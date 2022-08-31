Columbia To-Do List (August 31-Sept. 6): Patti LaBelle, Prince tribute show and First Thursday

SOUL/R&B
Patti LaBelle
There’s a certain caliber of musician whose legacy is so self-evident that making the case for why you need to go see them perform is almost pointless. Patti LaBelle, the “Godmother of Soul,” is such an artist. An R&B dynamo with decades of hits and diva charisma to spare, LaBelle’s iconic soprano is so indelibly intertwined in the history of American popular music that, even at 78, it is required listening. The singer hosts a “legendary evening” with the Terence Young Experience this Friday, Sept. 2. Tickets run from $62-$127, and the show starts at 8 p.m. More info at thetownship.org. KYLE PETERSEN
PRINCE/PURPLE
The Purple xPeRIeNCE
If you're looking for a five-star Prince tribute show, look no further, friend. The fabulously spelled Purple xPeRIeNCE is a five-piece group hailing from His Royal Badness' birthplace in Minneapolis, and they've been touring since 2011. Frontman Marshall Charloff and company bring an authentic production of Prince & The Revolution, and it's not just in the vocal range and instrumental ability; it's in the appearance, fashion and presentation, too. The Sept. 2 showtime at the Harbison Theatre is 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $40. Visit harbisontheatre.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
MUSIC
First Thursday with George Fetner and the Strays, Stankface, and Allen University Percussion Ensemble
Free music is always part of the First Thursday at CMA bill at Boyd Plaza, but a lineup like this happens once every other leap year. Stankface gets the plaza rocking with soul-drenched funk explosions. Then, George Fetner and the Strays unleash their leathery loose-limbed approximation of Bacchus with a blowtorch. The Allen University Percussion Ensemble caps the evening communing with the almighty groove. The Sept. 1 event is free. More info at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN
ROCK
Wrecking Ball: A Tribute to Miley Cyrus
Head out to New Brookland Tavern on Sept. 1 to catch an unforgettable cover show performed by Lola Grace. Whose songs will Lola be performing? None other than the dynamic and charismatic personality Miley Cyrus. Grab a drink and sing along as Lola serenades you with Miley’s diverse discography. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. For more information, head over to facebook.com/NBTavern. EDEN PRIME
JAZZ
Marcus Adams
Singer/saxophonist Marcus Adams, a talented and charismatic performer whose smooth style flitters lightly through jazz, soul and R&B, lands at the Chayz Lounge for two nights starting Sept. 2. Adams is currently featuring a captivating Luther Vandross tribute and playing favorites by the likes of Bill Withers; Earth, Wind & Fire; Al Green; Marvin Gaye; and more. Tickets are $35, doors open at 7 p.m. More info at chayzlounge.com. KYLE PETERSEN
COVER/POP
Cruel Summer — A Taylor Swift Dance Party
A Taylor Swift dance party is making its way to Columbia… again. New Brookland Tavern kicked off the Taylor Swift frenzy with a live Taylor Swift cover band and DJ Preach Jacobs spinning Swift's biggest hits as the crowd put on an All Too Well karaoke performance. This time, Swifties can find themselves at The Senate on Sept. 2 to continue the fun with a Cruel Summer dance party. Dance, cry and feel all the emotions Swift portrays song by song. Tickets are $20, and doors open at 8 p.m. More information at thesenatecolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES
ROCK/PUNK
The Casualties with Soda City Riot, Warfare Check and The Planks
You want the punk-rock? You got it. This killer bill at New Brookland Tavern combines the legendary hardcore punk band The Casualties with Columbia's own punk vets Soda City Riot. Also coming along for this loud, snotty ride are punkers Warfare Check and Greer, SC's own The Planks. This is gonna be one loud and rude evening. The Sept. 3 showtime is 7 p.m., and tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Visit newbrooklandtavern.com for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
COMEDY
Darren Fleet
Maryland native Fleet excels at gradually mounting rants, like when he is expressing less-than-avuncular concern that his nephew has been dipping into his stash of edibles. Fleet’s best screeds push the pedal to the floor, crash through the front gate and keep on going. Let’s just say you’ll never look at ex-presidents the same way after you hear his assessment of the relationship between the Obamas and the Bushes. Tickets are $20 and up for shows running September 2-3. More info at comedyhouse.us. PAT MORAN
POP/OLDIES
Mighty Kicks
There are a lot of great wedding/party bands, sure, but how many of them so deliciously revive the vocal chops, nonstop choreography and giddy boomer joy of classic Motown stylings a la Jackson 5 or The Four Tops with aplomb? Well, not that many, probably. Orangeburg’s Mighty Kicks is just such a band, and the long-running group hits Icehouse Amphitheater on Sept. 1. The free show starts at 6:30 p.m. Bring your (comfortable) dancing shoes. More info at icehouseamphitheater.com. KYLE PETERSEN
SINGER/SONGWRITER
Songwriter Night
The quirky NoMa Warehouse on, you guessed it, Columbia’s North Main Street has developed a reputation for hosting locally minded artist-focused shows. Chalk another one up in this category, as the coworking space/retail hub is hosting a Songwriter Night on Sept. 3. Taking a songwriter in the round style, it will feature Kelley Porterfield, Moses Andrew III, Brodie Porterfield and Steve Nuzum. Tickets are $5 in advance or $6 on the day of the event. Tickets and more info on eventbrite.com DAVID CLAREY
PUNK
Candy Coffins, Gamine and Cloud Repair
The goth vibes will be riding high at the Art Bar this Saturday night (Sept. 3), with two of Columbia’s finest devotees of the genre: the post-punk classicists Candy Coffins and their arty, nouveau counterparts in Gamine, a relative newcomer to Cola’s scene. The two kindred groups will both draw on dark thrills, swooping synths and manic jitteriness in a befitting manner, while the dream-pop outfit Cloud Repair opens. Music starts at 8 p.m., cover will be charged. More info at artbarsc.com on Sept. 3. KYLE PETERSEN
TANGO
Columbia Tango Marathon
What began as a Buenos Aires ballroom craze characterized by marked rhythms, dramatic poses and abrupt pauses has become an all-American obsession. Like the St. Vitus Dance craze that swept Europe in the 14th century, the Columbia Tango marathon is not for the faint-hearted — or clumsy-footed. Hosts Zenaida and Ken Broom take you across two dance venues over four days for the Latin dance endurance contest to shame all others. Tickets are $15-$310 for the marathon, which runs September 2-5. More info at facebook.com/TheBarnWestColumbiaSC. PAT MORAN
SPORTS
Gamecock football returns
Is there truly any experience like the start of college football? There’s nothing like feeling your heart pound as the "2001: A Space Odyssey" soundtrack blares across Williams Brice Stadium while the Carolina Gamecocks make their way onto the field. It’s electrifying. The stadium will use lights to add to the atmosphere starting this year, and it’s sure to be exciting. Grab your rally towel and prepare to Sandstorm this Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. You’ll want to get there early for tailgating (and Gamecock Walk just across from the stadium, where you might high-five Coach Shane Beamer), and be sure to bring your jersey. HANNAH WADE
ARTS/CRAFTS
Sewn Through Time: Sweetgrass Basketmakers Reimagine a Tradition
Since the seventh century, basketmaking has been a tradition of the Lowcountry in South Carolina. From plantation tool to art form, baskets have become a symbol of Southern pride. Come to the McKissick Museum and see for yourself the wonders of Lowcountry basketmaking. Ongoing through Dec. 10. Admission is free. Find more information and events at sc.edu. EDEN PRIME