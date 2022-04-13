Columbia To-Do List (April 13-19): Harlem Globetrotters, Todrick Hall and Musical Feast

BASKETBALL
Harlem Globetrotters
If you’re expecting the old-school Harlem Globetrotters at Colonial Life Arena, you might want to think again. The Spread Game tour is some serious street basketball, featuring ankle-breaking moves, rim-rattling dunks and much more. This is street basketball combined with family entertainment, kid-friendly but not like your granddad’s Harlem Globetrotters. It’s an exhibition game with the emphasis on “exhibition.” Get ready for a show. The Globetrotters will take the court at 7 p.m. on April 14, and tickets range from $27-$107. Visit coloniallifearena.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
POP/THEATRICS
Todrick Hall
Todrick Hall is a performer and personality as much as he’s a musician, and his show at The Senate this Tuesday will definitely reflect that. Loaded with LGBTQ+ euphoria and Hall’s exuberant and infectious vocals and style, expect dancers and special effects a-plenty as a night of shouts, gyrations and joy takes place. Tickets start at $29.50, doors at 7 p.m. More info available at thesenatecolumbia.com. KYLE PETERSEN
ACAPELLA
The Queen’s Six
The Queen’s Six are a group of stunning acapella singers from across the pond. Based at Windsor Castle, members of The Queen's Six make up part of the Lay Clerks of St George's Chapel, whose homes lie within the castle walls. At their Newberry Opera House performance, you can expect to hear everything from austere early chant to florid Renaissance polyphony to lewd madrigals and haunting folk songs, to upbeat jazz and pop arrangements, all delivered by gorgeous human voices and nothing else. Showtime is 8 p.m. on April 18 and tickets range from $65-$75. Visit newberryoperahouse.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
EVENT/PARTY
Jasper’s 10th Birthday Party
If you’re an advocate for the local arts in Columbia, then the Jasper Project should be a name well-known to you. The multidisciplinary arts facilitator and highly renowned supporter of all art communities will celebrate its 10th anniversary on April 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 701 Whaley’s newly renovated pool hall. Music, food, dance and art — it doesn’t get any better. Come out and support local art, and have fun while doing it. Tickets start at $20. More information at jasperproject.org/tickets. HALLIE HAYES
IMPROVISED MUSIC
Ballister
Transatlantic improvised music powerhouse Ballister—saxophonist Dave Rempis, cellist Fred Lonberg-Holm, and drummer PNL—thrives when leaning into full-bore momentum. Chrysopoeia, the trio’s latest salvo, surges and whiplashes, its long-from ad-libs marked by arcing sax warbles, fuzzed-out cello skritchings, and shape-shifting rhythms that pirouette and overlap. Its waves of intense groove and full-contact skronk peak and crash, but it's valleys are fraught with tension, too, elliptical melodies and eerie filigrees pulling like riptides before the next pummelling onslaught. Doors at 8 p.m.; admission is $15. Visit ifartgallery.blogspot.com for more information. PATRICK WALL
ROCK
Stranger Company and BullStreet Garage
Currently embarked upon a spring mini-tour that will take them through the Carolinas and Georgia, Columbia rock ‘n’ soul jam band Stranger Company pumps out some funky originals plus a jittery cover of Billy Preston’s “Nothin’ from Nothin’”. Taking its name from a hulking parking structure on the University of South Carolina’s campus, BullStreet Garage is a five-piece comprised of USC students. The band’s self-titled debut album showcases loose-limbed grooves that are not too jammy. Tickets are $8 for the April 13 show. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. PAT MORAN
FUNDRAISER/MUSIC
Musical Feast
For 30 years, the Friends of the USC School of Music have raised more than three-quarters of a million dollars for scholarship support. The Musical Feast has been a staple each year to raise those funds. For this event, the entire Koger Center for the Arts will be the showcase for the School Of Music students’ talent. They’ll be positioned in various spaces throughout the Koger Center, from the mainstage to the lobby. Showtime is 6:30 p.m. on April 14, and tickets are $125, $75 for Young Professionals (ages 21-40). Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
COMEDY/DRAG
Leading Ladies Cabaret Celebrity Illusions
