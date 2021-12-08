Columbia To-Do List (Dec. 8-14): Hiss Golden Messenger and a whole lot of holiday events

ROCK

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

American rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra is taking the Colonial Life Arena stage on Dec. 8, and all grunge ‘90s teens couldn’t be more stoked. The band was coined as a mix between Pink Floyd and The Who — if that doesn’t sell you on this show, then I don’t know what will. Tickets start at $37, and doors open at 7:30. Buy your tickets at coloniallifearena.com. HALLIE HAYES

SINGER/SONGWRITER

Hiss Golden Messenger at The Senate

There’s something about an end-of-the-year show by Hiss Golden Messenger which perfectly captures the blend of dark melancholy and shimmering hope of the holiday season, even before they dropped their immaculately gorgeous holiday album "O Come All Ye Faithful." This Dec. 10 show offers a chance to linger in our liminal state, uncertain about the fate of ourselves and the world, but still searching for that inner peace that comes with seasonal renewal. Show starts at 8 p.m., tickets are $21. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN

ORCHESTRA

The Holiday Pops

First things first, the Dec. 12 Holiday Pops concert at Harbison Theatre is typically quick to sell out, so you’ll want to get your tickets soon. Music director and conductor Morihiko Nakahara and the S.C. Philharmonic have put together a program of Christmas classics for this pops concert, and it’ll be a night of holiday favorites delivered by one of the best orchestras around. Showtime for Holiday Pops is 3:30 pm and tickets are $40. Visit harbisontheatre.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

JAZZ

Avant-Garde Jazz

Acclaimed Chicago drummer Tim Daisy closes out his 2021 Columbia concert series on Dec. 10, at ifART Gallery by convening a trio of musicians who’ve never played together. Joining Daisy are the D.C.-slash-NYC bassist Luke Stewart, who approaches jazz with a punk-rock mindset and trumpeter Jacob Wick, who has been launching his queer politics-informed improv missives from Mexico City since 2014. Alone, the musicians conjure sounds that are righteous and cleansing in the way a forest fire is; in a group setting, they can swing, soothe, and serrate better than just about anybody. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets are $15. Visit ifartgallery.blogspot.com for more information. PATRICK WALL

BALLET

The Nutcracker Ballet

Are you ready to become entranced by the Sugar Plum Fairy and her dazzling court? To be enchanted by the swirling snowflakes, and to cheer for the tiny toy soldiers and their leader, The Nutcracker prince? We hope so because "The Nutcracker" ballet is coming to the Newberry Opera House on Dec. 12. This holiday classic ballet, presented by the national dance company Dance Alive, is the perfect treat for the whole family. Showtime is 4 p.m., and tickets run from $17.50-$55. Visit newberryoperahouse.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

THEATER

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

The best Christmas pageant ever, literally, is coming to the Arts Center of Kershaw County on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. This theater rendition of the popular novel, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” by Barbara Robinson will be put on with cast members from the Columbia Children's Theatre and will follow the tale of the Herdman family in a musical adaptation, with tickets available online and starting at $10. Tickets and information at fineartscenter.org. STEPHEN PASTIS

JAZZ

Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis: Big Band Holidays

What better way to celebrate the holiday season than with classic holiday jazz? Right across from the Koger Center for the Arts in Johnson Hall, you can find classic hits like “All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth” and “Jingle Bells” by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with special guest Alita Moses. The is a perfect family event held on Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $100. More information at kogercenterforthearts.com. HALLIE HAYES

R&B/JAZZ

Brandon Stevens

R&B singer Brandon Stevens has the kind of svelte and husky voice that sinks effortlessly into whatever material he happens to be singing, and his selection of cover material (Brian McKnight, Marvin Gaye, Luther Vandross, Al Green, et. al.) makes for a perfect night of “soulful grooves” that fit the ethos of Chayz Lounge, in the best way possible. Doors at 7 p.m., tickets are $25 for the Dec. 11 show. More info at chayzlounge.com. KYLE PETERSEN

COMEDY/THEATER

"How the Mothers Stole Christmas"

