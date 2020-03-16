A list of events canceled due to coronavirus

As Free Times went press Monday afternoon, cancellations and postponements due to the coronavirus COVID-19 were coming in hot and heavy. Which sucks. Because there was a lot of fun stuff scheduled for this week. And because we had planned to introduce our new To-Do List, a curated calendar meant to point you toward the week's most essential local happenings.
But it was not to be. Between Gov. Henry McMaster urging South Carolinians on March 15 not to participate in gatherings larger than 100 people, and then that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending later that same night that you avoid groups larger than 50, and President Donald Trump announcing on March 16 that Americans shouldn't congregate in groups larger than 10, the writing was pretty much on the wall.
To help you further with your planning over the next few weeks and months, we're including a list of upcoming canceled and postponed events we were aware of as of press times. For a more thorough and up-to-date accounting of what's been lost, head to free-times.com.
Stay safe, and we hope to share more great Columbia events with you real soon. JORDAN LAWRENCE
Closed Until Further Notice: All of Historic Columbia's house museums, including Robert Mills House, Hampton-Preston Mansion, the Museum of Reconstruction at Woodrow Wilson Family Home, and the Mann-Simons Site.
Closed Until Further Notice: All City of Columbia park facilities
Closed Until Further Notice: Nickelodeon Theatre and Indie Grits Labs
Postponed Until Further Notice: Special events at Craft & Draft Devine Street/Irmo
Closed to the Public: River Rat taproom (pick-up service available)
Events Canceled Until Further Notice: Art Bar
No Entertainment Until Further Notice: Tin Roof
Canceled: Remainder of Soda City Suds Week (through March 21)
Closed to the General Public: All USC intercollegiate athletic events until at least March 30
Closed: Columbia Museum of Art (through March 31)
Canceled: All Newberry Opera House (Through March 31)
Closed: Riverbanks Zoo (Through March 31)
Canceled through April 30: Fort Jackson basic training graduation ceremonies.
Canceled: USC Jazz Faculty Ensemble at the Koger Center (March 17)
Canceled: Nature of Spring with Rudy Mancke at McKissick Museum (March 17)
Postponed: Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour at the Koger Center (March 17-18)
Postponed: Mullen 2017-2020 Exhibition Opening at the Koger Center (March 18)
Canceled: The Budweiser Clydesdales event on Main Street in Lexington (March 18)
Postponed: Bluegrass, Bidding & BBQ for Historic Columbia (March 19)
Postponed: Girl Scouts of South Carolina — Mountain to Midlands Women of Distinction 2020 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center (March 19)
Canceled: Second weekend performances of Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson at Trustus Theatre (March 19-22)
Canceled: Black Snow at USC’s Center for Performance Experiment (The department is looking into the possibility of rescheduling for later in the semester.) (March 19-28)
Postponed: Cody Johnson at Township Auditorium (March 20)
Canceled: Dylan Swinson at New Brookland Tavern (March 20)
Canceled: Cottontown Soul Society at Foxfield Bar and Grille (March 20)
Canceled: Dave Ross at The Comedy Closet (March 20)
Postponed: Runaway Gin at The Senate (March 20)
Postponed: Frozen Jr. at Village Square Theatre (March 20-April 4; new tentative dates April 24-May 9)
Canceled/Potentially Postponed: St. Pat's in Five Points (March 21)
Canceled: John Dikeman Duo at if ART Gallery (March 21)
Postponed: Storybook Ball at EdVenture (March 21)
Postponed: MTC Showoff at Harbison Theatre (March 21)
Canceled: The Outpost Art Installation at St. Pats Five Points, hosted by Tapp's Outpost (March 21)
Postponed: Treasures of the Caravan at the Lourie Center (March 21)
Postponed: Mayor's Play Ball Initiative at Earlewood Park (March 21)
Canceled: City of Columbia Community Development Department's All Access Columbia workshop. (March 21)
Canceled: Come and See at the Nickelodeon Theatre (March 22)
Postponed: City of Women Research Roundtable (March 24)
Canceled: USC Symphony Orchestra Alumni Spotlight Concert at the Koger Center (March 24)
Postponed: SC Works Midlands Youth Career Fair at the Dutch Square Center (March 26)
Canceled: Parker Quartet Spring Residency at USC (March 26-29)
Canceled: Indie Grits (March 26-29)
Canceled: The Carolina Cup horse race in Camden (March 28)
Postponed: T3 ENT Birthday Bash at Colonial Life Arena (March 28)
Canceled: Caleb Caudle at Curiosity Coffee Bar (March 28)
Postponed: City of Women Saturday Roll Bus Tour (March 28)
Postponed: Dog Day Afternoon at West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater (March 29)
Postponed: Monster Jam at Colonial Life Arena (April 3-4)
Canceled: First two weekends of Amadeus at Drayton Hall (April 3-5 and 9-11)
Postponed: Closing Day at Capital City Stadium (April 4)
Postponed: ColaJazz Festival at The Senate (April 4)
Postponed: Columbia International Festival at the State Fairgrounds (April 4-5)
Canceled: Feed the City (April 16-19; scheduled to return April 15-20, 2020)
Postponed: Artista Vista (April 17-19)
Canceled: South Carolina Philharmonic at the Koger Center (April 25)
Canceled: Disney on Ice at Colonial Life Arena (April 30-May 3)
Postponed: Record Store Day (April 18; rescheduled for June 20)
Canceled: Cirque du Soleil: Crystal at Colonial Life Arena (July 15-19)