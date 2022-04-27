Columbia To-Do List (April 27-May 4): Toro y Moi, 'Dance Nation' and Art in the Garden

POP/FUNK/ELECTRONIC
Toro y Moi
It’s been more than a decade since chillwave progenitor and bedroom funk-pop mastermind Chaz Bear (nee Chaz Bundick) abandoned Columbia for the left coast, but every time the hometown hero returns, his musical polymath’s Toro y Moi project seems bigger and bigger. His latest full-length, the psych rock-friendly Mahal, arrives just days before this May 1 show at The Senate and comes on the heels of his smash collaboration with the electronic artist Flume and an accompanying film featuring comedian Eric Andre and glimmers with the potential of an indie crossover into the mainstream. Tickets are $30, show starts at 7 p.m. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN
(online copy corrected)
THEATER
“Waitress”
Another new Broadway classic arrives at the Koger Center for the Arts for a two-day run this Wednesday, the groundbreaking musical Waitress. Created by an all-female team with songs by pop hitmaker Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song") and a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (of “I Am Sam” fame), this is some top-notch theatre, available to Columbians on April 27 and 28 only. Show at 7:30 p.m., tickets are $49 and up. More details at kogercenterforthearts.com. KYLE PETERSEN
THEATER
"Dance Nation"
In an unknown American city, an army of teenage competitive dancers’ scheme to take over the world — in the play "Dance Nation," the newest production at the Trustus Theatre by Clare Barron. It’s a stark depiction of preteens in all their warts and heart-filled escapades. The opening night is April 29, and the play runs through May 14. There will be a talkback with a Prisma Health doctor about the adolescent experience after the May 1 showing. Tickets prices vary, and more information at trustus.org. STEPHEN PASTIS
COUNTRY/FOLK
Larry Cordle
In Music City circles, Larry Cordle is probably better known as a writer than a performer. After all, Garth Brooks, the Oak Ridge Boys, Ricky Skaggs, Loretta Lynn, George Strait and many more country music luminaries have recorded his songs. But Cordle also is an engaging singer and guitar player who brings a homespun charm to his own material. Cordle is playing at Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor on April 29 at 8pm. Tickets are $30. Visit billsmusicshop.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
ART
Art in the Garden
Outdoor art crawls — where visual artists display their wares in neighborhood front yards and porches — have become increasingly popular. Sunday, May 1 marks the second annual "Art in the Garden" from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Wales Garden-Hollywood-Rose Hill area. Artists including Heidi Darr-Hope, Meg McLean, Cathy Love, and Pat Gilmartin will be set up along Wateree and Seneca Avenues, Myrtle Court, and Catawba Street, where you can also find some of the prettiest gardens and homes in Columbia. More info at facebook.com/groups/artinthegardencola. AUGUST KRICKEL
GOSPEL
Rev. Matthew Mickens and the Highway Travelers
Rev. Matthew Mickens has long led the Hopkins-based multi-generational gospel outfit through the paces throughout the Midlands, skillfully purveying his joyful and infectious brand of gospel music in a range of settings that cut across race and religion without batting an eye. The group’s return to the Curiosity Coffee Bar this Friday is a part of the NOMA institution’s fifth anniversary celebrations. The show is free, music starts at 5 p.m. More info at facebook.com/CuriosityCoffeeShop. KYLE PETERSEN
COUNTRY/HIP-HOP
Cowboy Troy
Troy Coleman is not the first Black artist to become a country superstar — that distinction belongs to Charley Pride — but, Coleman who performs and records as Cowboy Troy, is one of the biggest Black stars in the genre (and among its most influential players.) With his rap and country blend, which he christened hick hop, Coleman helped make country the genre jumping hybrid we know and love today — and he does it with easy going charisma. Tickets for the April 29 show range for $45 - $55. More info at newberryoperahouse.com. PAT MORAN
ART/DESIGN
Mad for Mod with George Smart
Join the Columbia Museum of Art and the Columbia Design League for an evening of modern residential architecture conversation with George Smart (aka “Mr. Modernism”) on April 28. As founder and executive director of NCModernist and USModernist, Smart preserves the legacy of exceptional works of 20th-century design for future generations. Guests are encouraged to wear their best “Mad Men” midcentury attire and enjoy a night of drinks, light hors d'oeuvres, and all things modernism. Reception begins at 6 p.m., and Smart’s lecture begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $10, but the event is free for members of the Columbia Design League. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
