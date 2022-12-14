Columbia To-Do List (Dec. 14-21): Jump, Little Children and 'A Christmas Story'

ROCK
Jump, Little Children
If you’ve followed the South Carolina music scene recently, then you’re probably intimately familiar with Charleston’s rock band Jump, Little Children. On Dec. 15, the remaining three members of the band are bringing the group’s farewell tour through Columbia. Jump, Little Children will take The Senate stage at 8 p.m. on Dec. 15. Whether you started listening to them when they formed in 1991 or you’re a new fan, it’s a show that’s bound to be filled with nostalgia. Tickets are $33 plus fees. More information at thesenatecolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES
THEATER
'A Christmas Story: The Musical'
For many, Christmas means dreaming of a Red Ryder BB gun, or answering a double-dog dare on the playground. These holiday memories of pre-War, small town, Midwestern Yuletide were recounted by humorist Jean Shepherd in print and on film and are now set to music in "A Christmas Story: The Musical," running one more weekend at Town Theatre. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights start at 7:30 p.m., with the closing Sunday matinee beginning at 3 p.m. More info at towntheatre.com. AUGUST KRICKEL
ART/TALK
A Conversation with Curators
As the European Splendors exhibit offers Midlanders the opportunity to see the Kress Collection’s breathtaking arc of Italian art from the late medieval to the Baroque period, current Columbia Museum of Art Curator Michael Neumeister and former Chief Curator Bill Bodine team up to inform patrons about the various Kress collections in museums throughout the United States. The pair touches on the care and interpretation required to maintain such collections. Admission to the Dec. 15 talk is free. More info at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN
HOLIDAY
Music of Vince Guaraldi
It isn’t Christmas time until we hear Vince Guaraldi’s ambling “Linus and Lucy” theme, which has forever stamped how the Peanuts comic strip sounds and feels to boomers and all subsequent generations. The pianist and composer had already garnered a Grammy before he scored the animated classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in 1965, but it’s tunes like Guaraldi’s luminous “Christmas Time is Here” that have cemented his musical immortality. Tickets to the Dec. 17 show are $12. More info at facebook.com/thearistocrat803. PAT MORAN
METAL
Invent Animate
Embrace the darker side of the Yuletide season with a metalcore show, headlined by this progressive rock-inflected outfit from Port Neches, Texas. Weaned on djent, a progressive metal subgenre characterized by complex rhythm patterns, the band forged a commercial sound that finds room for technical complexity, syncopated riffs, distorted palm-muted guitars and polymetric grooves. Like-minded merchants of metal Lost in Separation, Wiltwither, Den of Wolves and Candescent fill the bill. Tickets for the Dec. 20 show are $15. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. PAT MORAN
ROCK
Holiday Bash
Yeah, we’ve featured a ton of holiday content in To-Do lately. ‘Tis the season and all. But here’s a bona fide Free Times-esque rec for you that also hits the holiday itch — Art Bar’s Holiday Bash. This show brings together rock outfit Host Galaxy, surf pop group The Transonics and others like The Shimmer Dimes to the eclectic Vista spot on Dec. 17. There’s an $8 cover and the show is 21-plus. More info facebook.com/thetransonics. DAVID CLAREY
COMEDY/IMPROV
Tomorrowquest Theatre Comedy
‘Tis the season to be jolly, and Tomorrowquest Theatre will make that easier with its annual holiday comedy show at Art Bar. Columbia’s improv and sketch group will bring the cheer, with festive scenarios and stand-up comedy. There’s even a blob fish — the funniest of fish — in the promotional poster, so you know it’ll be a good night. The show starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 16 at Art Bar. Ticket are free. Visit artbarsc.com for more info. SKYLAR LAIRD
ROCK
Tupelo Honey
Whatever his personality, um, quirks, there’s no denying that Van Morrison is one of the greatest singers and songwriters in rock history. It’s that Van Morrison — the author of classics like “Moondance,” “Domino” and “Into The Mystic” — that the band Tupelo Honey is meant to celebrate. Comprised of some of the finest musicians on the East Coast, each member is dynamic on his/her own. But as a band they are electric. When you watch the musicians in Tupelo Honey, you’re seeing the real thing. No special effects, no backing tracks, no tricks. Just great music, written by a legendary songwriter. Tupelo Honey plays at the Newberry Opera House at 8 p.m. on Dec. 17. Tickets range from $45-$60. Visit newberryoperahouse.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
FOLK
Danielle Howle
South Carolina’s Danielle Howle is one of the state’s most revered musicians, with a lengthy career that includes nods in big time publications like The New York Times. But more importantly, she’s created a Lowcountry musical community with her efforts at venues and music organizations there. Lucky for us, the signer-songwriter makes regular trips to Columbia to perform. She comes to the Capital City next on Dec. 16 for a show at The Living Room, an emerging venue. You can read more about the venue and this show in prior coverage on Free Times or go to daniellehowle.com for tickets ($22) and more info. DAVID CLAREY
EXPERIMENTAL/OUTSIDER MUSIC
Eugene Chadbourne & David Menestres
The pat line when writing about outré music is to expect the unexpected. But when it comes to the inimitable outsider maestro Eugene Chadbourne, it’s a must — the formidable multi-instrumentalist’s career is too inventive, too mercurial to be neatly packaged in a tidy narrative. Chadbourne, who performs Dec. 14 at 711 Saluda Ave. in Five Points (the former White Mule space) in a duo with bassist David Menestres, simply embraces everything he finds interesting, pinballing between high-lonesome folk, avant-garde protest punk, acerbic free skronk, and pealing, piercing noise across his career — and, indeed, during performances. His sounds are trenchant and uncompromising. Be prepared for anything — and to eat it up. Chadbourne and Menestres perform at 8:30 p.m.; admission is $15. PATRICK WALL
ROCK
Coleman Sonefeld Memorial
Coleman Sonefeld was a local chef — with stops at spots like Hampton Street Vineyard and Il Bucato — and musician who died unexpectedly in mid-September. A group of local bands is uniting for a memorial show in his honor. Sonefeld’s own group Aim High, in which he was a guitarist, will play what they’ve described as their final gig for now, while others like My Losing Season (who are reuniting for this concert) and local singer Death Ray Robin bring together a formidable ode to the young man. The Dec. 17 show starts at 7 p.m. with tickets running $10. Support a local with a big impact. DAVID CLAREY
THEATER
'Hurricane Diane'
This is one hurricane you won’t want to run from. In Hurricane Diane, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeline George, the Greek god Dionysus has come back to the mortal world as a butch sustainable gardener named Diane, looking to restore Earth to its natural state with the help of four suburban New Jersey housewives. Few other plays can boast both an evening of bacchanalian bliss and climate change warnings, all in the form of a comedy. Trustus Theatre has 8 p.m. showtimes Dec. 15-17. Tickets range from $19 to $28. Visit trustus.org for more info. SKYLAR LAIRD
ROCK
Colton Beasley Trio
Singer/songwriter Colton Beasley’s new single “Time” is melodic, polished and strong enough to get played on rock radio right now. A wistful but insistent ballad, the song benefits from Beasley’s intense delivery, which recalls icons like Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson (in his more contemplative moments) or Queensryche’s Geoff Tate. It’s an impressive performance and it whets one’s appetite for more material from the Carolina performer. Beasley and his newly formed trio perform on Dec. 15 at Uncle Fester’s with Absalom The Jypsy and BAG LOCK, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Visit facebook.com/UncleFestersBar for more info. VINCENT HARRIS