Columbia To-Do List (Dec. 7-13): Nicole Neely, Holiday Bizarre and Nutcracker

CLASSICAL
Nicole Neely
Violinist-arranger-composer-conductor and Columbia native Nicole Neely joins her string quartet, The Black Exchange, for the next show in the More Than Rhythm: A Black Music Series concert at the Columbia Museum of Art. Nelly, who has performed with and/or arranged for artists including John Legend, Beyoncé and Mariah Carey, joins series host Ethnomusicologist Dr. Birgitta Johnson for a pre-concert talk. Admission to the Dec. 8 talk and show is free. More info at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN
SHOP
Holiday Bizarre
Local music, drinks, snacks and shopping – what more could you want? On Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., you can do all this at Noma Warehouse as part of Holiday Bizarre, an event hosted by Willa Heart and Meredith Walker. A lineup of local artists will play music while you shop and chat with local vendors. This free event is a great way to get into the holiday spirit or find a unique gift. More information at facebook.com/nomawarehouse. HALLIE HAYES
BALLET
Nutcracker
Yes, there’s plenty of “Nutcracker” shows in Columbia this time of year. But the Columbia City Ballet is bringing back-to-back performances of its roving show to Columbia’s Koger Center on Dec. 10 and 11. While you most certainly know the tale, there’s a certain local distinction to this company’s production as well, with it being the first to hit the Koger and, per the ballet website, the longest running artistic event there. The ballet is also following up these performances with another pair at the Koger on Dec. 17 and 18. Tickets for the performances run $35-$60. More info at kogercenterforthearts.com. DAVID CLAREY
BLUES/SINGER-SONGWRITER
THE Dubber
In the spirit of the Mississippi Delta Bluesmen, THE Dubber confronts the world with only his words and a guitar. The self-taught singer/songwriter continues to reinvent his blues by fusing musical genres for over 30 years. He combines everything from rock to folk to jazz, flavored by the international sounds of reggae, maqam (Arabic music) and Afro-beat. That’s just the beginning of a complex stew that helps him create such a fresh and distinct sound. Asheville’s RiYeN RoOtS is a similar, blues-based musical omnivore, so this should be an adventurous Dec. 9 evening of roots music at The Joint at 1710 Main. Showtime is 5:30pm. Visit facebook.com/thejointsc for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
JAZZ
Mark Rapp and Michael Hazin
Bring your holiday spirit for a swinging celebration with the ColaJazz Little Big Band featuring trumpeter Mark Rapp and vocalist Michael Hazin on Dec. 9. Journeying through big band swing, intimate small ensemble work and Sinatra-like crooning, the Little Big Band, Rapp and Hazin will bring some lively improv to a set of holiday classics at the Columbia Museum of Art. There will be light refreshments and a cash bar, and this concert is being recorded for SC Public Radio broadcast as part of the statewide radio show “ColaJazz Presents.” Four-person tables (includes one bottle of wine): $200 / $160 for members. Limited individual tickets: $35 / $28 for members / $5 for students. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
ROCK/HARDCORE
Kaonashi
“Someone told me life is what you make it/I guess I’m making it anxious,” intones Kaonashi vocalist Peter "Peter Rono" Rono in a barely controlled stentorian stutter on the Philadelphia metalcore quintet’s succinctly titles “F--- Temple University.” Kaonashi is a changeable and deeply troubled beast, melding intricate math rock, emotive post hardcore and progressive metal into pummeling whiplash-inducing tunes that play like missives from the frontlines of a fracturing society. Tickets to the Dec. 10 show are $15. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. PAT MORAN
JAZZ/R&B
Brittany Turnipseed
By now, you may be sick of Mariah Carey’s ubiquitous “All I Want For Christmas is You,” but don’t let that sour you on other soulful Yuletide tunes. Let sultry songs and yearning tunes season your celebration with soul-jazz songstress extraordinaire Brittany Turnipseed’s impeccable renditions of R&B-infused holiday classics. The Apollo Amateur Night Champion performs with her crack band. Tickets for the Dec. 10 show start are $25. More info at chayzlounge.com. PAT MORAN
