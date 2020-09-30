To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (Sept. 30-Oct. 7)

JAM-ROCK

JerryFest

This year, pretty much all of Columbia’s biggest, most vibrant crowds haven’t been allowed to materialize. The latest is JerryFest, which regularly packs an expansive, enthusiastic audience around the Five Points Fountain as some of the area’s best jam-leaning rock acts pay tribute to legendary Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia. But while the infectiously entertaining live experience will be absent this year, George Fetner and the Strays (who burst with bright melodies and an eclectic array of sounds on this year’s Longer Like This) will play a virtual version of the event alongside fellow local band Stillhouse. The free virtual concert can be accessed at 5 p.m. on Oct. 4. Find the link via the festival’s 2020 Facebook event page. JORDAN LAWRENCE

VISUAL ART

Psalm Pageant

As is frequently the case, Michaela Pilar Brown’s newest gallery display blurs the lines between static visuals and live performance, as you can see as the artist performs amid her works at if ART Gallery (1223 Lincoln St.) at 2 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 3 and 10 (maximum 10 audience members at each due to COVID-19). The installation, called Psalm Pageant, finds the always striking Brown exploring grief following the death of her mother and the advent of the current pandemic — “The COVID-19 pandemic has deprived people of many rituals, including rituals related to grief, in how people can process grief, including when loved ones pass,” Brown is quoted in if ART’s press release. “It also has deprived us of the human touch. I have personally had to deal with all that when my mother passed, as have many other people.” The installation will remain on view through Oct. 10. JORDAN LAWRENCE

FILM

Celebration of Family

This festive fall celebration presents a drive-in movie along with food trucks, vendors and performances by local artists. The main event is the crowd-pleasing 1993 feature, Rudy. On paper it’s a stale story about a nobody who dreams of playing football for Notre Dame, but an earnest and self-effacing lead performance by Sean Astin transforms this underdog tale into rousing entertainment. Event starts at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Sumter Civic Center (700 W. Liberty St.), and the cost of entry is $30-$40 per vehicle. Find the event page on Eventbrite for more info and to purchase tickets. PAT MORAN

CLASSICAL

Chamber Music on Main

The virtual season-opening concert of the Columbia Museum of Art’s Chamber Music on Main series features New York Philharmonic clarinetist Anthony McGill and violinist Jennifer Frautschi under the baton of artistic director and pianist Andrew Armstrong. The concert features work by Lili Boulanger, the first woman to receive the Grand Prix de Rome for musical composition. Boulanger’s career was cut short by her untimely death at age 25, but as Armstrong will demonstrate, it’s ripe for reappraisal. Access to the concert at 5 p.m. on Oct. 5 can be had for $5-$41 via columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN

THEATER

Broadway and the Bard

Conceived by Tony-winning actor Len Cariou, this trenchant and rollicking review combines Cariou’s two great loves — Shakespeare and American musical comedy. Soliloquies and sonnets dovetail into showstopping tunes from the Great White Way in a one-man show that traces a through line from Shakespeare to Rodgers and Hammerstein. After all, “All the world’s a stage … And one man in his time plays many parts.” Proceeds from encouraged donations benefit the Actors Fund. Access the performance virtually via YouTube. PAT MORAN

FILM

Watch movies about the press

It often seems like we’re navigating uncharted political waters in 2020, but taking a look back helps give perspective. And it’s more entertaining when you do so in movie form, so why not dig into some great movies about the press speaking truth to despicable power. HBO Max has 1976’s subgenre-defining All The President’s Men, which depicts the dedicated, risk-taking reporting on the part of two now-pretty-famous Washington Post writers who broke the Watergate scandal wide open. Netflix has a more recent classic in 2015’s Spotlight, which flexes its fantastic ensemble cast in exploring how the titular team at The Boston Globe unearthed a pattern of child sex abuse among numerous Roman Catholic priests. PREACH JACOBS

DIY

Refurbish your clothes

Trying to avoid buying department store clothing at an overpriced rate? Why not try refurbishing the clothes that you already have? There are many new, trendy ways to make the old clothes in your closet new and more in line with your current style. To name a personal favorite, take those jeans that are now a few sizes too small and add chain links down the side to expand the width. Simply cut the side seams, separate the jeans to the desired width and sew in the chains. This is a trendy and edgy style that many department stores are now selling, and you can do it for half the price while recycling old material. HALLIE HAYES