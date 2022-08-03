Columbia To-Do List (August 3-August 9): Rock of Ages, Pour Minds Lives and First Thursday

MUSICAL/THEATER
Rock of Ages
There’s jukebox musicals, and then there’s pop-metal ragers like Rock of Ages, a fun and frivolous excuse to blast the brashest and most high-energy classics of the '80s while reveling in the evocative atmosphere of the Sunset Strip, whether real or imagined. The musical takes the stage of the Icehouse Amphitheater for two straight weekends, starting Aug. 5-6 at 7 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $30, more info at IcehouseAmphiteater.com. KYLE PETERSEN
PODCAST
Pour Minds Live
We can all use a little navigating when it comes to this thing called life, and Houstonians Drea and Lex help listeners do just that with their podcast project Pour Minds. The two will come to The Senate stage Aug. 5 to cover all of today’s hot topics while sipping on their favorite wine. Known to be raw and uncut with everything they bring to the table, this is the opportunity to sip on your own favorite drink and join in on the conversation. Show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $38. More information at thesenatecolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES
MUSIC/ART
First Thursday
Along with the brews available at the pop-up beer garden on Boyd Plaza, two guided tours are also on tap for visitors to the Columbia Museum of Art. Claude Monet’s transformative influence on American art is documented by “In the Shadow of Monet: Giverny and American Impressionism.” Paintings by over 40 artists inspired the Impressionist master are on display. “Amanda McCavour: Bright Little Day Stars” features floral constellations made of colored metal or fabric, suspended from the CMA gallery ceilings. The Aug. 4 event is free. More info at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN
DANCE
Tiny Coven
Columbia’s Art Bar has always been great at bringing the strange and unusual to their stage, so it makes sense that they’d team with the Tiny Coven Dance Company for an event. Tiny Coven specializes in unusual dance and esoteric arts for dancers and fringe artists of all kinds, so expect a truly odd and entrancing evening of dance and more. And what’s even better is that the event is free. Showtime is 8 p.m. on Aug. 5. Visit facebook.com/TinyCoven for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
ROCK
Stereo Fiction
Head out to New Brookland Tavern on Aug. 6 to enjoy the creative jam-band allure of Stereo Fiction, along with the snoozy tunes of Bedroom Getaway, the imaginative twang of North by North, and the freshly revived experimental sound of Cloud Repair. For $10 in advance and $12 the day of, you can enjoy this sultry summer Saturday in the company of four enchanting bands. More information at facebook.com/NBTavern. EDEN PRIME
METAL/HARD ROCK/DOOM
Bask
There’s something quintessentially Appalachian about the Asheville heavy rock band Bask. Elements of doom and stoner rock are at the core of their immense, tectonic sound, but with whispers of dissonant Americana and psychedelia rattling up and through like a breath of fresh, yet vaguely menacing, mountain air. Anyway, it’s a trip. Bask is currently touring with Knoxville’s progressive/sludge rock outfit Generation of Vipers, and hometown favorites Bathe open. Doors at 7 p.m. for this Aug. 4 show, tickets are $15. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
ART/EDUCATION
Creative Channeling with Krajewski
Visual artist Michael Krajewski’s work is increasingly the hallmark of hip Columbia institutions — look no further than his expansive work on the walls of the French-ish Black Rooster. In recent years he’s also become increasingly involved in educational efforts with the Columbia Art Center too — check out his upcoming “Creative Channeling with Krajewski” mixed media classes starting this Wednesday, August 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to get inspired and creative. Class fee is $80 for four sessions, more info at columbiaarts.org. KYLE PETERSEN
HIP-HOP/R&B
Rich Nelson Soul Session "All Pink Affair"
Join the Main Course on Aug. 5 as they present Rich Nelson Soul Session, an “All Pink Affair,” hosted by Seddy B with music by DJ PrettyBoy Mel. This hip-hop and R&B show showcases Nelson’s rich and soulful vocals. A family event, you can order great food and cocktails while sporting your favorite shade of pink! Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $30. More information at maincoursesc.com. HALLIE HAYES
ART
New work by Sonya Diimmler
Head over to Rob Shaw Framing & Gallery for a reception with artist Sonya Diimmler as a new exhibition of her work opens. Known for her dramatic use of color, Diimmler paints South Carolina landscapes and abstracts along with her favorite subjects and muses, her bulldog Smedley and her Boston Terrier Mattie. Her work has earned awards at the SC State Fair, at the Union County Arts Council and at the Crooked Creek Art League. The reception runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on August 5 and Diimmler’s exhibit will hang until August 24. VINCENT HARRIS
ROCK
Bones Hamilton
Art Bar, home to a regular slate of diverse performances, is hosting Columbia native rock riot Bones Hamilton on Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. Come out to this colorful joint to enjoy woozy original tunes from Hamilton and get geared up for the opening act Abrevity, which will offer smooth rock vibrations, along with other acts soon to be announced. A cover will be charged at the door. More information is available at artbarsc.com. EDEN PRIME
HIP-HOP/RAP
Walk with the Legends: Welcome to 90's Hip Hop
The Main Street venue The Main Course has become a frequent host to downtown hip-hop shows and that continues on Aug. 12. Scinema Media is hosting a '90s hip-hop show, with Mr. Cheeks, of the Lost Boyz, the main draw. AB Money, of Rappin' Is Fundamental performing as well, DJ FX playing tunes and Greg Nice hosting. More special guests are set to be announced. Find more info at maincoursesc.com. DAVID CLAREY
ARTS
Look! Forward
The Richland Library Main Branch and Family Connection of South Carolina present the 2022 Look! Photography Exhibit. It’s a collection offering an inspiring glimpse into the lives of children and young people who have a disability or chronic health condition. To create the exhibit, professional photographers from across the state volunteered their time to host photo sessions with more than 60 families who have received services from the organization. The exhibit opened on July 24 and runs until Sept. 16. Visit richlandlibrary.com/locations/main for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
COVER/ROCK
Grateful for the Dead
In its long strange trip from acid-drenched jug band to American institution, The Grateful Dead released 13 studio albums. This means there’s a ton of material to choose from when local groups Red Shack Pickers, Stillhouse, Gentle Jack and Wolfman String Band take the stage at Foxfield Bar and Grille to pay tribute to the legendary Haight-Ashbury combo. Even so, there will probably be more than one version of “Truckin’” performed for the crowd. The Aug. 6 celebration is free. More info at facebook.com/foxfieldbar. PAT MORAN
FESTIVAL/HISTORY
Corsets & Cravats Festival
Be honest, really honest, do you know what a cravat is? I was not familiar with the necktie, more widely known as an ascot, until I searched it. But we’ve found just the place where you can learn a whole lot more about cravats and other things about mid-19th century material culture. In Newberry from Aug. 5-7 the Corsets & Cravats Festival will host a fashion show, lectures and other events all centered around the Victorian era. Prices varies by activity. More info at corsetsandcravats.com. DAVID CLAREY
DRINKING
River Rat Tiki Party
If you didn’t get enough of your tiki fix at Bourbon’s nearly month-long tiki week, then you can continue the party at River Rat this weekend. The brewery and patio bar will transform for a tiki party on Aug. 6 from noon to 10 p.m. The free party lasts all day — don’t miss the brewery’s popular, and my personal favorite, prosecco pop. More info at facebook.com/riverrat.brewery. HANNAH WADE