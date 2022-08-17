Columbia To-Do List (August 17-August 23): Kurtis Conner and Soda City Comic-Con in Columbia

COMEDY
Kurtis Conner
Get ready for an evening of skewed standup comedy with Kurtis Conner at the Koger Center for the Arts. Conner is a notable YouTube star and all around funny guy who’s been slinging humorous content since 2014. In fact, perhaps his most famous bit was released during the pandemic, a tongue-in-cheek treatise on how to become famous on the Internet. Conner’s show at the Koger Center starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 21. Fellow stand-ups Jacob Sharpe and Dean Hebscher open the evening. Tickets range from $28-$73. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
NEO-SOUL/FUNK-HOP
Stankface
Jazz, funk, pop, rock — all words that could describe the smooth vibes of Columbia’s Stankface. The band is self-described as Neo-Soul Funk-Hop and you can catch them Aug. 20 for a live set at New Brookland Tavern. Come for doors at 7 p.m. and catch the opening acts Crown and Outta Pocket. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. EDEN PRIME
FANDOM
Soda City Comic Con 2022
Comic book geeks unite and head over to the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center for Soda City Comic Con 2022, Aug. 20-21. Actually, you don’t need to be into comic books to enjoy this event. They’ve got tons of toys, pop figures, games and other treats, not to mention a stacked panel of guests like Star Wars’ Ray Park, Friday The 13th’s Thom Matthews, voiceover actors Eric Vale, Kent Williams and many, many more. The Con is this Saturday and Sunday. Visit sodacitycomiccon.com for times and admission prices. VINCENT HARRIS
HARDCORE/ROCK
Joyce Manor
The post-hardcore band choosing to make music for the masses move has always been a surprisingly effective one. Bands from Turnstile to Joyce Manor, the latter of whom plays The Senate on Aug. 18, have found that coruscated guitars and emotive, half-shouted heart-on-sleeve vocals are often enough to win over increasingly robust fanbases, provided there’s enough melody and anthemic cathartics to go around. Show starts at 7 p.m., with Citizen, Prince Daddy & The Hyena and Phony also on the bill. Tickets are $29.50, more info at thesenatecolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN
SPORTS
Gamecock Central Kickoff Party
The musical guest for this annual event is Camden native and University of South Carolina graduate Patrick Davis and His Midnight Choir. From humble beginnings playing music at his father’s Camden guitar shop, Davis rose to prominence as a prolific songwriter for Jimmy Buffett, Darius Rucker and more. After a decade writing for others, Davis found his own voice with the 11-piece band he founded and fronts, His Midnight Choir. The Aug. 20 event at Steel Hands Brewing is free. More info at face-book.com/steelhandsbrewing. PAT MORAN
FILM/NATURE
Purple Haze: A Conservation Film
On Aug. 17, educate yourself on the role of the Purple Martin, North America’s largest species of swallow. “Purple Haze” follows Zach Steinhauser as he follows the bird's journey throughout North America. The reason for his interest? The bird has become almost completely dependent on manmade structures for its nesting and rearing the young. It’s a fascinating dynamic and the film delves into this, plus the bird lovers that adore them. The screening is $11 and at Saluda River Center at Saluda Shoals Park. More info can be found at eventbrite.com. DAVID CLAREY
BLUEGRASS
The Millhands
There’s a fairly narrow band of bluegrass acts that fit the vision and vibe of Bill’s Pickin’ Parlor, which is why it’s nice that local groups like The Millhands keep popping up. Built with the classic instrumentation of a bluegrass quintet, it’s a perfect fit for band and venue and continues the iconic, caught-in-amber spirit of the West Columbia institution. The band plays Aug. 19 between open stage and open jam segments, doors at 7 p.m. Cover is $10, more info at billsmusicshop.com. KYLE PETERSEN
FOLK-FUNK
Harry and the Hootenannies