COMEDY
Gerald Kelly
It’s safe to say everyone loves a good laugh here and there, and Columbia’s comedy house is known for bringing just that. On April 29-30, comedian and actor Gerald Kelly will take the stage. The actor is known for his appearance on NBC’s "Last Comic Standing." Showtimes are at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., and tickets are $20 each. More information at comedyhouse.us/ HALLIE HAYES
COUNTRY
Aaron Lewis
The self-titled musician, father and patriot, Aaron Lewis, is bringing the acoustic tour of his new album, “Frayed at Both Ends,” to the Township Auditorium on April 30. The lead vocalist of Staid, he’s since taken on a country bent through the 2010s to today. Ticket prices vary depending on seating. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. More information at thetownship.org. STEPHEN PASTIS
JAZZ
Branford Marsalis Duo
There are few saxophone players as accomplished as Branford Marsalis, but he’s not a performer who rests on his (considerable) laurels. At 61, Marsalis continues his family’s tradition of pushing jazz into new territory, and his performance at the Newberry Opera House is no exception. Rather than playing with a traditional quartet or quintet, Marsalis is playing with pianist Joey Calderazzo, an accomplished player who’s worked with everyone from Michael Brecker to Jack DeJohnette. This promises to be an exciting evening of music by two powerhouse players. Showtime is 7:30pm and tickets are $115 for the April 30 event. Visit newberryoperahouse.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
PUNK
Stretch Arm Strong
Hardcore punk rock band, Stretch Armstrong, returns home to Columbia, on April 30, taking The Senate’s stage. The band who is the flagship for We Put Out Records will be joined by Hopesfall, Advent and Rat Poison. The show is an opportunity to bring donations for the homeless, and you can find a list of needed supplies at palmettoplace.org. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets start at $29.50. For more information visit thesenatecolumbia.com HALLIE HAYES
POP
Stankface
Stank face, as expression characterized by a bobbing head, squinting eyes and a wrinkled nose is a display of appreciation and concentration in the presence of ultimate cool. It’s also the perfect name for this preternaturally hip and swinging Columbia jazz pop combo. Built upon Cat Galán’s feathered free-falling vocals, the band crafts swaying insouciant less-is-more grooves. It’s a glimpse of the infinite and the band makes it all sound so easy. Tickets are $10 for the April 29 show. More information at newbrooklandtavern.com. PAT MORAN
R&B
Rod Foster & Company
Alighting briefly in the realm of R&B, Rod Foster & Company can flutter around the perimeter of pop, and flirt ever so lightly with jazz. If the band must be pinned categorized, Foster will probably tell you the group plays soul — but it is a highly elastic iteration of soul encompassing Prince’s funk rock swagger, Carlos Santana’s guitar pyrotechnics and the proto acid jazz of Roy Ayers. Tickets are $25 for the April 29 show. More information at chayzlounge.com/shows. PAT MORAN
DRUMS
Jon Mueller
Jon Mueller is a solo percussionist sui generis endeavoring to move the drums from the backbeat to the forefront. “Afterlife Cartoons,” the project the Wisconsin-based musician is currently touring, moves beyond the narrow-minded idea of the drum solo, manipulating patterns, pulses, phrasing, and other acoustic phenomena to pull off psychic and sonic illusions, transmogrifying his selection of struck idiophones into something like a small orchestra or a choir of overlapping voices. Mueller comes to the ifART Gallery on Wednesday, May 4; the show starts at 8:30 p.m., and admission is $15. Visit ifartgallery.blogspot.com for more information. PATRICK WALL
JAZZ
More Than Rhythm: A Black Music Series Featuring Mimi Jones
The Columbia Museum of Art is bringing American bassist, vocalist, composer, band leader and educator, Mimi Jones, to patrons as part of the “More Than Rhythm: A black Music Series” on April 29 in honor of jazz month. The series focuses on the influence of African American music within the industry as a whole over time by bringing different musicians, lectures, film and more. The event starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20 to the public. For more information, visit columbiamuseum.org. HALLIE HAYES
EDM
DJ’s Complexth3ory & Search
Complex Th3ory is a local DJ that doesn’t perform for fame or money but to escape daily life. Listen to Complex perform at the Art Bar on April 30 at around 8 p.m. with DJ Serch. It’s tech house style performances with Art Bar drinks. Spare details on a cover charge, but there sometimes is at the Vista watering hole — expect it to be reasonable if there is one, though. More at artbarsc.com STEPHEN PASTIS