbia, where event goers have the opportunity to taste a variety of local delicacies. On Feb. 19, you can join the event at 1:45 p.m. for $45. It’s never a bad day to try new foods! More information at columbiafoodtours.com. HALLIE HAYES