The Mothers, the resident improv/sketch comedy group at Trustus, have already proved their Christmas stagecraft mettle with A Christmas Miracle at Richland Fashion Mall, their first foray into a full-length narrative that was a full-on Santa success. Now, they're back with a more sketch-oriented show that plays into their strengths by leaning into a naughty array of sketches and songs that will tease you into the holiday mood, if you will. The show runs Dec. 9-11 starting at 8 p.m., tickets are $16. More info at trustus.org. KYLE PETERSEN

ROCK

“A Not So Silent Night Holiday Bash”

On Dec. 11, head over to The Vista’s eclectic Art Bar for a loud evening. “A Not So Silent Night Holiday Bash” features The Transonics, Salford Dad’s Club, Solemn Shapes and Bad Stars. Despite the suggestion that this could be a raucous affair (and Art Bar’s propensity for putting on heavy shows), this is a fairly accessible and friendly lineup. It’s sure to be a solid time with headliner The Transonics easygoing surf rock/pop. Cover charge at the door. More info at artbarsc.com. DAVID CLAREY

PARADE

Cayce-West Columbia Parade of Lights

The colorful lights and festive feeling of a holiday parade are one of the most memorable parts of the holiday season, so don’t miss this year’s celebration of the Greater CWC Chamber Holiday Parade of Lights on Dec. 11 starting at 5:30 p.m. The event is open to anyone and begins in front of the Cayce Municipal Complex. More information can be found at cwcchamber.com. STEPHEN PASTIS

BEER/COOKIES

Cookies and Beer

What can I tell you that its title doesn’t convey? It’s the annual Cookies and Beer event at River Rat Brewery on Dec. 11. You can expect cookies and, uh, beer. For $20 per person, you get four 8 ounce pours of River Rat beer and four homemade cookies to pair. The beers all are on the dark side, with stouts and porters; while the cookies are of a wide range. Kids get in free and there’s an ugly sweater contest, too. More info at facebook.com/riverrat.brewery. DAVID CLAREY

METAL

Blood Incantation, Primitive Man, Sissy Spacek, Withered, Jarhead Fertilizer

If you’re a fan of heavy metal, let us put you on Blood Incantation. The band delivers dynamic screamo with electrifying instrumentals – a true head banger to say the least. They’ll take the New Brookland Tavern stage Dec. 12 with support from Primitive Man, Sissy Spacek, Withered and Jarhead Fertilizer — a line up for the books. Tickets range from $15 to $18 and doors open at 7 p.m. More information at facebook.com/NBTavern. HALLIE HAYES

YESTERYEAR

Old Time Jam

Columbia has a surprising number of old-timey inclined players, and this semi-regular Old Time Jam now taking place at Curiosity Coffee Bar takes advantage of that reality. While there’s something fundamentally haphazard about this kind of open jam, the end result is a fascinating bit of musical kismet where a certain set of share songs, passed down through the generations, still can find new life. The Dec. 9 jam starts at 5:30 p.m. More info at curiositycoffeebar.com. KYLE PETERSEN

THEATER

Cheaper By The Dozen

It’s a classic story: Boy meets girl, they fall in love, get married, and then have a dozen kids together. That’s the tale told in “Cheaper By The Dozen,” Christopher Sergel’s adaptation of the semi-autobiographical novel written by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. Enjoy the story of the Gilbreth family and laugh along as their inventor father, who is well-known for bringing better efficiency to factories, tries to keep his family running just as efficiently. More info for the Dec. 9-19 production at villagesquaretheatre.com. VINCENT HARRIS

POP/ROCK

Nothing, Bambara and Midwife

Pop-punk meets rock on Dec. 9 when Nothing takes the New Brookland Tavern stage. Reminiscent of bands like Mom jeans and Tiny Moving Parts, the band takes usual pop-punk and mixes it in with unique instrumentals while providing translucent vocals. Supported by Bambara and Midwife. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door, and doors open at 6 p.m. More information at facebook.com/NBTavern. HALLIE HAYES