The Leading Ladies Cabaret, a touring “celebrity illusion show” featuring top female impersonators, makes the most of its premise by featuring guest performers from around the country. The show stars American’s Got Talent contest Dorae Saunders, a frequent performer in these parts, and takes a Vegas-style approach to providing all the glitz and glam of a top-notch drag show. Come to the Comedy House to celebrate, laugh and gawk. Show starts at 7:30 p.m., tickets are $10 in advance and $15 day-of. More info at comedyhouse.us. KYLE PETERSEN
JAZZ
SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble featuring Joe Lovano
Here’s the details: Joe Lovano, one of the most highly regarded jazz saxophonists of our time, performing with the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, an 18-piece group of the area’s finest jazz musicians, soloists and bandleaders. The location? The Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. What else do you need to know? It promises to be an adventurous evening of music, maybe even a treat for non-jazz fans. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. on April 16 and tickets are $50. Visit harbisontheatre.org for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
POP/EXPERIMENTAL
Slow Crush Album Release Tour
The Belgian-based quartet Slow Crush excel at crafting a sound at the intersection of shoegaze and noise-pop, churning out darkly majestic swathes of electric guitar that can jar and soothe in equally dark measure. Lead singer Isa Holliday, who is from Manchester, England, brings much of the dream-like nature to the proceedings with her ethereal vocal style, but the grinding, stressful atmosphere always remains. The band hits New Brookland Tavern tonight with doors at 6 p.m. Tickets are $18. More details at facebook.com/NBTavern. KYLE PETERSEN
ROCK
Badflower
On April 15, American rock band Badflower will take The Senate's stage to perform hits like “Ghost” and “Family.” The iHeartRadio Music Award winner for best rock song of the year will be supported by ‘68 and BRKN Love. Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets are $22 for all ages. More information at thesenatecolumbia.com/. HALLIE HAYES
ART DOCUMENTARY
Gates of Hell
Auguste Rodin, the innovative French 1800s artist, spent nearly his entire career working on “The Gates of Hell,” one of his most famous works. He died before it saw its final form. A film screening of a 1982 documentary, “Rodin, the Gates of Hell” depicts this difficult journey and how modern-day experts finalized the piece. A showing is at Columbia Museum of Art on April 14 at 6:30 p.m. for free with admission. More at columbiamuseum.org. STEPHEN PASTIS
ROCK/POP
Vaughn Holmes Band
Riding skittering percussion, deep architectural blocks of piano chords and pinwheeling flourishes of tasteful electric guitar, the Vaughn Holmes Band sets listeners up for a whirl through a well-played homage to 70s FM radio rock with their magisterial single “EmmaMae.” then they yank the rug out from under you, spiraling off on a soulful and very adventurous pop jazz composition. The Columbia combo holds court in Steel Hands Brewing’s beer garden. The free show is on April 15. More info at steelhandsbrewing.com. PAT MORAN
FOOD/EVENT
Sumter County Museum Shrimp Feast
The 19th annual Shrimp Feast will be held at the Sumter County Museum’s complex on April 4 at 6 p.m. It’s all you can eat boiled, grilled and skewered shrimp; with grits, of course, as well as BBQ, Lowcountry boil and drinks. Advance tickets cost $30 for members and $40 for the public. Tickets cost $45 at the door. More at sumtercountymuseum.org. STEPHEN PASTIS
THEATER/PUPPETS
Beauty and the Beast
The beloved tale of an arrogant prince who regains his humanity through the agency of a maiden named Beauty was first published in 1740. Since then it has been retold as Disney musicals, director Jean Cocteau’s 1946 masterpiece, Philip Glass’ 1994 opera and much more. This version is dramatized with puppets ranging from a few inches to over five feet tall, appearing on a 30-foot stage at the Columbia Marionette Theatre. Tickets are $7 for the show that runs through April 30. More info at cmtpuppet.org. PAT MORAN
MOBILE FOOD
SC State Fair Drive-Through
The South Carolina Spring Fair Drive-Through is back by popular demand! April 19 through April 24, patrons can enjoy fair foods at the S.C. State Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily! Enjoy some of your favorite fair foods – turkey legs, funnel cakes, corn dogs, cotton candy and more – in a drive-through format. Visitors are not permitted to exit their cars. More information at scstatefair.org/spring-fair-food/. HALLIE HAYES