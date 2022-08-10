Columbia To-Do List (August 10-August 16): Ziggy Marley, H3ro and cooking with Tamika Scott

REGGAE
Ziggy Marley
Few reggae artists have a claim to Bob Marley’s throne as strong as David “Ziggy” Marley. Not only is he Bob’s son, but Ziggy has spent decades performing the same style of uplifting riddims and conveying a spiritual message. He has also continued his father’s tradition of releasing his own music, on his Tuff Gong Worldwide label. So it makes sense that Ziggy’s current tour is specifically a tribute to Bob, a collection of songs that are beloved around the world delivered by the closest we can get to the King Of Reggae. Ziggy’s show at The Township starts at 8 p.m. Aug. 16. Tickets range from $31-$85. Visit thetownship.org for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
HIP-HOP
H3ro
From Queens, N.Y., all the way to South Carolina comes an exciting lineup of hip-hop artists at Uncle Fester’s Bar. Come enjoy the rhymes and rhythms of four artists led by longtime Columbia-turned–Greenville artist H3ro, who last released his full length record “Between the Panels III: Hometown H3ro” in 2021. He’s followed by Jam Young, Tam the Vibe and Johnny Shaw at 7 p.m. Aug. 11. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. More info at facebook.com/unclefestersbar. EDEN PRIME
COOKING/BOOKS
Cooking with Tamika Scott
A singer-songwriter equally adept at slow, seductive soul and slick funk, Tamika Scott burst into the 1990s music scene as co-founder of the platinum R&B group Xscape. After turning to acting and recording tunes for several Tyler Perry projects, Scott tackled cooking. She promotes her new cookbook Table Set: Cooking with Tamika Scott, with personal stories, recipes and a look into Tamika's kitchen and family life. The 6 p.m. Aug. 11 event is free. More info at richlandlibrary.com. PAT MORAN
FESTIVAL
Spirit of the Midlands Festival
There’s admittedly little specific information on the Spirit of the Midlands Festival being hosted in the Old Shandon Neighborhood, but it is promising a truly down-home family-friendly day of activities. There’s set to be food trucks (of course), a car show (what else?) and pony rides (because, sure). The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 13 with plenty of other activities happening as well. Spend the day getting to know your neighbors — it’s called community. More info at experiencecolumbiasc.com. DAVID CLAREY
ROCK
The World is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die
A boon to writers trying to meet a word count everywhere, the Connecticut-based emo/post-rock outfit The World is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die has always made a surfeit of lyrical vulnerability and soaring, elegiac instrumentation into a strength, with a more is more ethos leading them to an increasingly devoted cult fanbase. The crew headlines New Brookland Tavern on Aug. 10 with a stacked supporting lineup that includes emo favorite Tanner Meritt (of O’Brother) and local indie-folk favorites Stagbriar. Doors at 6 p.m., tickets are $15. More info at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
JAZZ
Marqueal Jordan
You can call Marqueal Jordan the former saxophonist for smooth jazz superstar Brian Culbert-son’s band, but that’s like saying Miles Davis played with some reedman named John Coltrane. Obviously Jordan’s not Trane, but he established himself with Chicago combos Fat Time and Starcandy long before he met Culbertson. Jordan’s solo work is a musical journey through contemporary jazz to hip hop that showcases his skills as a songwriter, arranger and producer. The 8 p.m. Aug. 12 show is $30. More info at chayzlounge.com. PAT MORAN
DARK/METAL/DEATH
A Cacophony of Darkness and Light
You want dark and heavy? Good Lord, do we have the show for you. Welcome to “A Cacophony Of Darkness & Light” at the Art Bar. Four different bands will bring some serious heaviness to the stage, beginning with the SC metal band Atrial. Up next is the North Carolina black metal band Angel Massacre, followed by the Charleston hardcore punk/metal band Coffin Slide. Rounding out this pounding evening is Columbia’s own hardcore/death metal band Severed By Dawn. Showtime is 9 p.m. Aug. 13. Visit artbarsc.com for more information. Thrash onward. VINCENT HARRIS
ROCK
DeFrance
There’s no denying that classic rock joy bleeds through the performances of the Arkansas group DeFrance, a hard-touring rock ‘n’ roll band that pillages through '70s and '80s touchpoints with earnest fervor and uncompromising technique. As long as you’re OK with a retro vibe, they will be the ideal soundtrack to a night of raucous revelry at Tin Roof on Aug. 12. Music starts at 7 p.m. More info at tinroofcolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN
