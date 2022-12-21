Columbia To-Do List (Dec. 21-27): There's so many holiday events going on in Columbia

JAZZ
Eve of the Eve Celebration
If you haven’t yet been inoculated against scroogery and humbugism, The Mark Rapp Group is offering one last booster shot of cheer ahead of the holiday season proper. The Eve of the Eve Celebration brings the jazz combo back for a third year of festive jazz at USC’s Koger Center before Christmas observances kick off in earnest. Rapp & Co. deck the halls (well, the lobby) with bebop and scat on Dec. 23. The show at 1051 Greene St. starts at 7:30 p.m. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. ALEX GALBRAITH
BEER
Edmund's Oast Takeover
The Charleston-based brewery will host a takeover at WECO Bottle and Biergarten. The laidback taproom in West Columbia has an ample amount of patio space to sprawl out and enjoy time with friends. WECO hands over the taps on Dec. 21 starting at 4 p.m. Per usual, the brewery will host a food truck in the yard, but this one is special — The Comeback, a new food truck, will make its debut at the biergarten from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/wecobiergarten. HANNAH WADE
HOLIDAY
Festivus
We’ve got a lot of problems with you people, and we’ve figured out the perfect place for you to hear about it. Curiosity Coffee Bar hosts a Festivus Happy Hour from 5-8 p.m. with an actual Festivus pole, an opportunity to hop on the mic and air your grievances (for one minute), and even Feats Of Strength. For those of you who are a little tired of all this Yuletide cheer, it’s the perfect alternative holiday treat. The Dec. 23 Festivus is free to attend, but donations will be accepted for the Human Fund. Visit facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
JAZZ
Terrence Young and Friends
Christmas is a time for hymns and carols, but it’s also the season for holiday jazz. The genre’s syncopated appeal offers a great break from Mariah Carey when Elko, S.C., native Terrence Young applies his electrifying lead guitar and arranging chops to Christmas classics. Young will breathe new life into the Yuletide tunes that we’ve heard so many times before, making old standards seem startling and fresh. Tickets to the Dec. 24 show range from $30 to $200. More info at thevenuesc.com. PAT MORAN
FLASHING LIGHTS
Christmas light shows abound
The holiday season isn't short on warm and fuzzy feelings. There’s joy in gift giving, good food and carols sung by many. It’s also known for one of humanity’s most innate pleasures — lights that flash, blink and pulse in kaleidoscopic colors. At times, these bad boys even get synchronized to music. As the end of the month nears, time is running out on the area’s light shows (such as those at Saluda Shoals Park or those at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds) so be sure to have the lights shine on you before time is up. More info can be found by searching “light” on Facebook or on eventbrite.com. DAVID CLAREY
ROCK
Emo Night-Mare Before Christmas
While organizers have understandably gone with every surly teen's favorite holiday movie as inspiration, there’s plenty of emo to be found in the reason for the season. Tell us you don’t get a hint of flat-ironed bangs and skinny jeans from the idea of taking the entire world’s suffering on yourself. Turn a cheek to your partner and celebrate the passive aggression of the Christ by shouting in the season at New Brookland Tavern on Dec 22. The dance night at 122 State St. in West Columbia opens its doors at 6 p.m. Tickets for the all ages show start at $5. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. ALEX GALBRAITH
ART
Focal Points Tour: Light in the Darkness
Focal Points Tours at the Columbia Museum of Art present gallery talks on topics near and dear to volunteers and staff. How better to spend the last Focal Points of 2022 than with this rumination on the wheel of the year? Docent Caroline Eastman marks the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, with a tour of gallery pieces that delve into darkness and celebrate the light. The Dec. 21 tour is free with membership or admission. More info at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN
FUNDRAISER
Christmas Party for a Cause
The Rosewood haunt Foxfield Bar and Grille is doing a little giving this season. Foxfield regular Wryan Kralick recently underwent some serious health issues and is now in need of constant medical care. It goes without saying that this is a pricey thing, on top of an already harsh situation. Foxfield is hosting DJ Irv, a raffle and taking in cash donation for Kralick and her family. The fundraiser is on Dec. 23 and more info can be found at facebook.com/foxfieldbar. DAVID CLAREY
BLUES
Pszenny Project Blues Rock
Start the holiday early with a night of blues, jazz and rock! Columbia’s The Joint will host Pszenny Project Blues Rock on Dec. 23 as part of their "Live Blues After Five" series. The Pszenny Project is known for their unmatched stage presence, playing a mix of eclectic originals and bluesy classics. Come join them as they celebrate the release of their new EP “Funked Up!” More information at facebook.com/thejointsc. HALLIE HAYES
FILM
“Fire Connects Us in the Dark”
The Nickelodeon Theatre presents a new movie by the local production company, Jed Wilf Films, “Fire Connects Us In The Dark.” Filmed in Hot Springs, N.C., in Summer of 2021, the film is an exploration of the boundaries of friendship, set against an unsettling camping trip. The filmmakers will also premiere a new short, shot in the same area on 16mm. Admission is free, the film begins at noon on Dec. 22, and the cast and crew will be there for a talkback after the film. Visit nickelodeon.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
HOLIDAY
Christmas Movie Night and Pajama Party
Let’s face it, after a stressful holiday season, you’re gonna need a chance to wind down and relax, and the Art Bar is a great place to cuddle up and take in some movies. Join patrons as they ring in the holiday season with a special pajama party and movie night. Come in your best PJs (there will be prizes for best solo and couple’s pajamas), grab some hot chocolate (and booze) and enjoy screenings of “Violent Night” and “Uncle Buck.” The fun starts at 8 p.m. on Dec. 25. Visit facebook.com/artbarvista for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
HOLIDAY
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays
It’s truly the happiest time of the year. Christmas is celebrated Dec. 25, Hanukkah until the 26th and Kwanzaa the same day. If you aren’t religiously inclined, it’s probably still a big day for you too. Because who doesn’t love getting and giving gifts? If you are into gods and a higher being, then this time of year is even better. So be sure to celebrate the season in whatever way makes sense for you, whether that’s at home with friends or out at local businesses that keep their doors open. For more info look into your heart and soul (or refer to this list for some things to do). DAVID CLAREY