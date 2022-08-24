Columbia To-Do List (August 24-30): Tenille Townes and Adia Victoria to perform in Columbia

COUNTRY
Tenille Townes
While Tenille Townes is not quite a household name in the country music world, she’s not far from it. The breakout success of folks like Ashley McBryde and Chris Stapleton suggests that Townes’ singer-songwriter approach, combined with an enviable knack for a mile-wide chorus, might place her alongside tour compatriots Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley as among the vanishingly few country stars who do it their own way. Townes plays New Brookland Tavern on August 25, with Mel Washington as support. Tickets are $20, doors at 7 p.m. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
GOTHIC BLUES
Adia Victoria
Since Adia Victoria first played Columbia at the Jam Room Music Festival back in 2014, she’s become one of Americana’s leading lights, as much for her thoughtful introspection (both in song and in interviews, podcasts and essays) about music history, culture and race as for the reinvigorating zeal she brings to imagining a gothic blues for the 21st century. She’s pretty much the ideal candidate for the Columbia Museum of Art’s “More Than Rhythm: A Black Music Series,” where she appears on August 26. Galleries and bar opens at 6 p.m., conversation with ethnomusicologist Dr. Birgitta Johnson at 7 p.m., and performance at 8 p.m. Local dancer Erin Bailey guests as well. Admission is free, RSVP required. More info at columbiamuseum.org. KYLE PETERSEN
ENSEMBLE
"What A Wonderful World!"
Maestra Suzanna Pavlovsky’s ambitious Ensemble Eclectica! presents an exciting program, “What a Wonderful World!” It’s an evening of live music, dance, media, unique visual arts exhibit and more that will celebrate humanity through the arts — an eclectic fusion of great variety of genres and styles-from classical staples and modern compositions to vocal standards of Sinatra, Presley, Chaplin, and Armstrong. It’s a feast for the senses as Ensemble Eclectica creates another multimedia extravaganza based around the idea that, despite the difficulties surrounding us, we still live in a wonderful place. The August 27 showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College, but be sure to get there early for the pre-show in the Theatre foyer. Tickets range from $35 to $50. Visit ensembleeclectica.org for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
BLUEGRASS
CoddleCreek
Charlotte’s jam-friendly bluegrass quartet Coddle Creek is gradually making a name for themselves thanks to their strong vocal rapport and deep affection for the string band history of the Tar Heel State. It’s likely their slightly looser and more raucous side, though, that has them as welcome in the jam band world (a la current scene favorite Billy Strings) as it does in the staider confines of other venues. The group plays Lexington’s Icehouse Amphitheater August 26. Admission is free, the show starts at 7 p.m. More info at icehouseamphitheater.com. KYLE PETERSEN
BLUES ROCK
Gov’t Mule and Trombone Shorty
Fronted by guitar virtuoso and former Allman Brothers Band member Warren Haynes, Gov’t Mule is grounded in solid blues rock which swings like a Louisville slugger. From that earth-bound foundation Haynes and company launch breath-taking flights of fancy. This elastic combo adapts their style to everything from Americana to hard metallic psych. Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews, an inspired Crescent City brass band composer and player, is the perfect compliment to Gov’t Mule. The August 27 show starts at $37. More info at thetownship.org. PAT MORAN
SWING
Wombat Junction
Join the Jasper Project for Front Porch Swing on August 28! Featuring live music by Wombat Junction, hosted by local poet and arts activist, Al Black. Wombat Junction will play danceable tunes for you and your friends to swing to, starting at 2 p.m. at 1013 Duke Ave. in North Columbia. Bring a lawn chair and some drinks for a grand ol’ time. For more information visit facebook.com/JasperProjectColumbia. EDEN PRIME
DANCE/ELECTRONIC
Hump Day Bump Day with DJ Griff
Fall time brings more than just a change in weather. Starting August 26, Tin Roof is switching their Wednesday festivities and bringing back “Hump Day Bump Day,” where DJs keep the crowd dancing to the hottest beats. The event kicks off with DJ Griff, so go celebrate the middle of the week with friends, high energy and great music. More information at tinroofcolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES
JAZZ
Sharon Rae North
It’s not unusual that a DJ at a smooth jazz radio station praised Sharon Rae North's unassuming and silky voice, saying, “It spins a musical web that captures you and makes you listen.” What is noteworthy is that the statement comes from a station in Lagos, Nigeria indicating the breadth of North’s reach and influence. Equally adept at straight-ahead jazz standards and smooth, R&B-inflected hybrids, North garnered critical praise for her 2021 album Sincerely Yours, which launched two charting singles. The August 24 show is $35. More info at chayzlounge.com. PAT MORAN
THEATER
Stage Reading of "Moon Swallower"
The local arts organization the Jasper Project, which has a local arts magazine as well, is presenting the script “Moon Swallower” for a stage reading on August 28. Workshopped and selected through the organization’s The Play Right Series, which posts an open call for scripts and selects one for development and culminating stage reading, the Colby Quick script is about an “alternative coming-of-age story of a young man who finds himself stuck between small town ideologies and big world expectations…” Plus, there may be werewolves involved. And despite its gothic-coming-of-age-trappings, its allegedly quite the comedy. Check out and support local on August 28 at 4 p.m., doors at 3:30 p.m. at the Columbia Music Festival Association. $10 advance tickets, $12 at the door. More info at jasperproject.org. DAVID CLAREY
ART
See "How to Untie a Tight Knot"
While it goes on until Sept.1 technically, Adrian Rhodes “How to Untie a Tight Knot” at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art is near its closing. The riveting exhibition tackles themes of motherhood, feminism, anxiety, grief and plenty more across the works that it consists of. It comes by way of the organization’s 701 CCA Prize 2020, which Rhodes won, and consisted of a six-week, paid residency at the organization’s in-studio loft. You may be familiar with Rhodes past work, as she’s been a fixture at the organization’s Biennials in both 2019 and 2021. More info at 701cca.org or in prior Free Times coverage. DAVID CLAREY
TRIVIA
Jam Room Music Festival Trivia Fundraiser
In preparation for the Jam Room Music Festival, this fundraiser features local music trivia. For $5 per person on a 4 person team come prepared to tackle local music trivia at New Brookland Tavern on August 30. Doors are at 7 p.m. and prizes for first through third place are offered. Grab a drink and settle in for a trivia night you won’t soon forget, plus you get to support a really rocking festival. More information at facebook.com/NBTavern. EDEN PRIME