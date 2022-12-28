Columbia To-Do List (Dec. 28-Jan. 3): New Year's Eve and other happenings

FIREWORKS

Capital City Fireworks

It won't be Famously Hot, and honestly we shouldn't expect it to be. The long-time kings of New Year's Eve called off their fireworks extravaganza in 2022, ending a party that brought looky-loos from all over the Midlands into downtown Columbia. Even so, the city wasn't going to let the New Year pass without a fireworks show at all. Their Capital City Fireworks show will illuminate the skies above the statehouse (they note that the best view is along Gervais St. and Main St. north of that iconic building). If you're downtown, take a second and step outside to see the show. (If you're on the fence, you should know the city made parking free at all of their facilities just for this.) More info at columbiasc.gov. ALEX GALBRAITH

DRAG

Illusions: The Show

It's no secret that drag shows have become more mainstream over the last few years. With shows like RuPaul's Drag Race becoming more and more popular, local brunch restaurants, bars and groups have joined in. Illusions: The Show, a recurring drag show around Columbia, will offer tickets throughout the holidays with shows starting Dec. 23 and going into 2023. The group posits that it's a perfect event for a girls night out, a bachelor/bachelorette party or a daytime brunch. Drag queens will perform songs by pop icons like Madonna and Amy Winehouse. Tickets and available show dates can be found at illusionsthedragqueenshow.com HANNAH WADE

ROCK

Revelry

Revelry combines the barstool bluster of Lynyrd Skynyrd with the melodic proto-pop metal of Van Halen. Spearheaded by Zack Montgomery’s gritty barroom growl and Redd Howell and J. Whorley’s rampaging guitars, the Murfreesboro TN 5-piece maintains razor-wire tension between the two schools of rock that chart the band’s course. Single “Part time Playboy” is the band’s finest work to date, encapsulating dive bar gigs, all-night Nashville sessions and rigorous touring. The Dec. 30 show at Tin Roof is free. More info at tinroofcolumbia.com PAT MORAN

ART

The Art of Elizbath Catlett

We’re nearing the end of the Columbia Museum of Art’s Elizabeth Catlett exhibition, which runs 'till Jan. 22. With 30 prints and sculptures comprising it, the exhibition features the work of Catlett in length. Free Times previously reviewed the exhibition and highlighted its activist themes towards women, Mexicans, African American and laborers. Catlett’s work shows how art can address social issues in empathetic and strikingly honest ways. The museum is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with admission $10 or free for members. More info at columbiamuseum.org. DAVID CLAREY

DANCING

New Year’s Eve Potluck at Bill’s

This West Columbia stand-by for instruments and line-dancing will host a characteristically down-home New Year’s Eve celebration. Expect a potluck as well as country music from the band Haywire. A non-alcoholic toast will ring in the New Year for folks who manage to stick it out. Dec. 31. $20 donation taken at the door. More info at facebook.com/billsmusicshop. ALEX GALBRAITH

ROCK

Joey Williams

One of Columbia’s most active bar players, Joey Williams, is taking the Steel Hands Brewing stage on Dec. 29 at 4 p.m. A tireless player, with multiple sets around town every month, Williams can play acoustic or full sets of rock covers across genres. It’s the type of stuff you sip on a beer too while unwittingly beginning to nod along. Is it the suds or expertly covered tunes? Does it matter? More info at Facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing. DAVID CAREY

FOOD

Food Truck Friday

There are few places around town that consistently offer a space for food trucks to set up shop, but with the addition of recurring events like Food Truck Friday on Two Notch, it might be easier to find the trucks you're looking for. The free event takes place every Friday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at The Event Hall (2901 Two Notch Rd.) and is free to the public. More information can be found at eventbrite.com HANNAH WADE

ATTRACTIONS

Lights at Riverbanks Zoo

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden says they cover the zoo in millions of lights for their beautiful holiday celebration. This week is your last chance to fact-check them, because the event ends on Dec. 30. If you get tired of being a stickler, there’s actually fun diversions and winter snacks all over the zoological park. Cinnamon and sugar pretzels and hot chocolate make the perfect appetizers for visits to Candy Cane Plaza or a ride on their Gingerbread Express train. Through Dec. 30. Tickets are $12-$15. More info at riverbanks.org ALEX GALBRAITH

ROCK

NYE Cover Show @ New Brookland Tavern

It’s a musical masquerade when local musicians perform cover sets of their favorite artists. Synth funk outfit Outerego channels pop princess Britney Spears. Indie rockers Rex Darling and Homemade Outfits pay tribute to neo soul songstress Amy Winehouse. Hillmouse tackles spiky NYC combo The Strokes. Indie electronica outfit Bones Hamilton salute blues-rock minimalists The White Stripes. Tripping on Bricks tips its hat to Kings of Leon, and much more. The Dec. 31 show runs $15-$18. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com PAT MORAN

HOLIDAYS

Make a resolution

Yeah, you probably won't keep it. Yeah, we all know Planet Fitness is counting on you dropping $10 a month and never showing up. And yeah, there's no real difference on a wide-scale between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. That doesn't mean you shouldn't take the time to reflect on what you've done and who you want to be. Set a goal. Make a plan. Who knows? You just might do it. ALEX GALBRAITH

JAZZ

Willie Walker & Conversation Piece

Chayz Lounge does it again with another great group, Willie Walker & Conversation Piece. For this “Evening Of Jazzy Grooves,” Walker and Conversation Piece have one goal: To ensure a good time is had by all, and they never disappoint. Come ready to dance the night away to the music of Beyonce, Gregory Porter, The Crusaders, Chuck Brown, Roy Hargrove, Stevie Wonder, Kem, Gregory Porter, Kirk Whalum, and more. The Dec. 30 Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $25. Dressy attire is required. Visit chayzlounge.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

INSTRUMENTAL

Dueling Pianos

Forget about “Dueling Banjos.” In the first place, the pair of musicians jamming in the 1972 film “Deliverance” weren’t even playing two banjos. (One of them was on guitar!) Instead ring in the new year with Dueling Pianos. Keyboard virtuosos Greg Cloninger and Clarence Thomas will play friendly rivals for a night and tickle the ivories in a good-natured, lightning quick competition where the lucky listeners come out as the winners. The Dec. 31 show is $10. More info at thevenuesc.com PAT MORAN

NIGHTLIFE

Ring in the New Year

Columbia, the Midlands and the rest of the Gregorian Calendar using world are celebrating the end of one era and the beginning of another. While we've laid out plenty of ways to keep custom as the month and year comes to an end, there are countless others waiting for you out there. Covers shows and fireworks might not be for you, but singing "Auld Lang Syne" with in a friend's living room or backyard is always on the table. Whatever you do, get out and enjoy. ALEX GALBRAITH