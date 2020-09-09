To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (Sept. 9-16)

TV

High Score

Netflix seems to have taken my entire childhood and put it into a series with the new High Score. The show presents origin stories for a bunch of favorite video games for those who grew up around the time that I did — from Super Mario Bros. to Mortal Kombat. Seeing these episodes in succession made me feel a great sense of nostalgia — and also feel like an old fart. PREACH JACOBS

MUSIC

The B Side: Negro Folklore from Texas State Prisons

Subtitled “A Record Album Interpretation,” The Wooster Group’s 2017 performance plays like a dramatized full-length album. As performer Eric Berryman plays DJ and spins the 1965 album Negro Folklore from Texas State Prisons, he channels the voices of the inmates who recorded the work songs, blues and spirituals through his earpiece. Soon, the specters of the men, incarcerated decades ago, begin to appear onstage. View the performance for free through Sept. 14 at thewoostergroup.org. PAT MORAN

TV

Last Week Tonight

When it comes to content during COVID-19, some shows have gone down a notch with a limited production. But then there is John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight. The past couple of months have been the best episodes you can imagine, all in a room with a white wall, zero fans and just Oliver, tackling issues of the day with smarts, laughs and boldness to spare. Emmy time will be knocking on his door, and it will be deserving. I didn’t realize he’s the hero that we all need right now. The series airs on HBO, and all episodes can be streamed via the channels online services. PREACH JACOBS

GUITAR

Steve Howe

This is a masterclass for guitar freaks. Steve Howe played backward-phased leads on Tomorrow’s 1968 psychedelic anthem “My White Bicycle” and lugubrious licks on arena rock champion Asia’s 1980s hits, but he’s best known as the guitarist for progressive rock act Yes. Howe draws on a background in blues, jazz and even country music. Listen to his solo showcase “Clap” on The Yes Album, and you’ll hear Chet Atkins’ influence. You can watch him demonstrate “his iconic guitar parts and techniques” and “discuss his career, songwriting, and directly ask him a question” for $200 during a masterclass available through Songkick on Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. Or you could just poke around his extensive catalog for less. Find the digital class at songkick.com. PAT MORAN

FILM

Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read my Mind

If Gordon Lightfoot did nothing more than his harrowing folk masterpiece “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” his place in the musical pantheon would be secure. But there’s so much to the smoky-voiced Canadian troubadour, as hits like “Sundown” and “If You Could Read My Mind,” the tune that gives this award-winning documentary its name, attest. The film explores Lightfoot’s career and influence, featuring interviews with Sarah McLachlan, Alec Baldwin and more. Catch it out via the Nickelodeon Theater’s virtual screening room for $4.99 through Sept. 9. Head to nickelodeon.org for access and further details. PAT MORAN

SELF-CARE

Detox tea

Here’s a pro tip: Detox tea ain’t just for trying to pass your pee test at a new job. A couple of weeks ago, I had a crazy sinus infection and felt like poop. So, to have a fresh start, I grabbed a box of Yogi Peach Detox tea to wash away my internal sins. Sure, it has the same effects as Smooth Move tea, but I felt great and could tell the difference. Ensure you have the day off if you take it the night before — just a friendly warning. PREACH JACOBS

ROCK/METAL

Baroness

Frequently filed away in the stoner metal category, Baroness has perfected a whiplash-inducing mix of styles, tied together with thundering percussion. With only one original band member, gruff vocalist and guitarist John Baizley, still in the fold, Baroness continues to experiment. Even a casual listen to the group’s 2019 release Gold & Grey, will summon comparisons to such disparate influences as King Crimson, The Cure, Killing Joke and more. You can see the band play on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. via songkick.com. Access costs $14.99. PAT MORAN