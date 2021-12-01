Columbia To-Do List (Dec. 1-7): Stagbriar, St. Paul and the Broken Bones and First Thursday

R&B/HIP-HOP

Nelly

We’re throwing it back to early 2000s smooth R&B with this one, and the crowd is going to love it. Township auditorium is bringing Nelly to its stage on Dec. 4 alongside Jimmie Allen. Nelly represents everything that’s R&B but has even dipped into the country genre recently — he’s bound to put on a dynamic, versatile show. Tickets start at $39 and doors open at 7:30 p.m. More information at thetownship.org. HALLIE HAYES

editor's note: the Nelly concert was canceled on Dec. 1.

ART/MUSIC

First Thursday

As of our Monday press deadline the full details on First Thursday were fairly sparse. But the monthly event has a pretty standard format (a good one, too), so you should be able to expect the following: beer/wine, live music, friendly gaggles of folks perusing Main Street shops and some art courtesy of the Columbia Museum of Art. One detail we do know is that CMA is launching “22 South Carolinians” to accompany their current “30 Americans” exhibit. Find out more at facebook.com/firstthursdayonmain. DAVID CLAREY

FOLK/ROCK

Stagbriar

It was around this time seven years ago when a reunited Stagbriar emerged from a four-year hiatus with fresh fire and verve. Last year’s "Suppose You Grow," named Best SC Album of 2020 by this publication, was the culmination of that renewed spark. As strange as it may seem for a band more than a decade in and still adapting to fresh lineup changes, this show might be one to remember in terms of catching one of the state’s finest offerings near the height of their powers. With 2 Slices, Zach Mexico. Cover is $10, doors at 7 p.m. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN

ROCK

St. Paul and the Broken Bones “Alien Coast Tour”

The Alabama-born group St. Paul and the Broken Bones will stop at The Senate on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. along their international tour of their newest album, “The Alien Coast.” The once timeless, soulful sound of the band has turned into unique psych metal funk as they enter a new era as creators. Advance tickets are $27 and $35 at the door. More information at thesenatecolumbia.com. STEPHEN PASTIS

BEER

Columbia Craft Fourth Anniversary

Columbia Craft Brewing wasn’t the first local beer-brewing enterprise, but they were the first to seize upon an obviously catchy and self-descriptive moniker, and were early adopters in the current craze for fruit-flavored sours. Their eminently drinkable lager is almost ubiquitous in local groceries and taprooms. See what else they have as they celebrate their fourth anniversary on Dec. 4, including a special Imperial Stout aged in rum and bourbon barrels with added flavors of maple syrup, cinnamon and vanilla. Expect a food truck, a live band, and fourth anniversary swag. Event runs from 12-10 p.m. More info at columbiacraft.com. AUGUST KRICKEL

BEER

Steel Hands Brewing Three Year Anniversary

Got an axe to grind with Columbia Craft? That’s on you! But if you’re looking for a different craft brewery anniversary to celebrate — or just want to hit up two breweries in the same day — then head on over to Steel Hands Brewing on Dec. 4. The Cayce operation will have eight different bands playing across two stages throughout the day, four special beer releases and a VIP area for $60. You can still get in for free, though, if VIP isn’t your thing. Find out more at facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing. DAVID CLAREY

HEAVY ROCK/METAL

Yautja, Yashira, Bathe, and To Forget at New Brookland Tavern

Heavy music is far from a monolith, as volume, physicality and a brutish stomp are only starting points for music that can then venture to a dizzying array of ends. Tonight’s NBT bill demonstrates that well, with the Relapse-signed Nashville “grindcore innovator” outfit Yautja alternatively venturing into sludgy turpitude one moment before going straight hardcore or thundery mathiness in the next. Gainesville, Florida’s Yashira is a similarly moving target, a post-hardcore/metal hybrid that ventures into hardcore, doom and sludge with easy dexterity. Bathe and To Forget round out the bill. $10 cover, doors at 6:30 p.m. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN

ART

“Into the Light”

First Fridays on State Street may be the scrappy little sibling of First Thursdays on Main, but they have become anchored by exhibitions at Rob Shaw Framing and Gallery. The new show, “Into the Light,” features works by photographer Russell Jeffcoat (a master of the nearly lost artform of vintage cameras and film), painter Stephen Chesley (a poetic realist who works in oils, charcoal and metal) and painter/printmaker Boyd Saunders (distinguished professor emeritus of art at the University of South Carolina.) Opening reception 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 3. More info at facebook.com/robshawgallery. AUGUST KRICKEL

