Columbia To-Do List (Dec. 29 - Jan. 4): Have a great new year with these events

HOLIDAY
NYE with DJ Jobey
You can’t go wrong ringing in the new year at one of Columbia’s favorite quirky bars. Art Bar is playing all the hits with DJ Jobey — and don’t forget about their $5 beer and shot combo! Bring your friends, dance all night and maybe even order a bit of food while you’re at it. A $5 cover charge will be required at the door. More info at artbarsc.com. HALLIE HAYES
HOLIDAY
Dressed Up To Get Down - New Year’s Eve 2021
Let's lay out the New Year's Eve party at The Senate/Tin Roof. Two stages featuring Nick Hickman and Candela? Check. Complimentary Champagne toast? Check. Balloon drop and confetti cannon at midnight? Big ol' check. They've even got VIP packages that'll keep you and your party partying all night long. Kinda sounds like they've taken care of everything, right? All you have to do now is dress to get down and show up. Visit the senatecolumbia.com for full details. VINCENT HARRIS
REGGAE
Tre Smith
There’s a reason guys with acoustic guitars peddling reggae rhythms and earnest platitudes are such a timeless sight in local pubs, particularly in college towns — they're always going for those kind of vibes, maaaaaaan. Virginia native Tre Smith has even created a branding moniker for his artistic pursuits (“BLSD,” for “Blessings, Lessons, Stories, Destinations”). Catch him at Steel Hands Brewing on Dec. 30 starting at 5 p.m. and hoist a toast (or a prayer, or a curse) to the ghost of Bob Marley. More info at facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing. KYLE PETERSEN
COUNTRY
Noel Lindler
Noel Lindler brings his brand of scorching guitar-driven country to Skyline backed by his crack combo The Bank Walkers. The band is an unapologetic C&W outfit with a dedication to tunes designed to propel boot-scooting across the dance floor. Identified by its locomotive-wail blues harmonica, witchy sidewinding fiddle and Lindler’s gruff bar-stool laureate vocals, this is a band destined to rock the house. The $5 show is at the Skyline Club on Jan. 1 and begins at 9 p.m. More info at skylineclubsc.com/shows. PAT MORAN
BLUES/JAZZ
The Charles Page Trio
There’s no time to develop a case of the post-holiday blues with the Charles Page Trio ushering in 2022 with a supple skein of soul, funk and jazz. The deft combo weaves a spell that sets hips snaking with assured covers of artists including Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, The Spinners, Michael Jackson, Frankie Beverly & Maze, Grover Washington Jr., Earth, Wind & Fire and much more. $25 at the Chayz Lounge on Dec. 1. More info at chayzlounge.com/shows. PAT MORAN
HOLIDAY
NYE Cover Show
New Brookland Tavern’s NYE cover show is back and this year they’re bringing a diverse, well-known line up. Experience local groups like Rex Darling as Billie Eilish, Death Ray Robin as My Chemical Romance, Flippants as Queens of the Stone Age and Outerego as Tame Impala! There’s no better way to ring in the new year than with your favorite artists! Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. All guests are required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or their vaccination card to enter. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. HALLIE HAYES
TRIVIA
Trivia at Hazelwood Brewing
Enjoy the last few days of 2021 on a hoppy note with trivia night at Hazelwood Brewing Company. Starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 29, the trivia tradition continues in this final week of 2021, so make sure to get there early to get a seat before they fill up. With lots of room to social distance, bring your brain and enjoy a craft beer. More information at hazelwoodbeerco.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
HOLIDAY
New Year’s Eve On The Farm
If you're looking for a more low-key New Year's Eve party, maybe something more informal, consider New Year's Eve on the Farm? They've got an oyster roast, BBQ, and other farm-to-table menu items prepared by acclaimed chef Scott Hall. The evening also includes live bluegrass music by Randy Lucas and his gang, beer, wine and a midnight Champagne toast. It’s a casual night of oysters, bbq and bluegrass. Tickets run a steep $125, but look at everything you get. Visit thefarm1780.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
DRINK
Free Tasting at Hollow Creek Distillery
Ah, the miracle of moonshine! The clear, high-octane and once-illicit liquor earned its name because still operators toiled by moonlight to avoid prying eyes. For nine generations Hollow Creek Distillery has been crafting the libation — now perfectly legal — in an old barn overlooking Lake Murray in Leesville. Partake of their small batch, hand-crafted moonshine without fear of the revenue men. The Dec. 30 tasting is free and begins at 1 p.m. More info at hollowcreekdistillery.com. PAT MORAN
PUNK
Short Division, Soda City Riot, Blue Ricky, Sword Fighters
Punk rock music always sounds better live and cranked up to 11, as this bill of friendly S.C. locals will clearly demonstrate. Charleston’s Short Division leans more toward the alt and emo ends of the genre, with a gruff, emotive vocal presence and the kind of churning grunge-indebted guitars that made Cloud Nothing into a household name, while Columbia’s Soda City Riot takes a more classicist-minded sneer at institutions large and small with street-punk verve and shout-along choruses. Blue Ricky and Sword Fighters open. Doors at 7 p.m., cover is $8. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
MARKET
Why not go to Soda City Market?
This is just a reminder that there’s all kinds of great events that happen every week in Columbia that often go unmentioned in these pages, like, for instance the Soda City Market. The vendor bazaar is a regular Saturday morning institution, but there’s no denying that the eclectic mix of food vendors, growers and artisans is among one of the best showcases of our city’s bounty. Something to keep in mind as we turn toward a new year, perhaps? The weekly market runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. More info at sodacitysc.com. KYLE PETERSEN
FUNK/R&B
Charlie Wilson
Charlie Wilson has been making hits since the late '70s with the Gap Band, but his late career renaissance as a solo artist and Professional Love Man has been quite something. Since his gold-selling 2005 solo album, “Charlie. Last Name Wilson,” the man has scored a staggering 12 No. 1 hits, and he'll no doubt be playing them all at his Township Arena show on New Year's Day. Showtime is 8 p.m., and tickets run from $71-$127. Visit thetownship.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
ART/CLASS
Beginning Throwing Tuesdays
The art of pottery, from throwing to sculpting and glazing, is not nearly as simple as it seems. For those looking to learn the vast world of pottery skills, go no further than “Beginning Throwing Tuesday” at the Columbia Art Center. This daytime course is suited for anyone interested in learning techniques and the basics of the art. This six-week course has a registration fee of $90, which grants access to six sessions with individual times and dates. Information, dates and times at onecolumbiasc.com. STEPHEN PASTIS