BRUNCH
Drag Brunch + Taylor Swift's New Album
If you're a Swiftie to your core and didn't get your chance at tickets to her upcoming tour, The Hideout in West Columbia will have an option for you – drag brunch to celebrate Taylor Swift's latest album, Midnights. The coffee shop and bakery will be taken over by local drag group Columbia Kings n' Things as they perform some of Taylor's latest hits on Dec. 11. There's an 18+ show at 11 a.m. and a kid-friendly one at 2 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door and kid tickets are a cool $5. More info at facebook.com/colakingsnthings. HANNAH WADE
DRINK
The Gourmet Shop Champagne Bash
Listen, we all need a nice bottle of bubbly every now and then. That's why The Gourmet Shop's annual champagne bash exists – for the champagne enthusiast. The evening event takes place from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the Five Points cafe and boutique grocery store. Tickets cover small plates and six paired champagnes and are $65 a person. More information can be found at facebook.com/TheGourmetShop5Points. HANNAH WADE
JAZZ
Jason Nazary
Brooklyn-via-Atlanta percussionist Jason Nazary was the late trumpeter Jaimie Branch’s partner in the avant-garde duo Anteloper, which pushed jazz in bruising, beat-shredding, modular synth-addled directions in the musicians’ search for new paths for free exploration. As a solo performer, Nazary similarly bridges the synthetic and the real: On his two records as So Ghost and last year’s exceptional Spring Collection, the drummer uses his acoustic drums as a controller for electronic synth modules to improvise with himself, electric and acoustic sounds coalescing in spontaneous minimalist symphonies. Nazary performs at 8:30 p.m. at 711 Saluda Ave. (the old White Mule space in Five Points) on Saturday, December 10. Admission is $15. PATRICK WALL
HOLIDAY
Christmas Cabaret
If you need a little Christmas right this very minute, Workshop Theatre’s ”Christmas Cabaret” will put you in the spirit. With holiday classics old and new, the performing arts theater will haul out the holly for a festive evening. The cabaret features a slate of singers to serenade audiences at Cottingham Theatre on Columbia College’s campus. The performance will begin at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 and 3 p.m. Dec. 11. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 years old and younger. Visit workshoptheatreofsc.com for more info. SKYLAR LAIRD
HOLIDAY/FOOD/BEER
Christmas Cookie Beer Pairing
What’s better than Christmas cookies? How about cookies and beer? River Rat Brewery will be serving up both. Your taste buds will be tingling with beers such as River Rat’s My Morning Stout, Winter Warmer Ale, Sir Barley Wine and Cappuccino Lager paired with cookie flavors including white chocolate cranberry brandy, red velvet crackle, chocolate chip with M&Ms and chocolate peanut butter balls. Wear your ugliest sweater for a chance to win a contest, and bring your kids for a free sugar cookie and visit with Santa. A $20 ticket will get you four 8-ounce beers and four cookies at the Dec. 9 event, which begins at 4 p.m. Visit riverratbrewery.com for more info. SKYLAR LAIRD
ART
David Yaghjian Gallery Reception
On Dec. 11, Columbia artist David Yaghjian’s is holding a reception at the Harbison Theatre for his ongoing exhibition. The Columbia native’s oil paintings – which often feature a chimpanzee and a man in various scenes – may be familiar to some by his representation at the former IfART Gallery and now Mike Brown Contemporary. Brought about in collaboration with local arts organization The Jasper Project, Yaghjian will be at the theater to speak on his work at 2:30 p.m. More info at harbisontheatre.org. DAVID CLAREY
SHOP
Curiosity Coffee Bar Holiday Market
Yep, another holiday market, but it’s the season for giving – so get to it. And what better way to give than to give while supporting local small businesses? Every other Wednesday, Curiosity Coffee Bar is hosting local vendors showing off their unique crafts alongside food, music, wine tastings and more. The Dec. 7 event lasts from 5 to 8 p.m. More information at facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar. HALLIE HAYES