FUNK

“Funk You”

As funky as one would imagine, “Funk You” is a nine-member group from Georgia with a unique sound to their music, combining rich elements of modern music with back layers of funk and beat. As a band that deeply integrates performance and fan connection, they are bringing their built-up energy from the past year of not performing and more to the Main Course on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. with tickets starting at $15. More information at maincoursesc.com. STEPHEN PASTIS

FUNDRAISER

CMA Gala

Columbia Museum of Art will host their largest fundraiser of the year on Dec. 4, and it’s the perfect opportunity for patrons to support the local art community. This year's fundraiser focuses around the major exhibition “30 Americans,” featuring work of contemporary Black artists. Entertainment, small plates and drinks will be provided to guests and all money raised will be used to support the museum's education and community enrichment programs. Tickets are $175 for non-members and $150 for members. More information at columbiamuseum.org. HALLIE HAYES

PUPPETS/LIGHTS

A Very Electric Christmas

The holiday season has officially kicked off, and on Dec. 3, Newberry Opera House is happily showcasing "A Very Electric Christmas," performed by “America’s Got Talent’s” Lightwire Theater. “A Very Electric Christmas” tells a story of family, friendship and hope in the holiday season using only light puppets. This magical show is set for an audience of all ages. Tickets start at $17.50 and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. More information at newberryoperahouse.com. HALLIE HAYES

COMEDY/FOOD

Biscuits and Crazy Comedy Night

Get some biscuits and some laughs at Curiosity Coffee Bar on Dec. 3. The North Main Street cafe is hosting Joe Coughling, Tam a Gram and Derek Sheen for the comedy bit, while they’ll presumably supply the biscuits. At the same time, Curiosity has a surprisingly strong alcoholic selection of craft beers, but a few other things too, like sake. Get more info at facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar. DAVID CLAREY

JAZZ

An Evening of Soulful Jazz with Gino Rosario & Friends at Chayz Lounge

In keeping with the smooth/contemporary wheelhouse of the Chayz Lounge, Pensacola-based pianist and sideman extraordinaire Gino Rosario will lead an ace group featuring singer Beth Inabinett through the paces of the jazz-inflected soul/R&B canon, with songs from Chaka Khan, Frankie Beverly & Maze, and Etta James all on tap in addition to Rosario’s fusion-oriented original compositions. Doors at 7 p.m., tickets are $36. More info at chayzlounge.com KYLE PETERSEN

ROCK/METAL

Black Doomba Records Showcase

There’s nothing quite like spending a Saturday night listening to live music at one of the most unique bars in Columbia. On Dec. 4, Black Doomba Records will showcase Tommy Stewart’s Dyerwulf, HolyRoller, DayGlo Mourning and MNRVA, a group of dynamic, unique artists with an undeniable rock-goth sound. Sometimes you just have to have a few drinks and kick off the Christmas season with a bit of dark music. The show starts at 8 p.m. and there will be a cover charge at the door. More information at artbarsc.com. HALLIE HAYES

FILM

Holly Jolly Hollywood

The Nickelodeon’s Holly Jolly Hollywood series is a collection of holiday films that the theater will be running throughout December. And they’ve got a little something for everyone. If you’re into sentimental favorites, go see Nicholas Cage’s “The Family Man.” Want a little Christmas magic for the kids? Check out “The Polar Express.” And if none of that suits you, they’ll be showing “Gremlins” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” as well. Showings throughout the month. Info at nickelodeon.org for the full slate of films and showtimes. VINCENT HARRIS

CLASSICAL

A Holiday Garland of Choirs Concert

The Choirs of Carolina are not playing around with this holiday-themed concert. They’ve assembled USC’s Concert Choir, the Men’s Chorus, the Women’s Chorus and the University Chorus to create an evening of classics delivered as only an ensemble of human voices can. What is it about a choir that sends shivers down our collective spines, especially when they’re singing holiday music? Whatever it is, be prepared for a magical event on Dec. 3 and Dec. 5. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Visit sc.edu for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

ORCHESTRA/CLASSICAL

Look Up: Ears Wide Open

Look Up: Ears Wide Open is an informal concert series at the Melton Observatory which blends musical experiences with the wonder of the natural world. The Duende Flute Quartet is a natural fit for such endeavors, giving the airy spaciness of their repertoire and the natural way multiple flutes joining in harmony fits the cosmic wonder of the enterprise. Make sure to bring a blanket or lawn chair for the concert, which begins at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. Milton Observatory is at 1429 Greene St. on the USC campus. More info at sc.edu. KYLE PETERSEN