WINE/FOOD
John Anthony Family of Wines Dinner
Add to the list another group hosting a wine dinner — the increasingly popular event type has popped up in upscale restaurants across Columbia from Northeast’s Ratio to downtown’s Hendrix. This wine dinner is hosted by F2T Productions, a farm to table group that helps promote the use of local products in the city’s restaurants. The ticketed dinner on Aug. 16 will run you around $140 a person for a four-course meal prepared by Bourbon and Black Rooster chef-owner Kristian Niemi and chef Gabrielle Watson. Each course is paired with a different wine and the event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the group’s newly renovated “Farmhouse” at 1005 Airport Blvd. in Columbia. More information at f2tproductions.com. HANNAH WADE
EMO ROCK
Emo Night
Step back in time to the golden era of emo music on Aug. 11 at New Brookland Tavern. Come to the all-ages venue at 7 p.m. for an evening of emo with pop punk karaoke as well as an emo night dance party with DJ Blake. It’s “Back 2 School” themed, so dress sadly and accordingly. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show. For more info visit facebook.com/NBTavern. EDEN PRIME
BEER
Bell’s Two Hearted Day
On August 15, treat yourself to what may be the most pristine IPA around. If that sounds like craft beer snobbery, that’s because it is. But it’s still true. No other beer style is as prevalent and as tinkered with as the IPA and the Two Hearted, from Kalamazoo, Michigan, stands as the best way to remind yourself just how dang good a straightforward brew can be. WECO Bottle and Biergarten in West Columbia celebrates 25 years of the drink with a full Bell’s tap lineup and food trucks. More info at facebook.com/WECOBIERGARTEN. DAVID CLAREY
ROCK/COVER
Sounz Familiar
If you're a fan of music and covers of some of the world's most well-known artists, then you’ll want to find yourself at Newberry Opera House on Aug. 12 when Sounz Familiar takes the stage. The six-piece band from Greenville is known for their dynamic harmonies. The group will play music from the likes of Tim Petty, Fleetwood Mac and The Beatles, among others. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $4. More information at newberryoperahouse.com. HALLIE HAYES
COCKTAIL/CLASS
Tiki mixology class at Player’s Club
Still haven’t quite mastered making tiki-themed cocktails? Looking to learn? Riding on the wave of recent tiki-themed events in Columbia, the Player’s Club will host a tiki mixology class. For $30, you can learn how to craft popular tiki cocktails like a Tiki punch or The Painkiller. The August 11 event is open to the public and starts at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com. HANNAH WADE
ART ROCK
Cheer-Accident
What hasn’t the eccentric and creative Chicago art-rock band Cheer-Accident done over its 40-plus-year career? Drummer, ringleader and lone constant Thymme Jones and his infinitely long list of co-conspirators (the current lineup features seven members) have been restlessly reinventing the band since 1981, bending seemingly every style and approach to their whimsical will. Cheer-Accident has long exhibited exquisite craftsmanship and precision, but it has never taken itself too seriously — and its willingness to push its shenanigans toward the absurd while crafting complex and playful sounds keeps the group vibrant and vital. Come on, let’s get nuts: The band plays Uncle Fester’s at 9 p.m. Aug. 14. Tickets are $15. More info at facebook.com/unclefestersbar. PATRICK WALL
FOLK
River Tramps
An Asheville indie folk/Americana duo composed of Niko Martine and Adam Cohen, the River Tramps blend a loose, gypsy-folk vibe with a warm, organic indie folk sensibility that makes the two a warmly accessible group across a wide range of tastes and interests. The duo hits Savage Craft Ale Works on Aug. 14, music starts at 5 p.m. More info at facebook.com/savagecraftaleworks. KYLE PETERSEN
WINE/PAINT
Sip & Dip Party
Whether painting is a hobby or just a fun activity you hope to get into, Emerald City Creation’s Sip & Dip part is a great way to start. On Aug. 12, patrons can spend the night painting while accompanied by music, refreshments and endless wine. Let us emphasize that part: endless wine. That's E-n-d-l-e-s-s. And if you have a special drink you enjoy, bring it with you. Tickets start at $30 and a variety of times are offered. More information at facebook.com/emeraldcitycolumbia. HALLIE HAYES