There’s nothing quite like the funky, folky, rocky-rolly tunes of Harry and the Hootenannies. Known for creating a good time, the Hootenanies will be bringing it to Art Bar at 8 p.m. Aug. 20. Joined by Pathos and Logos, Wyndrider and Mango Blue, the funky lineup is bound to charm your ears and maybe even compel you to groove. A cover will be charged at the door. More info is available at arbarsc.com. EDEN PRIME
POP/COVER
Taylor Swift Night
This one goes out to all of the Swifties! If you listen way too much to Taylor Swift, you’ll definitely want to come to Taylor Swift Night at New Brookland Tavern on Aug. 18. This is your opportunity to dance to all of T-Swift’s hits, sing your heart out to your favorite Swift breakup songs and even hear a live solo performance of some of your favorite songs. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $12. More information at facebook.com/NBTavern. HALLIE HAYES
COMEDY
T.P. Hearn
An amorous couple deals with the death of their camel. St. Peter quizzes three nuns at the pearly gates. A teacher sends a little boy home for saying a bad word. These are just three situations that spur T.P. Hearn’s finely honed, albeit absurdist, storytelling. The L.A.-based comic has made a splash on the comedy scene with appearances on BET’s Comic View, Def Comedy Jam, Showtime at the Apollo, Evening at the Improv and more. Tickets begin at $25 for shows running Aug. 19-21. More info at comedyhouse.us. PAT MORAN
THEATER
True Crime Rep
Trustus Theatre dives into ripped-from-the-headlines fare with their “True Crime Rep” plays. These two plays, “Composure” and “House Calls: The Strange Tale Of Dr. Gale,” both take on local “true crime” stories. “Composure” involves a politically-driven murder at the intersection of Gervais and Main Streets, while “House Calls” takes on the tale of a burglar who stole over $500,000 in guns, antiques, rate coins, jewelry, and other loot from the residents of Forest Acres. Both plays run at Trustus until Aug. 27. Visit trustus.org for showtimes and ticket prices. VINCENT HARRIS
DISCOS
70s Diamond Disco Night
The Woody has made its name in town by offering a dance club for everybody, and that includes boomers who long for the disco nirvana of the late '70s. The club is catering directly to that clientele with its '70s Diamond Disco Night, encouraging patrons to don their bell bottoms, polyester suits and platform suits, and bring to life a good Bee Gees music video. The party starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 20, no cover. More info at facebook.com/TheWoodyonMain. KYLE PETERSEN
FOOD TRUCKS
Curiosity Coffee Bar's Mobile Food Monday
If you're on North Main Street on Monday evenings, there's one spot guaranteed to not disappoint — Curiosity's mobile food Monday event. Each week the hip coffee shop hosts a different food truck from around the city in the evening. This week you'll find Phantom Chicken at the spot, although don't panic, it's not as spooky as it sounds. The relatively new food tent sets up at popular spots like Soda City Market on Saturdays and occasionally at Weco Bottle and Biergarten in West Columbia. Don't miss them at Curiosity on August 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. More info at facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar HANNAH WADE
HISTORY
Historic Columbia Free Sundays
Ever wanted to tour one of Historic Columbia’s house museums? On Aug. 21, patrons of Richland and Lexington Counties can do just that. Every third Sunday of the month from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the organization allows patrons to tour one of the house museums, and this month you can tour the Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens. It’s a great way to learn more about South Carolina’s rich history. All tours are self-guided. More information at historiccolumbia.org/. HALLIE HAYES
AUDIO/HOBBY
Columbia Podcast Brunch Club
If you’re reading this it seems quite unlikely you don’t listen to a podcast somewhat regularly. The hottest trend in media — from news to entertainment — for the last decade, the audio programs are everywhere and have spawned ‘brunch clubs’ with monthly listening lists. On Aug. 22, Curiosity Coffee Shop is hosting a 6 p.m. meeting of the Columbia Podcast Brunch Club. It’s self explanatory, but you listen to some podcasts of the month beforehand and discuss ‘em. For more info on this event series (it happens in many cities), checkout podcastbrunchclub.com or search Facebook for Columbia's edition. DAVID CLAREY