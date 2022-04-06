Columbia To-Do List (April 7-13): First Thursday and Katt Williams at Colonial Life Arena

COMEDY
Katt Williams
There’s taking your craft seriously, and then there’s Katt Williams-level taking your craft seriously. When the irreverent comic and actor was prepping for his Emmy-winning role as Alligator Man on Atlanta, he interned at an alligator farm and then adopted one of the reptiles as a pet. Williams confronts thorny topics with his stand up, tackling politics, conspiracy theories and race. He’s branched out into music, releasing his debut album “It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’” in 2009. Tickets start at $62 for his April 8 show. More information at coloniallifearena.com. PAT MORAN
HARD ROCK
Imprint, LMI, Prosperity Gospel, Bad Star
This heavy-hitting lineup of hard rock bands is the kind of bill that makes the Art Bar feel like a sonic migraine, in the best way possible. Whether that’s the pummeling, hardcore-indebted stoner punk of Pennsylvania’s LMI or the glimmering roar of South Carolina black metal titans Prosperity Gospel, you’re in for a night of bruising guitar riffage and head-splitting glory. The four bands play Art Bar on April 9. Doors at 8 p.m., cover charged. More information available at artbarsc.com. KYLE PETERSEN
MUSIC
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
The genre-defying North Carolina-born band is back on tour for the first time in nearly two years. The band is taking this build-up of energy, time and music to kick off their tour of high-energy performances at The Township Auditorium on April 7 at 7:30 p.m. This college band turned success story’s music is undefinable with hints of Carolina acoustic folk and indie pop. Tickets available at thetownship.org. STEPHEN PASTIS
MUSIC/ART
First Thursday on Main
The Columbia Museum of Art’s April edition of First Thursday is curated by local musicians Dylan Dickerson and John Furr, and honors — what else? — music! On deck is the twanging, reverb-drenched guitars of E.Z. Shakes, soundtracking the galloping psychedelic spaghetti western of your darkest dreams. Grace Joyner’s lush and tactile dream pop fills out the bill. In addition to the tunes, the evening on Boyd Plaza includes food vendors and a beer tent provided by The Whig. The April 7 event is free. More info at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN
FERMENTED PLANTS/REGULAR PLANTS
Plant swap and beer
Lexington’s Hazelwood Brewing will partner with Friends of Lexington Main Library to host a plant swap on April 9 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. They’re asking for $5 donations that will go towards the Lexington Main Library. You’re encouraged to bring houseplants, seedlings, seeds and more. They’ll have guest speakers to talk all things plants as well as their draft list of beers on tap. More info can be found at facebook.com/hazelwoodbeer. HANNAH WADE
JAZZ/SOUL
The Tre’King Band
While acts at the Chayz Lounge can vary a bit in their commitment to jazz, R&B or classic soul music, there’s no doubting what the consummate professionals in The Tre’King Band provide, which is winning covers from the likes of Mary J. Blige, Patrice Rushen, Chaka Khan, The Isley Brothers, and the best of Motown. Doors open at 7 p.m. for this April 9 show. Tickets are $25, more information available at chayzlounge.com. KYLE PETERSEN
OLDIES
KC & The Sunshine Band
Take a trip back in time at Township Auditorium with old school disco and funk group KC and the Sunshine Band. Known for their big time hits like “Boogie Shoes” and “Get Down Tonight,” this group is electrifying and brings a party wherever they go. You, and your parents, will love it. Tickets start at $39. More information at thetownship.org. HALLIE HAYES
REGGAE
Mystic Vibrations
It’s one of the delightful surprises that Columbia is home to a group like Mystic Vibrations, a roots reggae group with some genuine ties to Jamaica thanks to guitarist/singer Ric Williams. Their commitment to keeping the music alive is as deep as their signature pocket. The group should make a lovely soundtrack to the increasingly warm and sunny grounds of Steel Hands Brewing. The band plays the brewery on April 8 from 6-10 p.m. More information available at steelhandsbrewing.com. KYLE PETERSEN
STUDENT ARTISTS
Rock on the Dock
The Rock on the Dock music series continues this week with Mia Green, an acoustic folk musician from USC. The series happens at 2:30 p.m. every Monday at the Koger Center’s loading docks, with two future events lined up. Green will play on April 11 at the regularly scheduled time, and more information on this non-ticketed event can be found at kogercenterforthearts.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
METAL
Attack Attack!
Another lineup of metalcore is coming to Columbia’s New Brookland Tavern – and the crowd goes wild! Literally in this case. If you’re a fan of a good mosh pit, this may be the show for you. If you’re not, well, maybe give it a shot anyway. American metal rock band, Attack Attack!, known for their raging instrumentals and dynamic vocals will headline the show with support from Conquer/Divide, Until I Wake and Across the White Water Tower. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $25. More information at facebook.com/NBTavern. HALLIE HAYES
THEATER
Romeo and Juliet
It's the classic tale: Boy meets girl, boy and girl fall in love, boy and girl’s families are at war with one another, so boy and girl are doomed from the start. But in a beautiful way. That’s pretty much the plot of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo And Juliet,” perhaps the most enduring love story in history. The USC Dept. Of Theatre & Dance will perform “Romeo and Juliet" starting April 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $15-$22. Make sure to bring some tissues because spoiler alert: It doesn’t end well. Visit sc.edu for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
DINNER
Dining on the Dam 2022
The Lexington Chamber and Visitors Center is hosting Dining on the Dam on April 10 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This 21 or older event will have local dishes from SC-grown products, craft beer, cocktails and music at Lexington’s popular landmark. Who doesn’t love a walk on the dam, a good bite and a good drink? More information and tickets at lexingtonsc.org. STEPHEN PASTIS
COUNTRY/RAP
Austin Tolliver
The market for schlocky country-rap marriages feels like it keeps getting bigger, which is a good thing for football player-turned-singer Austin Tolliver. And despite some clunks and cringes, there’s no denying that Tolliver can swing for the fences when it comes to catchy, twang-laden choruses backed by genuine trap beats. It’s a thing, it’s here, maybe just enjoy it? Tolliver plays the Skyline Club on April 7 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10. More information available at facebook.com/skylineclub803. KYLE PETERSEN
DANCE
Anamnesis
Moving Body Dance Company’s latest interdisciplinary and mixed-reality performance takes its title, Anamnesis, from the act of remembering something from a previous existence. Led by dance company member and collaborator Ashlee Daniels Taylor, it’s more a shapeshifting process than a dance piece, a convergence of improvisation, technology and body awareness where audience members interact with the dancers as well as digital projections of themselves. The mind-and-body bending April 7 event is free. More information at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN
POP
Scott Bradlee’s Post Modern Jukebox
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox uses the tag line, “Bringing pop music back in time,” and it’s hard to think of a more apt description. You can expect to hear all sorts of hits from this band; songs by Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd and Dua Lipa and many more on April 12. But the arrangements are the curveball; the band will do one song in a ‘60s girl-group style, the next as lounge singers, the next as 1920s jazz. It’s an array of old-school styles applied to modern-day pop and rock, and it’s entertaining as hell. Postmodern Jukebox play at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $45-$50. Visit harbisontheatre.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS