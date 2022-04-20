Columbia To-Do List (April 20-26): Artista Vista, 'Scheherazade,' and Arts and Draughts

ART
Artista Vista
Columbia’s 30th Annual Artisa Vista is back and taking place April 22-24 in Columbia’s Vista District. The event starts Friday with an art crawl showcasing local artists, and live music from Blackberry Blossom. Saturday will bring Art Day where patrons will discover artistic collections and view live demonstrations from artists, all while enjoying a beer and food truck, and live music. The event will end Sunday with Crafty Feast and the ticketed event Live on Lincoln. For more information visit vistacolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES
ART/DRINK
Arts and Draughts
Arts and Draughts is returning in-person for the first time in two years on April 22 starting at 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. The Columbia Museum of Art series is a popular tradition with this iteration featuring the museum’s new galleries, live music, drinks, food and more. Go roam the museum’s lobby area with a drink and other festivities; though be mindful of the actual galleries of course. Tickets cost $10. More information at columbiamuseum.org. STEPHEN PASTIS
ROCK/COUNTRY
Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real
There’s something a little uncanny about how easily Lukas Nelson slips in and out of a near mimicry of his dad, the outlaw country legend Willie Nelson. But once you get over that, there’s plenty to love about the course the younger Nelson has charted out with his group Promise of the Real. These are sturdy, well-studied songs, a bit more rocking but no less twangy and heartfelt than the other songs from the family tree. Nelson and company hit The Senate with opener Drayton Farley on April 26. Tickets are $30 and music starts at 7:30 p.m. More info at thesenatecolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN
CLASSICAL
"Scheherazade"
For centuries, composers have brought stories to life through music. As far as stories go, it's hard to top Nikolai Rimsky Korsakov's “Scheherazade,” a piece about one of history's greatest storytellers and the tales she weaves. In addition to this classic piece, the SC Philharmonic marks the final concert in their “Masterworks” series with the world premiere of USC Assistant Professor of Music David Kirkland Garner’s orchestral arrangement of “Melt,” along with Arutunian’s “Trumpet Concerto,” which features soloist James Ackley. The SC Philharmonic’s performance at the Koger Center for the Arts begins at 7:30 p.m on April 23 and tickets range from $22-$56. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
FOLK/ROCK
Madison Cunningham
Although not quite a household name in the Americana world, singer/songwriter Madison Cunningham’s star is rapidly rising. A gifted vocalist who brings jazz inflections to her folk-rock sound, Cunningham is also a distinctive guitar player and increasingly probing lyricist. Comparisons to Joni Mitchell should not be made lightly, but they could be warranted in this case. Cunningham plays New Brookland Tavern April 24 Doors at 7 p.m., tickets are $25. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
TALK
Angela Davis
Angela Davis is arguably one of the most well-known activists and scholars of recent history. She will be at the UofSC on April 21 at 7 p.m. for 2022 Robert Smalls annual lecture speaking with professor Nikky Finney. The event is sold out, but registration for a waitlist is available and a livestream option may be available — so keep an eye on that. More information at sc.edu. STEPHEN PASTIS
COFFEE CELEBRATION
Curiosity’s Five-year Anniversary Celebration
For half a decade, the quaint and curious coffee bar has been winning over Columbians with quality java ranging from a washed pacamara Honduras coffee to a natural Rwanda, plus wine, tea and a variety of foods using local ingredients. The caffeinated joint celebrates its five-year anniversary with a variety of events, including its popular Tacos & Trivia combo, but the centerpiece of the festivities for this To-Do List is Mobile Food Monday. On April 25, the Foodtruckapalooza spotlights Los Chicanos, voted the best mobile food in Columbia as part of Free Times Best of Columbia poll. It keeps on going though, so check out more info at facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar. PAT MORAN
BALLET
“Cinderella”
It's the ultimate rags-to-riches story. Shoot, her name even signifies the ashes where the heroine toils away. The fairy godmother, the glass slipper, and the pumpkin carriage are all part of the enchantment of “Cinderella,” presented by Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet at the Township Auditorium on April 22-24. Originally choreographed in the classical European tradition by company founder Brodie in 1968 following a trip to the USSR as a guest of the Soviet Ministry of Culture, the production has been painstakingly recreated by current company Artistic Director Mimi Worrell, including accompanying music by Sergei Prokofiev. More info at thetownship.org. AUGUST KRICKEL
VOCAL
Midlands Gay Men's Chorus Concert
Advancing the acceptance of and advocacy for the LGBT community through music, The Midlands Men's Chorus believes that more voices make for a stronger chorus. To that end, the organization shuns auditions. Instead, potential members are encouraged to show up and see if they are comfortable singing with the group. Its spring concert, Come Alive, boasts a repertoire running the gamut from sacred to show tunes, and is guaranteed to shake off your pandemic-induced torpor. Tickets are $10 for the April 24 performance. More info at midlandsmenschorus.com. PAT MORAN
INDIE ROCK
Candy Coffins
Columbia’s Candy Coffins play a foreboding brand of pulsing indie-rock, accented by singer Jamie Lathren’s gothic tones. The sound is a perfect mix of icy riffs, subtle keyboards and propulsive rhythms; it’s dark and passionate, but it doesn’t push the sound to the point of self-parody. It’s perfect for the Art Bar, in other words, and the bill also includes The Veldt and The Mystery Plan. Showtime is 8 p.m. on April 23. Visit artbarsc.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
PUNK/ROCK
Silverstein
Canadian rock band Silverstein is making an appearance at Columbia’s The Senate Thursday, April 21 with Beartooth as part of the Beartooth: The Below Tour Part Two. While Silverstein typically falls under a punk rock genre, both bands are known for their heavy rock instrumentals combined with a wide, dynamic vocal range. The bands will be supported by acts The Devil Wears Prada and Erra. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets start at $36.50. More information at thesenatecolumbia.com. HALLIE HAYES
CLASSICAL
Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra
Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra, the long-running community group of musicians, gets the gang back together for their version of a pop-style concert program at Harbison Theatre. The show, originally scheduled for February, focuses on “reel music,” that is, famous pieces from the movies. Come for the familiar melodies and for neighbors coming together and making music for the love of it. Music starts at 3:30 p.m. on April 24, more info at harbisontheatre.org. KYLE PETERSEN
FOLK
The Waterkickers
Columbia’s Waterkickers are a folk duo that combines intricate harmonies, heartfelt and emotional narratives, subtle rhythms, and sophisticated picking. Brodie and Kelley Porterfield have a low-key, intimate style that makes their melodic, wistful songs sink in deeper, and their stripped-down, two guitar approach lends their sound a sturdy simplicity. The Waterkickers show at Steel Hands Brewing begins at 5 p.m. on April 21, and the show is free. Visit facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
POP/PUNK
BILMURI
Bilmuri — not Bill Murray — is coming the New Brookland Tavern on April 25 at 6 p.m. for the Jacked and Stacked tour with OBLVYN. Bilmuri is a half-ironic comedy, half-hard core pop punk pillar from Columbia, Ohio. With albums like Eggy Pocket and 400Lb Back Squat, this artist’s post-hardcore punk has ties to sounds like Dance Gavin Dance and Attack Attack! with an originally comedic undertone completely of their own. Tickets cost $18 the day of. More on newbrooklandtavern.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
FOOD
4th Annual Taco & Tequila Crawl
The Taco and Tequila Crawl is back for the fourth annual iteration in the Vista area. One regular ticket costs $20 and gives the ticketholder general admission, four tacos, discounted drinks and access to a photographer. There is also a VIP ticket option with more perks, including a t-shirt, for $35. The event starts around noon on April 30. For a list of participating businesses and more, visit eventbrite.com. STEPHEN PASTIS
MUSIC
Record Store Day
Records are pretty much the hippest thing in music since, well, maybe the record debuted. In the cyclical world we live in, the record has experienced a great renaissance and few places in Columbia celebrate the medium better than West Columbia's Scratch N' Spin — especially when its Record Store Day. On April 23, the shop will be hosting a "Black Friday Record Store Day" with exclusive releases of vinyl records that only independent stores offer and, to help celebrate even more, local doom metal band MNVRA will perform an hourlong set at 12:45 p.m. The sale side of things runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. More info at facebook.com/scratchnspinofficial. DAVID CLAREY